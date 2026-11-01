ظهور جواز عربي في مسلسل يدفع مخرجه إلى الاعتذار بعد موجة انتقادات

The appearance of a passport belonging to one of the Arab countries in a scene from the series (The Tranquil Soul) sparked a wide wave of controversy on social media platforms, prompting the Lebanese director Said Al-Marouq to issue an official apology and confirm that what happened was an unintentional mistake that was quickly addressed.

Reactions came after the airing of the fourth episode of the series available on the (Netflix) platform, where viewers noted the appearance of the passport in a scene related to the atmosphere of magic and sorcery that some events of the work revolve around; this sparked widespread objections and criticisms among followers.

In an attempt to contain the controversy, Al-Marouq published a statement via his account on (Instagram), in which he apologized for the scene, affirming his full respect for the concerned Arab country and its people, and indicating that the mistake was unintentional. He clarified that the team took the initiative to modify the scene and upload an updated version of the series to the (Netflix) platform, noting that the corrected version would be available to viewers shortly.

The apology clip received significant interaction, as its views exceeded two million within a few hours of its publication, coinciding with the director's name trending on social media platforms.

Some followers considered that showing an official document bearing the identity of an Arab country in a context related to magic and sorcery was inappropriate, calling for the scene to be removed and for those responsible to be held accountable, while others urged lowering the rating of the work on digital platforms.

It is worth mentioning that the series (The Tranquil Soul) began airing on October 30th, and stars Haya Abdul Salam, Yaqoub Al-Farhan, and Leila Abdullah, written by Mariam Al-Hajri and directed by Said Al-Marouq, combining elements of psychological horror, mystery, and suspense in a dramatic framework.

