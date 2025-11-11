لا أقلل من الاتحاد ولا يمكن أخذه في جولة مع صغار احتفلوا بـ«خِرقة» في ليلة انكسار فريقهم بقدر ما يجب أن نأخذهم إلى جولة تثقيفية نخبرهم خلالها أن الزمن تجاوز «الخِرق» ومن يحدد قيمتك وقمتك الملعب الذي كان فيه جمال الأهلي باذخاً شخَّص واقعه هدف محرز (الأسهل الأصعب).


ولا غرابة في أن يفوز الأهلي فكعبه عالٍ في مثل هذه الديربيات، وله مع ملعب الإنماء أرقام أمام الاتحاد تحديداً تحكي الرواية كاملة، الشاهد فيها أرقام وليس خِرقة..!


لا أتبنى هنا خطاباً فيه بضدها تكتب الآراء بقدر ما أنصف الديربي من لغة لا تشبهه سمعتها قبل المباراة ورأيتها عبر «خِرقة» رثة بعد المباراة..!


عندما تتشابه عليه أحياناً العبارات أسأل هل صفتها تتبع موصوفها؟


الأهلي كما قال الراحل محمد النفيعي (تشجيع الأندية ميول إلا تشجيع #الأهلي استقامة). ومن هنا تبدو الصورة أوضح من أن توضح أليس كذلك يا محرز..!


يتساءلون عن الجدول وأنا أسأل معهم ما هي الآلية التي تجعل من الأهلي كل المواسم يلعب الدور الأول مع الاتحاد خارج أرضه أليس في هذا عدم تساوي فرص أخي عبدالله فلاتة..؟!


انتهى الديربي ولكن تداعيات جراح هدف محرز صعب تضميدها..!


ومضة:


من يبحث لحنجرة مستأجرة عن مبدأ واحد في الحالات الواحدة كمن يبحث عن ماء في صحراء سراب.


‏#محمد_الدويش