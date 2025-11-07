Between Mina and Arafat, Muzdalifah stretches with its majesty and tranquility, a timeless sacred site linked to the pilgrimage and the memory of Mecca since ancient times.

In recent years, this blessed area has regained its presence as a spacious venue welcoming visitors and residents, not pilgrims this time, but lovers of the place and inhabitants of Mecca who find in it a breath of fresh air and a park where memories are renewed.

Muzdalifah was not merely a stop on the pilgrims' journey; over time, it has been a refuge of serenity and a destination for the people of Mecca during their seasons and celebrations.

Generations pass down its name just as they pass down prayers on its grounds; poets mention it in their verses, and writers describe it as "the tranquility where hearts draw near before footsteps."

This name, steeped in history, needs no introduction; it is present in the conscience of the nation and its rituals and practices.

During a recent visit to the Muzdalifah site, it was striking to see the identity of the developing company emerge in most details; from the pathways and canopies to the signs and bottles.

These are commendable efforts, as the company exerts significant effort to develop the sacred sites and modernize their facilities, a pioneering national endeavor that deserves appreciation, and for which it receives generous compensation from the state, may God honor it.

But the question that whispers in the mind is, shouldn't the place's identity remain the forefront?

Isn't it more appropriate to call the road "Muzdalifah Path" or "Muzdalifah Avenue" instead of "Kadana Path"?

For the sacred sites are religious and historical symbols whose roots extend in the hearts of millions of Muslims around the world.

When an ancient name is replaced with a modern one, there is a fear that authenticity may dissolve amidst the hustle of signs.

The issue here is not about the emergence of a logo or the absence of a sign, but about the principle of preserving the identity and spirit of the place.

True development presents history in its most beautiful form, maintaining the sanctity and brilliance of the sacred sites that must not be touched.

In this, national companies can continue their blessed contributions while keeping the names of the sacred sites as a constant title and identity that does not change.

Preserving the names of the sacred sites is not merely a linguistic or symbolic matter; it is a preservation of the nation's memory and its spiritual vocabulary.

When a place loses its name, it loses a part of its history and its identity that distinguishes it in the conscience of time.

Therefore, the preservation of the names of the sacred sites as they are—Arafat, Mina, Muzdalifah—is an honoring of the sanctity that God has surrounded them with, and an appreciation for a history written by millions of footsteps, prayers, and tears.

How beautiful it is for the efforts of development to be immortalized under these names rather than in their place, and for companies to be remembered for their contributions rather than the titles of the sites.

It is a matter of loyalty that Muzdalifah remains Muzdalifah, not reduced to the name of a project or path, but remains a symbol as history intended, and a beloved destination for visitors as it has been since the first approach to it.

Let Muzdalifah remain as the pilgrims and lovers know it: an eternal name that cannot be abbreviated or replaced.