* (ورقة بيضاء):

أحياناً أفتح صفحة جديدة لأكتب شيئاً عظيماً يُدهشني قبل أن يُدهش غيري، ثم أكتشف أن أعظم ما في الصفحة هو بياضها، صمتها، ورفضها أن تتحمل هُرائي اليومي.

فأوراقي تُشبهني، لا تحتمل الضجيج أو الفوضى، وتفضل الصمت على مجاملة بعض السخافات.

* (فكرة في الانتظار):

جلست تنتظرني عند طرف المخدة، ثم قالت لي:

«اليوم لازم تكتبيني، أنا فكرة مهمة».

فقلت لها: خذي رقم للانتظار، فيه خمسة أفكار قبلك نايمات في (دماغي) من السنة الماضية.

ثم تنام هي، وأنام أنا، ونستيقظ صباحاً بلا ذاكرة !

* (حديث داخلي):

أحياناً أتحدث مع نفسي كثيراً، وأحياناً نختلف أنا وهي، ثم نتصالح بلا اعتذار، لكن في النهاية نخرج معاً للعالم وكأننا شخص واحد متزن، والحقيقة كذلك !

* (صديقة قديمة):

تذكرت صديقة كانت دائماً تقول: (ما أحب الدراما).

والآن عندها ثلاثة مواسم من الدموع، وعشر حلقات من النكد، ونهاية مفتوحة بانتظار جزء رابع !

* (جاري الحذف):

أكتب كثيراً ثم أحذف أكثر؛ ليس لأن ما أكتبه سيئاً، بل لأن بعض الكلام لا يُقال، وبعض المشاعر لا تُكتب وتفضل أن تبقى في الظل حتى لا يفسدها الضوء.

أتعلمون؟ أجمل النصوص ليست التي نقرأها، بل التي بقينا نخاف أن نكتبها وننشرها.

* (موقف للنشر):

قال لي الطبيب: عليكِ بالراحة التامة.

فقلت: يعني أبتعد عن الناس؟

قال مبتسماً: بالضبط.

* (اقتباسات):

ليس كل من كتب اقتبس فكراً، أحياناً يكون اقتبس وجعاً أو فرحاً، أو اقتبس موقفاً، أو اقتبس فصلاً من حياته.

أحياناً نكتب لا لأننا نريد أن نقول شيئاً مهماً، بل لأننا لا نجد من يقول لنا شيئاً.

* (من يكتبنا ؟):

جميعنا في النهاية «كالنصوص»، البعض يُقرأ، والبعض يُطوى، والبعض ما زال يبحث عن كاتب يُنصفه.