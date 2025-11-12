جاء اللقاء الذي جمع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بنظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض يوم العاشر من نوفمبر 2025 ليشكّل نقطة تحوّل تاريخية في مسار العلاقات الدولية، إذ كسر حاجز العزلة الطويل الذي أحاط بسورية لعقود، معلناً عن عودتها إلى قلب المشهد السياسي العالمي. إن رمزية الزيارة، بوصفها الأولى لرئيس سوري منذ حصول سورية على استقلالها، تتجاوز حدود البروتوكول الدبلوماسي لتعكس اعتراف واشنطن بالقيادة السورية الجديدة كقوة شرعية وفاعلة في الشرق الأوسط، فيما يبرز الهدف الأعمق لهذا الحدث في إعادة إدماج سورية في المجتمع الدولي وتثبيت سلطة الرئيس الشرع في مواجهة التحديات الداخلية المعقدة التي أفرزتها سنوات الحرب الطويلة. تمثّل هذه الزيارة مكسباً استراتيجياً للرئيس الشرع من حيث تعزيز شرعيته الداخلية وترسيخ مكانته في المشهدين العربي والدولي، فهي تمنحه دعماً سياسياً ومعنوياً لا غنى عنه لتثبيت الحكم ومعالجة الملفات الداخلية التي أثقلت كاهل البلاد. ويعد البعد الاقتصادي أحد أهم رهانات هذه القمة، إذ تشير التسريبات إلى بحث خطوات ملموسة نحو تعليق بعض بنود «قانون قيصر» أو حتى العمل على إلغائه، وهو ما سيشكّل دفعة حقيقية لإعادة الإعمار وتحسين الواقع المعيشي للمواطنين. أما على الصعيد الإقليمي، فإن الزيارة فتحت الباب أمام تحوّلات كبرى في بنية الصراع، لعل أبرزها إمكان بلورة اتفاق أمني بين سورية وإسرائيل بوساطة أمريكية، بما يضع حداً لواحد من أعقد الملفات في الشرق الأوسط. هذا التحوّل يعكس انتهاج دمشق سياسة جديدة تتّسم بالبراغماتية والتوازن، مبتعدة عن منطق المحاور التقليدي الذي حدد سياستها الخارجية لعقود، في حين أن إعلان انضمام سورية رسمياً إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة الإرهاب يمثّل مؤشراً واضحاً على رغبتها في بناء شراكات أمنية جديدة تعيد رسم صورتها كدولة مسؤولة ومؤثرة في محيطها. لم تكن هذه الانفراجة ممكنة لولا الجهود الدبلوماسية الحثيثة التي قادتها المملكة العربية السعودية خصوصاً الأمير محمد بن سلمان، التي لعبت دور الجسر السياسي بين واشنطن ودمشق وساهمت في تهيئة الأجواء لإنجاز هذا اللقاء التاريخي. فقد جاءت الوساطة السعودية امتداداً لسياسة واقعية هدفها دعم استقرار الإقليم وإعادة سورية إلى محيطها العربي والدولي، بما يخدم التوازنات الاستراتيجية في المنطقة. ويمكن القول إن القمة رسّخت عودة سورية كفاعل إيجابي في المعادلة الإقليمية، وأعادت إليها قدرتها على المشاركة في صياغة الحلول بدل أن تكون جزءاً من الأزمات. ومن المتوقع أن تفتح هذه الخطوة الباب أمام تدفق الاستثمارات العربية والدولية وإطلاق مشاريع مشتركة تعزز الأمن الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، بالتوازي مع توقيع اتفاقيات أمنية تضمن سلامة الحدود واستقرار الجوار. إن زيارة الشرع إلى واشنطن تمثّل تتويجاً لمرحلة انتقالية دقيقة عاشتها سورية، وبداية لعهد دبلوماسي جديد تتطلع من خلاله إلى استعادة مكانتها ودورها التاريخي. غير أن التحدي الحقيقي الذي ينتظر الرئيس الشرع هو في قدرته على ترجمة هذا الدعم الدولي إلى واقع ملموس داخل البلاد، يعيد الثقة إلى السوريين ويضعهم على طريق الاستقرار والازدهار بعد سنوات من المعاناة والاضطراب.