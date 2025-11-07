لا يوجد ما يمكن قوله عن الحرب الأهلية بالسودان أبلغ من المقاطع التي يصورها المجرمون لأنفسهم وهم يقومون بأفظع عمليات التنكيل والقتل الجماعي والاغتصاب وينشرونها متفاخرين ومتوعدين بالمزيد، وقد فرضوا فوق ذلك حصاراً قاتلاً جعل الأبرياء يموتون جوعاً كما في غزة، وكل الاستنكار والمناشدات الدولية لم ولن تغيّر شيئاً على الأرض، والشيء الوحيد الذي يمكن أن يوقف الحرب والجرائم في السودان هو تفعيل اتفاقية الدفاع العربي المشترك وتفعيل مشاركة الجيوش العربية في جهود وقف الحروب الأهلية في الدول العربية وحفظ السلام كما حصل في الحرب الأهلية في لبنان، وكما هو مرجّح أن يحصل في غزة، حيث إنه من ضمن بنود وقف إطلاق النار أن تحل قوات دولية في غزة للقيام بحفظ السلام، وقد أعلنت دول عربية استعدادها للتطوع في أن تكون من ضمن تلك القوات، ولأن كل الأطراف في السودان وغيرها من الدول العربية التي عانت من الحروب الأهلية تبحث عن المشروعية فهي لن تجرؤ على مهاجمة الجيوش العربية المتطوعة لحفظ السلام، ووجود الجيوش العربية سيجبرها على إيقاف إطلاق النار، وهذا هو الأمر الوحيد الذي يمكنه أن ينهي الحرب في السودان وكل الحروب الأهلية العربية إن صارت سياسة سائدة، وهذا السياسة لها فوائد لا تحصى لكل الأطراف؛ فالجيوش العربية التي ستتطوّع لحفظ السلام ستكتسب خبرات عملية بالغة الأهمية في الميدان، وسيعزز هذا الدور من مكانتها الدولية وتبرز كقوة داعمة للسلام، كما أن هذا الدور سيمنحها أحقية في جهود إعادة الإعمار، وعدم الاستقرار في كامل منطقة الشرق الأوسط يضر بجميع الدول العربية سواء بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر ويبدّد الثروات التي تتضمنها المناطق المتنازع عليها لأنه يتم سرقتها من قبل العصابات المتسلطة عليها، والسعودية المبادرة في الجهود الدولية لدعم القضايا العربية هي المؤهلة للدعوة لتفعيل اتفاقية الدفاع العربي المشترك في السودان حالياً، وتواجد القوات العربية سيؤمن وصول المساعدات التي يحتاجها الشعب السوداني بشكل ملح وعاجل ولا يمكن إيصالها له بسبب الحصار المفروض على المدن السودانية، وهناك عبرة هامة من حملة الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب لإيقاف الحروب في العالم والتي صار يعتبرها أكبر إنجازاته ويفتخر بشكل مستمر بأنه أوقف ثمانية حروب في العالم وهو أن؛ الفخر في عصرنا الحالي ما عاد بالحروب، فإسرائيل تدمّرت مكانتها الدولية الخاصة وانقلب العالم ضدها وانتشرت مقاطعتها اقتصادياً بسبب الحرب، فعصرنا الحالي صار فيه الفخر الأوحد للجيوش أن يكون لها دور حفظ السلام، وزعيم الدولة التي لديها أكبر ميزانية دفاعية في العالم أي أمريكا نفسها صارت تفخر بصنع السلام وتتبرأ من حروبها السابقة، وقد صرح الرئيس ترمب عدة مرات أن أمريكا اقترفت خطأ فادحاً بغزو العراق، والجيوش العربية سيصبح مصدر فخرها أيضاً نجاحها في إيقاف الحروب الأهلية في البلدان العربية وحفظ السلام وأيضاً سيكون فخراً لقادة الدول المشاركة دورهم في إيقاف الجرائم ضد الإنسانية، وليبيا أيضاً يمكن أن يكون تواجد قوات عربية مساعداً في حل أزمة الانقسام فيها بين سلطتين وجعلها أكثر استقراراً، وعبرت حملة ترمب لإيقاف الحروب غالباً بمجرد مكالمة هاتفية أثبتت أن كل الأطراف المتنازعة تتمنى لو توقف الحرب لكنها لا تريد أن توقفها من جانب واحد لكي لا تبدو بصورة المستسلم ولذا تدخّل أطراف خارجية يزيل مانع الكبرياء هذا حتى لا يبدو أي طرف بصورة المستسلم لأنه بادر بإيقاف الحرب من جانبه بشكل أحادي، فالمكابرة هي سبب استمرار الحروب لعقود في غياب وساطة التدخل الخارجي.