تُعد الثقة والشفافية وسرعة الإنجاز من أهم مقومات جاذبية أي قطاع اقتصادي إذ تُسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار وتحفيز الاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية. ويبرز السجل العقاري اليوم كأحد أبرز الركائز التي تُجسد هذه القيم داخل قطاع العقار في المملكة من خلال نظام متكامل يربط بين التقنية والموثوقية ويعزز جودة التعاملات ويمنح السوق العقارية عمقاً مؤسسياً غير مسبوق.
فالسجل العقاري يمثل نقلة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير القطاع إذ يُعنى بتوثيق الملكية وحفظ الحقوق وفق نظام السجل العيني للعقار الذي يمنح كل عقار صحيفة خاصة تُسجل فيها جميع بياناته وتصرفاته ابتداءً من تأسيسه وحتى آخر تعديل أو تطوير يطرأ عليه. ويحمل كل عقار رقماً ثابتاً يمثل هويته المستقلة تُسجل تحته جميع التغييرات بدقة عالية مع حفظ الإحداثيات الجيومكانية للعقار بما يضمن حجية مطلقة للملكية وموثوقية عالية في التعاملات.
ويمتاز النظام بكونه يرتكز على الأصل العقاري نفسه لا على المالك مما يتيح سرعة الوصول إلى المعلومة ودقة تبادلها بين الأطراف المختلفة، ويسهم في تسريع عمليات البيع والشراء وتقليل النزاعات، إضافة إلى ضمان صحة المساحات والأطوال ودقة حدود العقار ومنع أي تداخلات، وهو ما يعالج واحدة من أبرز الإشكاليات التاريخية في السوق العقارية.
ومن الجوانب المهمة أيضاً أن السجل العقاري يُسهم في الحد من «بيع الغبن» -وهو بيع العقار بسعر أقل بكثير من قيمته الحقيقية بسبب جهل المالك بالمعلومات الدقيقة- إذ يتيح النظام بيانات واضحة وموثوقة حول موقع العقار وحدوده وتاريخه ومعلومات البيع في منطقة العقار مما يحقق عدالة تسويقية ويمنع الاستغلال أو التضليل.
ومع تطور النظام أصبح لدى المالك والمستثمر مصدر واحد شامل لجميع المعلومات والبيانات العقارية يضع أمامه صورة دقيقة عن العقار وحالته وتاريخه، مما يقلل من الاعتماد على الوسطاء أو التقديرات غير الموثوقة، ويعزز القرار الاستثماري المستنير.
مميزات السجل العقاري
• سهولة الاستخدام والوصول إلى المعلومات والبيانات عبر منصات إلكترونية حديثة ومترابطة.
• سرعة التعامل في نقل الملكية ومعرفة تاريخ العقار وتفاصيل التصرفات السابقة عليه.
• ضمان الحقوق ومنع الازدواجية في الملكيات أو التعديات.
• تعزيز ثقة المستثمر المحلي والأجنبي من خلال نظام توثيقي شفاف وموحد.
• رفع جودة البيانات وتحويلها إلى أداة تحليلية تخدم التطوير الحضري والاقتصادي.
• إتاحة خدمات القيمة المضافة مثل تقييم العقار، تتبع التطويرات، وربط البيانات بالمرافق والخدمات العامة.
ويُعد هذا التطوير ثمرة بنية خوارزمية سعودية متقدمة، تعكس كفاءة العقول الوطنية في بناء حلول رقمية نوعية تخدم أهداف التحول الوطني نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتعزز مكانة المملكة كوجهة آمنة وشفافة للاستثمار العقاري.
توصية
إن الإسراع في التسجيل ضمن نظام السجل العيني للعقار يُعد خطوة ضرورية لضمان الحقوق وتأكيد الملكية المطلقة وتحقيق الفائدة القصوى من الموثوقية التي يوفرها النظام.
فالسجل العقاري ليس مجرد قاعدة بيانات بل هو بنية وطنية متكاملة تجمع بين الثقة والجودة والتقنية وتمهد الطريق لقطاع عقاري أكثر شفافية واستدامة، يعكس تطلعات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو اقتصاد مزدهر ومستقبل واعد.
Trust, transparency, and speed of achievement are among the most important components of the attractiveness of any economic sector, as they contribute to enhancing stability and stimulating local and foreign investments. Today, the real estate registry stands out as one of the most prominent pillars that embody these values within the real estate sector in the Kingdom through an integrated system that connects technology and reliability, enhances the quality of transactions, and provides the real estate market with unprecedented institutional depth.
The real estate registry represents a qualitative leap in the development of the sector, as it is concerned with documenting ownership and preserving rights according to the property registration system, which grants each property a dedicated record that registers all its data and transactions from its establishment to the latest amendment or development that occurs. Each property carries a fixed number that represents its independent identity, under which all changes are recorded with high accuracy, along with the geospatial coordinates of the property, ensuring absolute validity of ownership and high reliability in transactions.
The system is characterized by being based on the property itself rather than the owner, allowing for quick access to information and precise exchange between different parties. It contributes to speeding up buying and selling processes and reducing disputes, in addition to ensuring the accuracy of areas and lengths, the precision of property boundaries, and preventing any overlaps, which addresses one of the most prominent historical issues in the real estate market.
Another important aspect is that the real estate registry helps reduce "exploitation sales"—which is the sale of property at a price much lower than its true value due to the owner's ignorance of accurate information—by providing clear and reliable data about the property's location, boundaries, history, and sales information in the property area, thus achieving marketing fairness and preventing exploitation or deception.
With the development of the system, property owners and investors now have a single comprehensive source for all real estate information and data, presenting them with an accurate picture of the property, its condition, and its history, which reduces reliance on intermediaries or unreliable estimates and enhances informed investment decisions.
Features of the Real Estate Registry
• Ease of use and access to information and data through modern and interconnected electronic platforms.
• Speed of transactions in transferring ownership and knowing the property's history and details of previous transactions.
• Guarantee of rights and prevention of dual ownership or encroachments.
• Enhancing the trust of local and foreign investors through a transparent and unified documentation system.
• Improving data quality and transforming it into an analytical tool that serves urban and economic development.
• Providing value-added services such as property valuation, tracking developments, and linking data to facilities and public services.
This development is the result of an advanced Saudi algorithmic infrastructure, reflecting the efficiency of national minds in building qualitative digital solutions that serve the goals of national transformation towards a digital economy and enhance the Kingdom's position as a safe and transparent destination for real estate investment.
Recommendation
Accelerating registration within the property registration system is a necessary step to ensure rights, confirm absolute ownership, and achieve the maximum benefit from the reliability provided by the system.
The real estate registry is not just a database; it is a comprehensive national infrastructure that combines trust, quality, and technology, paving the way for a more transparent and sustainable real estate sector that reflects the aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards a prosperous economy and a promising future.