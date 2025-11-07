بين منى وعرفات، تمتد مزدلفة بمهابتها وهدوئها، مشعرًا خالدًا ارتبط بالحج وبالذاكرة المكية منذ الأزل.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، استعادت هذه الساحة المباركة حضورها كفضاء رحب يستقبل الزوّار والمقيمين، لا حجاجًا هذه المرة، بل عشّاق المكان وساكني مكة الذين يجدون فيها متنفسًا ومتنزّهًا تتجدّد فيه الذكريات.

لم تكن مزدلفة مجرد محطة في طريق الحجاج، بل كانت على مرّ الزمن موئلًا للسكينة ووجهةً لأهل مكة في مواسمهم وأعيادهم.

تتوارث الأجيال اسمها كما تتوارث الدعاء على صعيدها، يذكرها الشعراء في قصائدهم، ويصفها الأدباء بأنها «السكينة التي تزدلف فيها القلوب قبل الخطى».

ذلك الاسم العابق بالتاريخ لا يحتاج إلى تعريف، فهو حاضر في ضمير الأمة ومناسكها وشعائرها.

وخلال زيارة حديثة لموقع مزدلفة، كان من اللافت بروز هوية الشركة المطوِّرة للموقع في أغلب التفاصيل؛ من الممرات والمظلات وحتى اللوحات والزجاجات.

هي جهود مشكورة لا شك، حيث تبذل الشركة جهدًا كبيرًا لتطوير المشاعر وتحديث مرافقها، وهو عمل وطني رائد يستحق التقدير، وتتقاضى عليه أجورًا سخية من الدولة أعزها الله.

لكن السؤال الذي يوشوش في الذهن، أليس المكان أولى بأن تبقى هويته هي الواجهة؟

أليس من الأجدر أن يُطلق على الطريق «مسار مزدلفة» أو «جادة مزدلفة» بدلًا من «مسار كدانة»؟

فالمشاعر المقدسة رموز دينية وتاريخية تمتد جذورها في قلوب الملايين من المسلمين حول العالم.

وحين يُستبدل الاسم العريق باسم حديث، يخشى أن تذوب الأصالة في زحمة العلامات.

ليست القضية هنا في ظهور شعار أو غياب لوحة، بل في مبدأ الحفاظ على هوية المكان وروحه.

فالتطوير الحقيقي يقدّم التاريخ بأبهى صورة، ويُبقي للمشاعر قدسيتها وألقها الذي لا يُمس.

وفي هذا، يمكن للشركات الوطنية أن تواصل عطاءها المبارك، مع إبقاء أسماء المشاعر عنوانًا وهوية ثابتة لا تتغيّر.

إن الحفاظ على أسماء المشاعر المقدسة ليس مجرد مسألة لغوية أو رمزية، بل هو حفاظ على ذاكرة الأمة ومفرداتها الروحية.

فالمكان حين يفقد اسمه، يفقد جزءًا من تاريخه، ومن هويته التي تميّزه في ضمير الزمان.

ولذلك، فإن بقاء مسميات المشاعر كما هي عرفات، منى، مزدلفة هو تكريم للقداسة التي أحاطها الله بها، وتقديرٌ لتاريخٍ سطّرته الملايين من الخطوات والأدعية والدموع.

وما أجمل أن تخلّد جهود التطوير في ظل هذه الأسماء لا في مكانها، وأن تُذكر الشركات بعطائها لا بعناوين المواقع.

فمن الوفاء أن تبقى مزدلفة هي مزدلفة، لا تختصر في اسم مشروع أو مسار، بل تبقى رمزًا كما أرادها التاريخ، ومهوى قلوب الزائرين كما كانت منذ أول زلفةٍ إليها.

ولتظل مزدلفة كما عرفها الحجاج والعاشقون: اسمًا خالدًا لا يُختزل، ولا يُستبدل.