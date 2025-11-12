The meeting that brought together Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' and his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2025, marked a historic turning point in the course of international relations, breaking the long-standing isolation that surrounded Syria for decades and announcing its return to the heart of the global political scene. The symbolism of the visit, being the first by a Syrian president since Syria gained its independence, transcends the boundaries of diplomatic protocol to reflect Washington's recognition of the new Syrian leadership as a legitimate and effective force in the Middle East. The deeper goal of this event highlights the reintegration of Syria into the international community and the consolidation of President al-Shara's authority in the face of the complex internal challenges that have arisen from years of prolonged war. This visit represents a strategic gain for President al-Shara in terms of enhancing his internal legitimacy and solidifying his position in both the Arab and international arenas, as it provides him with essential political and moral support to stabilize governance and address the internal issues that have burdened the country. The economic dimension is one of the most significant stakes of this summit, as leaks indicate discussions about concrete steps towards suspending some provisions of the "Caesar Act" or even working towards its repeal, which would constitute a real boost for reconstruction and improve the living conditions of citizens. On the regional front, the visit opened the door to major transformations in the structure of the conflict, perhaps most notably the potential for a security agreement between Syria and Israel mediated by the United States, which would put an end to one of the most complex files in the Middle East. This shift reflects Damascus's adoption of a new policy characterized by pragmatism and balance, moving away from the traditional axis logic that has defined its foreign policy for decades. Meanwhile, the announcement of Syria's official accession to the international coalition against terrorism represents a clear indication of its desire to build new security partnerships that redefine its image as a responsible and influential state in its surroundings. This breakthrough would not have been possible without the tireless diplomatic efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who played the role of a political bridge between Washington and Damascus and contributed to creating the atmosphere for this historic meeting. The Saudi mediation came as an extension of a realistic policy aimed at supporting regional stability and reintegrating Syria into its Arab and international environment, serving the strategic balances in the region. It can be said that the summit solidified Syria's return as a positive actor in the regional equation and restored its ability to participate in shaping solutions rather than being part of the crises. This step is expected to open the door for the influx of Arab and international investments and the launch of joint projects that enhance economic and social security, alongside the signing of security agreements that ensure border safety and neighborhood stability. Al-Shara's visit to Washington represents the culmination of a delicate transitional phase that Syria has experienced and the beginning of a new diplomatic era through which it seeks to restore its status and historical role. However, the real challenge awaiting President al-Shara is his ability to translate this international support into tangible realities within the country, restoring confidence to the Syrians and putting them on the path to stability and prosperity after years of suffering and turmoil.