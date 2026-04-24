في قرية هادئة بمركز فرشوط شمال محافظة قنا المصرية، لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تتحول تفاصيل منزل عادي إلى قضية جنائية صادمة ما زالت تتصدر التحقيقات، بعد قرار جهات التحقيق تجديد حبس أم متهمة بإنهاء حياة رضيعها لمدة 15 يومًا على ذمة التحقيق.

القضية التي بدأت كبلاغ عائلي بسيط، سرعان ما تحولت إلى ملف ثقيل يكشف خلفيات نفسية واجتماعية معقدة، وسط حالة من الصدمة داخل محيط الواقعة.

خلال التحقيقات، روت المتهمة تفاصيل مثيرة عن حياتها الزوجية، مشيرة إلى أنها كانت تعيش ضغطًا نفسيًا شديدًا وخلافات متواصلة مع زوجها وأسرته، وهو ما دفعها (بحسب أقوالها) إلى حالة اضطراب نفسي متصاعد.

وأضافت أنها وصلت إلى مرحلة من الانهيار ومحاولات سابقة لإنهاء حياتها، قبل أن تتطور الأمور إلى لحظة وصفتها التحقيقات بأنها «نقطة التحول الأخطر».

ووفق ما جاء في اعترافاتها، أقدمت المتهمة على الاعتداء على رضيعها وأنهت حياته، ثم سارعت إلى محاولة إخفاء الواقعة، حيث أخبرت أسرتها أن الطفل سقط من علو، في محاولة لتضليل الحقيقة في الساعات الأولى.

كما أشارت التحقيقات إلى محاولات لإزالة آثار الدماء داخل المنزل، وإخفاء أداة يُشتبه في استخدامها داخل الواقعة.

وفور اكتشاف تفاصيل البلاغ، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية وبدأت في جمع الأدلة وتحليل مسرح الواقعة، قبل أن يتم ضبط المتهمة واستكمال استجوابها تحت إشراف جهات التحقيق المختصة.

وتواصل الجهات المعنية عملها لكشف جميع الملابسات المحيطة بالقضية، بما في ذلك الدوافع الحقيقية والتفاصيل الدقيقة لما حدث داخل المنزل.

لم تعد القضية مجرد واقعة جنائية، بل تحولت إلى ملف يطرح تساؤلات واسعة حول الصحة النفسية داخل بعض البيئات الأسرية، وغياب التدخل المبكر في حالات الاضطراب النفسي الحاد. لكن في المقابل، يبقى المسار القانوني هو الحاسم في تحديد المسؤوليات، بعيدًا عن أي تفسيرات اجتماعية أو نفسية.

ومع استمرار التحقيقات، تبقى هذه القضية واحدة من أكثر القضايا حساسية في المنطقة، في انتظار ما ستكشفه الأيام القادمة من تفاصيل قد تعيد تشكيل الصورة كاملة.