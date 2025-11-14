* (White Paper):

Sometimes I open a new page to write something great that astonishes me before it astonishes others, then I discover that the greatest thing on the page is its whiteness, its silence, and its refusal to bear my daily nonsense.

My papers resemble me; they cannot tolerate noise or chaos, and they prefer silence over flattering some absurdities.

* (An Idea in Waiting):

It sat waiting for me at the edge of the pillow, then said to me:

“Today you must write me down; I am an important idea.”

I told it: Take a number for waiting; there are five ideas before you sleeping in my (brain) since last year.

Then it sleeps, and I sleep, and we wake up in the morning without memory!

* (Internal Dialogue):

Sometimes I talk to myself a lot, and sometimes we disagree, me and her, then we reconcile without an apology, but in the end, we go out together into the world as if we are one balanced person, and the truth is the same!

* (An Old Friend):

I remembered a friend who always used to say: (I don’t like drama).

And now she has three seasons of tears, ten episodes of misery, and an open ending waiting for a fourth part!

* (Deleting Neighbor):

I write a lot and then delete more; not because what I write is bad, but because some words should not be said, and some feelings should not be written and prefer to remain in the shadows so that the light does not spoil them.

Do you know? The most beautiful texts are not the ones we read, but the ones we are still afraid to write and publish.

* (A Publishing Situation):

The doctor said to me: You need complete rest.

I said: So does that mean I should stay away from people?

He said with a smile: Exactly.

* (Quotes):

Not everyone who writes quotes thoughts; sometimes they quote pain or joy, or they quote a situation, or they quote a chapter from their life.

Sometimes we write not because we want to say something important, but because we cannot find anyone to say something to us.

* (Who Writes Us?):

In the end, we are all “like texts”; some are read, some are folded, and some are still looking for a writer to justify them.