In a fleeting moment of reflection, I realized that the most repeated thing in my life was not the books I read, nor the letters I wrote, nor the distances I traveled; but rather those long hours I spent talking with pilots as they crossed the sky every day, as if their voices were recording the diary of the clouds in the notebooks of time.

The conversations were not mere pleasantries or small talk, but threads weaving a safety net between the earth and the sky; a precise language that leaves no room for excess or ambiguity, leaving everything but clarity, and shortening the distances between the cities of the world into concise, well-crafted sentences.

One evening, with a quick calculation that amazes me every time I recall it, I discovered that my voice had accompanied for three decades more than 27,000 hours on the airwaves, and nearly 540,000 flights carrying around 80 million passengers.

Eighty million hearts passed by my voice, close to their dreams, worries, joys, and fatigue, without me knowing their faces, and without them knowing that there was someone accompanying their journeys from behind the screens.

I spoke with pilots on the ground before takeoff and after landing, I listened to their happy voices in the rain, steady in storms, and reassuring in clear skies.

I asked them in emergencies about the number of passengers and crew, about the remaining fuel, and about their plans, and in quiet moments, they asked me about the results of matches, about the timing of the call to prayer during Ramadan, and about the morning visibility on a distant runway hidden behind the fog.

I spoke with pilots from different nationalities, dialects, moods, and cultures, but everyone spoke one language that allows no mistakes and knows no metaphor; it is the language of aviation with its condensed abbreviations and precise rhythm.

As the years passed, the voice gained memory; I began to distinguish some pilots by the tone of their voices, one with a voice carrying an elegant huskiness, another with a deep radio voice, and a third with a fixed phrase he repeats in arrivals and departures as if it were his personal signature over the airwaves.

Some voices became familiar like old friends, while others passed and faded into the distance; the beautiful thing is that no matter how experienced the pilot is, he only feels at ease when he hears your voice, the voice he cannot see but trusts as he trusts the instruments of the aircraft he maneuvers through the clouds.

Thirty years of talking were not mere chatter but a responsibility built with words, words that indicate the way and ensure altitude, preventing danger after God, words that are not only spoken with the tongue but with a vigilant eye, a living heart, and a conscience that knows that behind every call are thousands of souls.

And there remains something that cannot be written in articles, that this voice I have been accustomed to sending to the sky for three decades has returned today to my heart in the form of meaning... a meaning that says that a person can spend their life in talking, only to discover that they spent it in reassurance, in care, in being a bridge of safety between the earth and the sky.

A meaning that pats your shoulder while saying: "Goodness lies in the details."