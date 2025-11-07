لا أحتاج إلى مُقدّمات، ولا سلامات، ولا تحيات لأحدثكم، فأنا أعرفكم جيداً وأنتم تعرفوني، لذا (تنازلوا) اليوم عن الترحيب بكم وسوف (أتنازل) أنا أيضاً عن مديحكم، فلسنا في صالون اجتماعي لنُجامل بعضنا البعض، وبناءً عليه دعونا ندخل (دايركت) في الموضوع!

تُرى كم مرة قدّمتم تنازلات في حياتكم؟ وهل كانت لمن يستحق؟ أم لمن ابتسم لكم في اللحظة الخطأ؟

كم مرة قلتم بسعة صدر: لا مشكلة، من أجل المحبة؟ وكم مرة بعدها قلتم في أنفسكم: «المحبة شيء، والغباء شيء آخر»؟

التنازل يا أصدقائي ليس دائماً عيباً، لكنه أحياناً علامة ضعف.

ففي بعض الأحيان نضطر للتنازل عن فكرة، أو حق، أو كلمات، أو مبدأ، فقط حتى لا نخسر الشخص الذي أمامنا، لكن ماذا لو كان هذا الشخص هو الخسارة الحقيقية، ماذا لو كان يبتسم لأنك تنحني، ويكسب لأنك تتراجع؟!

هل فكرت يوماً يا عزيزي أن أقوى تنازل قد تقدّمه لنفسك يكون حين تقرر التوقف عن التنازل أساساً؟ حين تقرر أن تضع حداً لا من أجل العناد، بل من أجل نفسك.

لأنك ببساطة تستحق أن تُعامل كما تمنح، لا كما تستغل.

ورغم كل شيء تظل هناك تنازلات مُحببة كتنازلك عن غضبك لتحفظ أعصابك، وتنازلك عن حقك في الرد لأن بعض الجدل لا يليق بمستواك، وتنازلك عن مكان لتمنح أحدهم مساحة يستحقها.

لكن إياك أن تتنازل يوماً ما عن كرامتك، أو احترامك لذاتك فقط حتى لا يغضب منك أحدهم، أو تتنازل عن قيمك لترضي نزوة عابرة أو شخصاً لم يقدّرك كما ينبغي.

إياك أن تتنازل عن مبادئك ومشاعرك من أجل علاقة (منتهية الصلاحية)، أو تسامح على حساب كرامتك لأنك تخشى الوحدة، أو تقبل بنصف حب، ونصف شخص، ونصف اهتمام، ثم تقول هذا قدري.

لا تتنازل عن مكانك ومكانتك، ولا تتنازل أيضاً عن وقتك وتعطيه من يسرقه بلا امتنان، باختصار إياك أن تتنازل عن نفسك من أجل أحد لا يعرف قيمتك.

تفاوض مع قلبك، وساوم عقلك، ولا تفرّط فيك، فكل شيء يمكن أن يعوض إلا أنت.

واجعلها قاعدة في حياتك؛ لا تتنازل إلا عن ما لا يليق بك، ولا تتشبث إلا بما يليق بكرامتك، فالتنازل من أجل الحُب كرم، ولكن التنازل من أجل الخوف استعباد.

وإذا سألتوني؛ هل في التمسك حكمة؟ سأقول: الحكمة ليست في أن نفلت كل شيء، ولا أن نتمسك أيضاً بكل شيء، الحكمة في أن نعرف قيمة أنفسنا ونعرف متى نتنازل ومتى نترفّع.

أما عني؛ فأنا مُتنازلة لكم عن هذا المقال بكل رحابة صدر وسعة خاطر.

خذوه، انشروه، اشطبوه، اسرقوه وضعوا عليه أسماءكم، صدقوني ما عندي أي مانع، لكن بيني وبينكم القضاء.