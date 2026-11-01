أثار ظهور جواز سفر يعود لإحدى الدول العربية في مشهد من مسلسل (النفس المطمئنة) موجة واسعة من الجدل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما دفع مخرج العمل اللبناني سعيد الماروق إلى الخروج باعتذار رسمي والتأكيد أن ما حدث كان خطأ غير مقصود جرى تداركه سريعاً.

وجاءت ردود الفعل بعد عرض الحلقة الرابعة من المسلسل المعروض عبر منصة (نتفلكس)، حيث رصد مشاهدون ظهور جواز السفر ضمن مشهد يرتبط بأجواء السحر والشعوذة التي تدور حولها بعض أحداث العمل؛ وهو ما أثار اعتراضات وانتقادات واسعة بين المتابعين.

ظهور جواز عربي في مسلسل يدفع مخرجه إلى الاعتذار بعد موجة انتقادات

وفي محاولة لاحتواء الجدل، نشر الماروق بياناً عبر حسابه في (إنستغرام)، قدّم فيه اعتذاره عن المشهد، مؤكداً احترامه الكامل للدولة العربية المعنية وشعبها، ومشيراً إلى أن الخطأ لم يكن مقصوداً. وأوضح أن فريق العمل بادر إلى تعديل المشهد ورفع نسخة محدثة من المسلسل إلى منصة (نتفلكس)، لافتاً إلى أن النسخة المصححة ستظهر للمشاهدين خلال وقت وجيز.

وحظي مقطع الاعتذار بتفاعل كبير، إذ تجاوزت مشاهداته نحو مليوني مشاهدة خلال ساعات قليلة من نشره، بالتزامن مع تصدر اسم المخرج قوائم الأكثر تداولاً على منصات التواصل.

وكان عدد من المتابعين قد اعتبروا أن إظهار وثيقة رسمية تحمل هوية دولة عربية في سياق مرتبط بالسحر والشعوذة أمراً غير مناسب، مطالبين بحذف المشهد ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنه، فيما دعا آخرون إلى خفض تقييم العمل على المنصات الرقمية.

يُذكر أن مسلسل (النفس المطمئنة) انطلق عرضه في 30 أكتوبر الماضي، وهو من بطولة هيا عبدالسلام ويعقوب الفرحان وليلى عبدالله، ومن تأليف مريم الهاجري وإخراج سعيد الماروق، ويجمع بين عناصر الرعب النفسي والغموض والتشويق في قالب درامي.