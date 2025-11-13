يقول ألبير كامو «كلما كبرتُ بالعمر وجدت أنه من غير الممكن العيش إلا مع الذين يحرروننا، ويحبوننا حبًّا خفيف الحمل».

الحياة اليوم قاسية جدًا، مريرة جدًا، مرهقة جدًا، حتى نتحمل أيضًا عبودية جديدة آتية من الذي نحبه.

خلاصة وجودية كتبها كامو، فالعمر لا يُعلمنا فقط حقيقة الموت، بل أيضًا حقيقة الحب.

الحب ليس ثِقلاً إضافيًا يُقيّدنا، بل نسمة تترك لنا المجال لنكوّن أنفسنا في زمن مثقل بالضغوط، حيث الإنسان محاصر بهمومه، يغدو الحب الثقيل سجناً، مهما تجمّل بالعواطف.

علم النفس يميّز بين الحب التملكي الذي يستنزف الطاقة، والحب الداعم الذي يفتح مساحات من الحرية. وكامو، بروحه الرافضة لكل أشكال العبودية، يُذكّرنا أن الحب لا يكون حبًا حقًا إلا إذا حررنا من ثقل العالم، هو يضع إصبعه على موضعٍ خفيٍّ في النفس الإنسانية، بقوله «كلما كبرتُ بالعمر وجدت أنه من غير الممكن العيش إلا مع الذين يحرروننا، ويحبوننا حبًا خفيف الحمل»، ليست هذه الجملة تأملًا عاطفيًا عابرًا، بل وصية وجودية من فيلسوف عرف ثِقل العيش في عالمٍ يتآكل فيه المعنى بين اللامعقول والعبث.

كامو، الذي جعل من التمرّد فعلًا ضدّ العدم، كان يرى أن الحبّ هو التمرّد الأجمل، شريطة أن لا يتحوّل إلى قيدٍ جديد يربطنا بما يُثقلنا.

فالعمر حين يمضي، لا يُعلّمنا فقط كيف نودّع الآخرين، بل كيف نختار من نستبقيهم دون أن نخسر أنفسنا.

نكتشف أن كثيرًا مما كنّا نسمّيه حبًّا، لم يكن إلا استحواذًا بلُغة العاطفة، أو خوفًا من الوحدة متنكّرًا في ثوب الشغف.

إنّ الحبّ الذي يُرهقنا بالغيرة والشكّ والمراقبة، ليس حبًّا بل استعبادٌ عاطفيٌّ. الحبّ الحقيقيّ هو ذاك الذي يمنحنا جناحين لا سلاسل؛ حبٌّ يزرع فينا الطمأنينة لا الارتباك، ويوقظ فينا الرغبة في الحياة لا في التملك.

في زمننا هذا، تتكاثر الأعباء، ويُستهلك فيه الإنسان تحت الضغط اليوميّ والماديّ، فيغدو الحبّ الخفيف فضيلة نادرة.

خِفّته ليست في سطحيته، بل في عمقه الهادئ؛ في قدرته على منحنا مساحة تنفّس حين يضيق العالم.

فالعلاقة التي لا تتيح للمرء أن يكون ذاته، تتحوّل شيئًا فشيئًا إلى قيدٍ من حرير، ثم إلى عبودية طوعية باسم الحبّ.

يقول علم النفس العاطفي الحديث إنّ العلاقات السليمة تُبنى على التوازن بين الارتباط والاستقلال. فكلّ حبٍّ يحوّل الآخر إلى مرآة نرجسية أو أداة لإشباع الفراغ الداخلي، ينتهي إلى استنزاف الطرفين.

أمّا الحبّ الناضج، فهو ما يُبقي المسافة الجميلة بين «أنا» و«نحن»؛ مسافة الأوكسجين التي تتيح للروح أن تتنفّس دون خوفٍ من الفقد أو الحاجة إلى الهيمنة.

كامو، الذي قاوم العدم بالمعنى، والعبث بالكرامة، يذكّرنا أن أجمل أشكال المحبة هي تلك التي تُعيد إلينا خفّة الوجود.

فالحبّ الذي يُحرّرنا من قسوة العالم هو فعل مقاومة ضدّ الوحشية، وضدّ ابتلاع الذات في دوّامة الآخرين.

إنّنا لا نحتاج إلى من يُكمّلنا كما شاع في الأدبيات الرومانسية، بل إلى من يُذكّرنا بأننا مكتملون منذ البداية، وأنّ الحبّ ليس علاجًا للناقص فينا، بل احتفالٌ بما هو جميل في كياننا الإنساني.

يتجلّى درس كامو في عبارة واحدة: «لا تحبّ من يُطفئك باسم العاطفة، بل من يُضيئك باسم الحرية».

فمن يمنحك شعورًا بأنك تستطيع أن تكون كما أنت، دون تكلّف أو خوف، هو وحده يستحق أن تسميه حبًّيباً وما سواه، فليس سوى عبوديةٍ ناعمةٍ في ثوبٍ من الورد ينشف مع الأيام.