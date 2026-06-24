في مشهد مؤلم حوّل مناسبة ارتبطت على الدوام بمعاني التكافل والعطاء إلى فاجعة، لقي شاب مصرعه في محافظة البصرة جنوبي العراق، إثر اعتداء تعرض له خلال تدافع وازدحام أثناء توزيع وجبات طعام شعبية تُعرف محلياً باسم «القيمة».

ووقعت الحادثة، أمس (الثلاثاء)، في منطقة الدريهمية التابعة لقضاء الزبير، حيث شهد موقع توزيع الوجبات حالة من التزاحم تطورت إلى مشادة بين عدد من الأشخاص، قبل أن تنتهي باعتداء جسدي على أحد الشبان.

وبحسب مصدر أمني، فإن المعتدي وجّه للمجني عليه ضربة قوية على منطقة الصدر، أعقبها بضربة أخرى بإناء الطعام على الرأس، ما أدى إلى إصابته بجروح بالغة فارق على إثرها الحياة في موقع الحادث.

وأضاف المصدر أن الجهات المختصة باشرت تحقيقاً لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد المسؤوليات القانونية، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بحق المتورطين.

وتُعد «القيمة» من أشهر الأطباق الشعبية العراقية، وتتكون عادة من اللحم المفروم والحمص المهروس، وتُحضّر بكميات كبيرة في المناسبات الدينية والاجتماعية، ويتم توزيعها مجاناً في إطار أعمال التكافل الاجتماعي.