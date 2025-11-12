في لحظة تأمّل عابرة، أدركتُ أن أكثر شيء كرّرته في حياتي لم يكن الكتب التي قرأتُها، ولا الحروف التي كتبتُها، ولا المسافات التي قطعتُها؛ بل تلك الساعات الطويلة التي قضيتها في الحديث مع الطيارين وهم يعبرون السماء كل يوم، كأن أصواتهم تدوّن يوميات الغيم في دفاتر الزمن.

لم تكن أحاديث مجاملات أو دردشات جانبية، بل كانت خيوطاً تنسج شبكة الأمان بين الأرض والسماء؛ لغة دقيقة لا تحتمل الزوائد ولا الغموض، تترك كل شيء إلا الوضوح، وتختصر المسافات بين مدن العالم في جمل قصيرة محكمة.

ذات مساء، وبحسبة سريعة تدهشني كلما استعدتها، اكتشفت أن صوتي رافق عبر ثلاثة عقود أكثر من 27 ألف ساعة على الموجة، وما يقارب 540 ألف رحلة حملت نحو 80 مليون مسافر.

ثمانون مليون قلب مرّ صوتي قريباً من أحلامهم وقلقهم وفرحهم وتعبهم، دون أن أعرف وجوههم، ودون أن يعرفوا أن هناك من كان يرافق رحلاتهم من وراء الشاشات.

تحدّثتُ مع الطيارين على الأرض قبيل الإقلاع وبعد الهبوط، استمعـتُ لأصواتهم السعيدة تحت المطر، المتماسكة في العواصف، والمطمئنة في صفاء الأجواء.

سألتهم في حالات الطوارئ عن عدد الركاب والطاقم، وعن كمية الوقود المتبقية وعن خططهم، وفي اللحظات الهادئة سألوني عن نتائج المباريات، وعن توقيت الأذان في رمضان، وعن مدى الرؤية الصباحية في مدرجٍ بعيد يختبئ خلف الضباب.

تحدّثتُ مع طيارين من جنسيات ولهجات وأمزجة وثقافات مختلفة، لكن الجميع يتحدّث لغة واحدة لا تحتمل الخطأ ولا تعرف المجاز؛ إنها لغة الطيران باختصاراتها المكثّفة وإيقاعها المتقن.

مع مرور السنوات صار للصوت ذاكرة؛ صرتُ أميّز بعض الطيارين من نبرة أصواتهم، هذا بصوتٍ يحمل بُحّة أنيقة، وذاك بصوتٍ إذاعي عميق، وثالث له عبارة ثابتة يكررها في القدوم والوداع كأنها توقيعه الخاص عبر الأثير.

بعض الأصوات باتت مألوفة كالأصدقاء القدامى، وأصوات أخرى مرّت ثم تلاشت في المدى، الجميل أن الطيار مهما بلغت خبراته، لا يشعر بالطمأنينة إلا عند سماع صوتك، الصوت الذي لا يراه لكنه يثق به كما يثق بأجهزة الطائرة التي يراوغ بها السحب.

ثلاثون عاماً من الكلام لم تكن ثرثرة بل مسؤولية بُنيت بالكلمات، كلمات تدل على الطريق وتؤمّن الارتفاع، وتمنع الخطر بعد الله، كلمات لا تُقال باللسان فقط، بل بعينٍ يقظة، وقلبٍ حي، وضميرٍ يعرف أن وراء كل نداء آلاف الأرواح.

ويبقى شيء لا يُكتب في المقالات، أن هذا الصوت الذي اعتدتُ أن أرسله إلى السماء طوال ثلاثة عقود، عاد اليوم إلى قلبي على هيئة معنى... معنى يقول إن الإنسان يمكن أن يقضي عمره في الكلام، ثم يكتشف أنه قضاه في الطمأنة، في الاهتمام، في أن يكون جسر أمان بين الأرض والسماء.

معنى يربّت على كتفك وهو يقول: «الخير يكمن في التفاصيل».