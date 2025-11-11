تُعد الثقة والشفافية وسرعة الإنجاز من أهم مقومات جاذبية أي قطاع اقتصادي إذ تُسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار وتحفيز الاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية. ويبرز السجل العقاري اليوم كأحد أبرز الركائز التي تُجسد هذه القيم داخل قطاع العقار في المملكة من خلال نظام متكامل يربط بين التقنية والموثوقية ويعزز جودة التعاملات ويمنح السوق العقارية عمقاً مؤسسياً غير مسبوق.


فالسجل العقاري يمثل نقلة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير القطاع إذ يُعنى بتوثيق الملكية وحفظ الحقوق وفق نظام السجل العيني للعقار الذي يمنح كل عقار صحيفة خاصة تُسجل فيها جميع بياناته وتصرفاته ابتداءً من تأسيسه وحتى آخر تعديل أو تطوير يطرأ عليه. ويحمل كل عقار رقماً ثابتاً يمثل هويته المستقلة تُسجل تحته جميع التغييرات بدقة عالية مع حفظ الإحداثيات الجيومكانية للعقار بما يضمن حجية مطلقة للملكية وموثوقية عالية في التعاملات.


ويمتاز النظام بكونه يرتكز على الأصل العقاري نفسه لا على المالك مما يتيح سرعة الوصول إلى المعلومة ودقة تبادلها بين الأطراف المختلفة، ويسهم في تسريع عمليات البيع والشراء وتقليل النزاعات، إضافة إلى ضمان صحة المساحات والأطوال ودقة حدود العقار ومنع أي تداخلات، وهو ما يعالج واحدة من أبرز الإشكاليات التاريخية في السوق العقارية.


ومن الجوانب المهمة أيضاً أن السجل العقاري يُسهم في الحد من «بيع الغبن» -وهو بيع العقار بسعر أقل بكثير من قيمته الحقيقية بسبب جهل المالك بالمعلومات الدقيقة- إذ يتيح النظام بيانات واضحة وموثوقة حول موقع العقار وحدوده وتاريخه ومعلومات البيع في منطقة العقار مما يحقق عدالة تسويقية ويمنع الاستغلال أو التضليل.


ومع تطور النظام أصبح لدى المالك والمستثمر مصدر واحد شامل لجميع المعلومات والبيانات العقارية يضع أمامه صورة دقيقة عن العقار وحالته وتاريخه، مما يقلل من الاعتماد على الوسطاء أو التقديرات غير الموثوقة، ويعزز القرار الاستثماري المستنير.


مميزات السجل العقاري


• سهولة الاستخدام والوصول إلى المعلومات والبيانات عبر منصات إلكترونية حديثة ومترابطة.


• سرعة التعامل في نقل الملكية ومعرفة تاريخ العقار وتفاصيل التصرفات السابقة عليه.


• ضمان الحقوق ومنع الازدواجية في الملكيات أو التعديات.


• تعزيز ثقة المستثمر المحلي والأجنبي من خلال نظام توثيقي شفاف وموحد.


• رفع جودة البيانات وتحويلها إلى أداة تحليلية تخدم التطوير الحضري والاقتصادي.


• إتاحة خدمات القيمة المضافة مثل تقييم العقار، تتبع التطويرات، وربط البيانات بالمرافق والخدمات العامة.


ويُعد هذا التطوير ثمرة بنية خوارزمية سعودية متقدمة، تعكس كفاءة العقول الوطنية في بناء حلول رقمية نوعية تخدم أهداف التحول الوطني نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتعزز مكانة المملكة كوجهة آمنة وشفافة للاستثمار العقاري.


توصية


إن الإسراع في التسجيل ضمن نظام السجل العيني للعقار يُعد خطوة ضرورية لضمان الحقوق وتأكيد الملكية المطلقة وتحقيق الفائدة القصوى من الموثوقية التي يوفرها النظام.


فالسجل العقاري ليس مجرد قاعدة بيانات بل هو بنية وطنية متكاملة تجمع بين الثقة والجودة والتقنية وتمهد الطريق لقطاع عقاري أكثر شفافية واستدامة، يعكس تطلعات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو اقتصاد مزدهر ومستقبل واعد.