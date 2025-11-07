There is nothing more eloquent to say about the civil war in Sudan than the clips that the criminals film of themselves as they carry out the most horrific acts of torture, mass killings, and rape, boasting and threatening more. They have imposed a deadly siege that has caused innocents to die of hunger, just like in Gaza. All the condemnation and international appeals have not and will not change anything on the ground. The only thing that can stop the war and the crimes in Sudan is the activation of the Arab Collective Defense Agreement and the involvement of Arab armies in efforts to stop civil wars in Arab countries and maintain peace, as happened during the civil war in Lebanon, and as is likely to happen in Gaza, where one of the ceasefire terms is for international forces to be deployed in Gaza to maintain peace. Arab countries have announced their readiness to volunteer as part of those forces. Since all parties in Sudan and other Arab countries that have suffered from civil wars seek legitimacy, they will not dare to attack the Arab armies volunteering for peacekeeping. The presence of Arab armies will force them to cease fire, and this is the only thing that can end the war in Sudan and all Arab civil wars if it becomes a prevailing policy. This policy has countless benefits for all parties; the Arab armies that volunteer for peacekeeping will gain invaluable practical experience in the field, which will enhance their international standing and highlight them as a supportive force for peace. Additionally, this role will grant them a rightful place in reconstruction efforts. The instability throughout the Middle East harms all Arab countries, either directly or indirectly, and dissipates the wealth contained in disputed areas because it is being stolen by the gangs that control them. Saudi Arabia, which is proactive in international efforts to support Arab causes, is qualified to call for the activation of the Arab Collective Defense Agreement in Sudan currently. The presence of Arab forces will ensure the urgent and immediate delivery of aid needed by the Sudanese people, which cannot be delivered due to the siege imposed on Sudanese cities. There is an important lesson from President Trump's campaign to stop wars around the world, which he now considers one of his greatest achievements, continuously boasting that he has stopped eight wars globally: pride in our current era is no longer about wars. Israel has seen its international standing destroyed, the world has turned against it, and its economic boycott has spread due to the war. In our current era, the only pride for armies is to have a peacekeeping role. The leader of the country with the largest defense budget in the world, namely the United States itself, now takes pride in making peace and disavows its previous wars. President Trump has stated several times that America made a grave mistake by invading Iraq, and Arab armies will also take pride in their success in stopping civil wars in Arab countries and maintaining peace. It will also be a source of pride for the leaders of the participating countries to play a role in stopping crimes against humanity. Additionally, the presence of Arab forces in Libya could assist in resolving the crisis of division between its two authorities and make it more stable. Trump's campaign to stop wars often succeeded with just a phone call, proving that all conflicting parties wish for the war to stop but do not want to cease it unilaterally to avoid appearing as the surrendering side. Thus, the intervention of external parties removes this pride barrier so that no party appears as the one surrendering by unilaterally initiating the cessation of war. Stubbornness is the reason for the continuation of wars for decades in the absence of external mediation.