لم تكن سوى لحظة واحدة، صرخة مفاجئة قطعت سكون الطبيعة، لكنها كانت كفيلة بتحويل رحلة شهر عسل إلى كابوس مفتوح. ففي ولاية فلوريدا، خرج الزوجان ديفيد وشارين لينتون في نزهة رومانسية بقوارب «الكاياك». كانت الأجواء هادئة، والماء ساكن، في بداية حياة جديدة، قبل أن يتغير كل شيء في ثانية.

«يا إلهي، هناك شيء عضني!»، كانت تلك آخر جملة عادية في حياة ديفيد. وعلى الرغم من أنها لدغة صغيرة، إلا أن كارثة كانت أكبر. فالأفعى التي هاجمته تبين أنها من نوع قطنية الفم، وهي واحدة من أخطر الأفاعي السامة في أمريكا الشمالية. لكن المفاجأة لم تكن في اللدغة نفسها.

وبعد نقله إلى المستشفى، لم يتوقف التدهور. وسرعان ما بدأ جسده ينهار بسرعة غير مفهومة، والأطباء يواجهون حالة لا تشبه أي لدغة عادية.

ثم جاءت الصدمة: في تشخيص بتليف رئوي في المرحلة الرابعة. وهو مرض قاتل كان يعيش معه دون أن يعلم.

ويمكن القول إن الحقيقة التي كشفتها اللدغة: تتجلى في أن الأفعى لم تكن هي السبب المباشر في وضعه الحرج، بل كانت لدغة الأفعى بمثابة الشرارة التي كشفت ما كان مخفيًا.

سم الأفعى، الذي يهاجم الأنسجة ويُربك أجهزة الجسم، ضغط على رئتيه المنهكتين أصلًا، فانهارت حالته بشكل دراماتيكي.

وفجأة، تحولت لدغة الأفعى إلى حكم بالموت المؤجل، ما لم تحدث معجزة.

من شهر عسل إلى غرفة إنعاش، يرقد ديفيد اليوم على جهاز تنفس اصطناعي، غير قادر على التنفس بمفرده، بانتظار عملية زراعة رئتين قد تنقذ حياته.

زوجته التي بدأت الرحلة معه بابتسامة، تجد نفسها الآن في سباق مع الزمن لإنقاذه. فالحب الذي بدأ باحتفال، يواجه اليوم أقسى اختبار.

وتعتبر أفعى «فم القطن» بمثابة الخطر الذي لا يُرى. وتُعرف هذه الأفعى بقدرتها على التمويه، ما يجعل تمييزها صعبًا حتى على السكان المحليين. وتهاجم عادة عند الشعور بالخطر، بعد تحذيرها الشهير بفتح فمها الأبيض. ورغم أن معظم لدغاتها لا تكون قاتلة عند العلاج السريع، فإنها قد تتحول إلى نقطة انهيار قاتلة، إذا كان الجسد يخفي سرًا.

وفي لدغة شهر العسل تتجلى حقيقة مرعبة، فأحيانًا، أخطر ما يصيبك ليس ما تراه، بل ما كان يعيش داخلك بصمت، بانتظار لحظة واحدة ليظهر. وفي حالة ديفيد: كانت تلك اللحظة «لدغة».