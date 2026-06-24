In a painful scene that turned an occasion always associated with meanings of solidarity and giving into a tragedy, a young man lost his life in Basra province, southern Iraq, following an assault he suffered during a stampede and crowding while distributing popular food meals locally known as "Al-Qima".

The incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday) in the Al-Durayhimah area of the Al-Zubair district, where the meal distribution site witnessed a state of overcrowding that escalated into a dispute among several individuals, before ending with a physical assault on one of the young men.

According to a security source, the assailant delivered a strong blow to the victim's chest, followed by another strike with a food container to the head, resulting in severe injuries that led to his death at the scene of the incident.

The source added that the relevant authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident and determine legal responsibilities, in preparation for taking necessary actions against those involved.

"Al-Qima" is one of the most famous Iraqi popular dishes, typically made of minced meat and mashed chickpeas, and is prepared in large quantities during religious and social occasions, being distributed for free as part of social solidarity efforts.