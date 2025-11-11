Trust, transparency, and speed of achievement are among the most important components of the attractiveness of any economic sector, as they contribute to enhancing stability and stimulating local and foreign investments. Today, the real estate registry stands out as one of the most prominent pillars that embody these values within the real estate sector in the Kingdom through an integrated system that connects technology and reliability, enhances the quality of transactions, and provides the real estate market with unprecedented institutional depth.



The real estate registry represents a qualitative leap in the development of the sector, as it is concerned with documenting ownership and preserving rights according to the property registration system, which grants each property a dedicated record that registers all its data and transactions from its establishment to the latest amendment or development that occurs. Each property carries a fixed number that represents its independent identity, under which all changes are recorded with high accuracy, along with the geospatial coordinates of the property, ensuring absolute validity of ownership and high reliability in transactions.



The system is characterized by being based on the property itself rather than the owner, allowing for quick access to information and precise exchange between different parties. It contributes to speeding up buying and selling processes and reducing disputes, in addition to ensuring the accuracy of areas and lengths, the precision of property boundaries, and preventing any overlaps, which addresses one of the most prominent historical issues in the real estate market.



Another important aspect is that the real estate registry helps reduce "exploitation sales"—which is the sale of property at a price much lower than its true value due to the owner's ignorance of accurate information—by providing clear and reliable data about the property's location, boundaries, history, and sales information in the property area, thus achieving marketing fairness and preventing exploitation or deception.



With the development of the system, property owners and investors now have a single comprehensive source for all real estate information and data, presenting them with an accurate picture of the property, its condition, and its history, which reduces reliance on intermediaries or unreliable estimates and enhances informed investment decisions.



Features of the Real Estate Registry



• Ease of use and access to information and data through modern and interconnected electronic platforms.



• Speed of transactions in transferring ownership and knowing the property's history and details of previous transactions.



• Guarantee of rights and prevention of dual ownership or encroachments.



• Enhancing the trust of local and foreign investors through a transparent and unified documentation system.



• Improving data quality and transforming it into an analytical tool that serves urban and economic development.



• Providing value-added services such as property valuation, tracking developments, and linking data to facilities and public services.



This development is the result of an advanced Saudi algorithmic infrastructure, reflecting the efficiency of national minds in building qualitative digital solutions that serve the goals of national transformation towards a digital economy and enhance the Kingdom's position as a safe and transparent destination for real estate investment.



Recommendation



Accelerating registration within the property registration system is a necessary step to ensure rights, confirm absolute ownership, and achieve the maximum benefit from the reliability provided by the system.



The real estate registry is not just a database; it is a comprehensive national infrastructure that combines trust, quality, and technology, paving the way for a more transparent and sustainable real estate sector that reflects the aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards a prosperous economy and a promising future.