I don't need introductions, greetings, or salutations to talk to you; I know you well, and you know me. So, today, let's (forgo) the welcome, and I will (forgo) your praise as well, for we are not in a social salon to flatter each other. Accordingly, let's get (directly) to the point!

How many times have you made concessions in your life? And were they for someone deserving? Or for someone who smiled at you at the wrong moment?

How many times have you said with an open heart: no problem, for the sake of love? And how many times afterward have you said to yourself: "Love is one thing, and foolishness is another"?

Concession, my friends, is not always a flaw, but sometimes it is a sign of weakness.

Sometimes we are forced to concede an idea, a right, words, or a principle, just so we don't lose the person in front of us. But what if that person is the real loss? What if they smile because you bow down, and gain because you retreat?

Have you ever thought, dear one, that the strongest concession you can make for yourself is when you decide to stop conceding altogether? When you decide to draw a line, not out of stubbornness, but for your own sake.

Because you simply deserve to be treated as you give, not as you are exploited.

And despite everything, there are still beloved concessions, like conceding your anger to keep your nerves intact, and conceding your right to respond because some arguments are beneath your level, and conceding a place to give someone the space they deserve.

But beware of ever conceding your dignity, or your self-respect just so that someone doesn't get upset with you, or conceding your values to satisfy a fleeting whim or a person who hasn't appreciated you as they should.

Do not concede your principles and feelings for a (expired) relationship, or forgive at the expense of your dignity because you fear loneliness, or accept half love, half a person, and half attention, then say this is my fate.

Do not concede your place and status, and do not concede your time to someone who steals it without gratitude. In short, do not concede yourself for someone who does not recognize your worth.

Negotiate with your heart, bargain with your mind, and do not compromise yourself, for everything can be compensated except for you.

Make it a rule in your life: do not concede except for what does not suit you, and do not cling to anything except what befits your dignity, for conceding for love is generosity, but conceding out of fear is slavery.

And if you ask me; is there wisdom in holding on? I would say: wisdom is not in letting go of everything, nor in holding on to everything. Wisdom is in knowing our worth and knowing when to concede and when to elevate ourselves.

As for me; I am generously conceding this article to you with an open heart and mind.

Take it, publish it, erase it, steal it and put your names on it, believe me, I have no objection, but between you and me is the judgment.