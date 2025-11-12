يصل سمو ولي العهد إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن الأسبوع المقبل للقاء الرئيس ترمب -كما أعلن البيت الأبيض في وقت سابق-، وتحمل هذه الزيارة مؤشرات مهمة في توقيتها ومضمونها وعمقها الإستراتيجي للمنطقة والعالم، حيث تتناول المباحثات بين الزعيمين العلاقات الثنائية والتاريخية بين البلدين، إلى جانب الدور السعودي المهم في استقرار منطقة الشرق الأوسط، والتهيؤ لمرحلة جديدة من التنمية والازدهار بعد الحروب التي شهدتها مؤخراً.

ملفات كثيرة على طاولة اللقاء هذه المرة، وخصوصاً بعد توقيع البلدين على وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية في مايو الماضي، والسعي إلى استكمال التعاون في مجالات عسكرية وأمنية وتقنية أخرى، حيث لا تزال الفرص واعدة نحو الانتقال إلى مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات والاستثمارات، وكذلك التوازنات في التعاطي مع الأحداث الجيوسياسية في المنطقة، وهو ما يجعل الرياض وواشنطن اليوم في مواقع عمل مشتركة أكثر قرباً وتفاهماً وقدرة على إحداث التغيير للأفضل الذي ينتظره العالم.

في كل مرة يلتقي فيها الرئيس ترمب بسمو ولي العهد يشيد برؤيته وطموحه، والعلاقة المميّزة التي تجمعهما، ويصفه بأنه «رجل رائع لا مثيل له»، و«حكيم للغاية»، و«سابق سنه»، وهي مؤشرات ذات دلالة ليس على الإعجاب فقط، ولكن القناعة بما يقدمه سمو ولي العهد للمملكة والعالم، وتأكيد على أن السعودية وأمريكا يجمعهما مصير واحد مشترك، ومصالح أكبر بكثير من أصوات النشاز التي فشلت أن تغيّر هذه المعادلة منذ أكثر من ثمانية عقود.

على هذا الأساس سيكون لقاء البيت الأبيض بين سمو ولي العهد وترمب مبنياً على هذه العلاقة الخاصة، وأثرها الممتد على العلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، وهو ما يجعل اجتماع 18 نوفمبر المقبل تاريخياً في نتائجه، وعميقاً في مباحثاته، من خلال اتفاقيات وتفاهمات ستغيّر المشهد تماماً، لا سيما في الجانب العسكري.

السعودية وأمريكا يستشعران قيمة التحالف بينهما، وأثر هذا التحالف الذي يتجاوز البلدين إلى المنطقة والعالم، وبالتالي لغة الحلفاء تختلف عن غيرها، حيث يكون الدافع مشتركاً في تحقيق الأثر، والهاجس واحداً في تحييد الخطر، والحافز كبيراً في مهمة النهوض إلى المستقبل، وجميعها تثبت أن الرياض وواشنطن حالة خاصة، حيث أظهرت المواقف والأحداث والأزمات أن الأساس متين للغاية، ولا يمكن أن يكون هناك مصالح أقوى بين بلدين كما هو الحال بين السعودية وأمريكا.

العالم يترقب اللقاء، والداخل الأمريكي على وجه الخصوص، حيث ستكون صورة الزعيمين في البيت الأبيض مجدّداً كافية لرؤية الحدث بشكل مختلف، ورسائله الإعلامية والاتصالية عميقة في التعبير عن تفاصيله، وأكثر من ذلك إعلان شراكة المصير المشترك قبل التحوّلات التي ستشهدها المنطقة قريباً.