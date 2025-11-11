I do not underestimate the union, nor can it be taken lightly by those young fans who celebrated a "piece of cloth" on the night their team was defeated, as much as we should take them on an educational tour to inform them that time has surpassed "pieces of cloth," and that it is the field that determines your value and stature, where the beauty of Al-Ahli was abundant, and its reality was defined by Mahrez's goal (the easiest of the difficult).



It is no surprise that Al-Ahli wins; its standing is high in such derbies, and it has specific numbers against Al-Ittihad at the Al-Inma stadium that tell the whole story, with the evidence being numbers, not a piece of cloth..!



I do not adopt a discourse that contradicts itself; opinions are written as much as the derby has been fair from a language that does not resemble it, which I heard before the match and saw through a tattered "piece of cloth" after the match..!



When phrases sometimes seem similar, I ask whether their attributes follow their described?



Al-Ahli, as the late Mohammed Al-Nufai said, (supporting clubs is a tendency, but supporting #Al-Ahli is integrity). From here, the picture seems clearer than to clarify, isn't it, Mahrez..!



They wonder about the schedule, and I ask along with them, what is the mechanism that makes Al-Ahli play the first round against Al-Ittihad away every season? Isn't this an unequal opportunity, my brother Abdullah Flatah..?



The derby has ended, but the repercussions of Mahrez's difficult goal are hard to heal..!



Flash:



Those who seek a rented throat for a single principle in identical situations are like those who search for water in a mirage desert.



‏#Mohammed_Al-Dweish