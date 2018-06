The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a royal order appointing the members of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites. The members are Governor of Makkah Region, Minister of Interior, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Minister of Economy and Planning, Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumyan, Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan and Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Tunisi.