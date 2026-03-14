تحول مقطع فيديو قصير التقطته كاميرا جرس منزلية في مانشستر إلى قصة إنسانية هزّت مواقع التواصل حول العالم، بعدما أظهر رجلاً مسناً يكافح بصعوبة لتوصيل طلب قهوة. وخلال أيام قليلة فقط، انتهت القصة بتبرعات قاربت 500 ألف دولار لمساعدته وزوجته على التقاعد بكرامة.
بدأت القصة عندما نشرت بريتاني سميث مقطعاً عبر تطبيق TikTok يظهر فيه عامل التوصيل ريتشارد بولي (78 عاماً) وهو يسير ببطء شديد عبر ممر منزلها حاملاً طلب قهوة من Starbucks.
المشهد كان بسيطاً لكنه مؤثر، يظهر فيه رجل مسن ينحني بحذر شديد ليضع الطلب أمام الباب، ويبدو عليه التعب الواضح بعد خطوات قليلة فقط. ذلك المقطع القصير كان كافياً ليشعل موجة تعاطف واسعة على الإنترنت.
وبعد انتشار الفيديو، حاول آلاف المستخدمين التعرف على الرجل الذي ظهر فيه. وسرعان ما تم تحديد هويته: إنه ريتشارد بولي الذي يعمل مع زوجته بريندا بولي في خدمات التوصيل عبر منصة DoorDash.
وكشفت القصة أن الزوجين، المتزوجين منذ 56 عاماً، اضطرا للعمل في التوصيل بعد أن فقدت بريندا وظيفتها، ليصبح هذا العمل مصدر الدخل الوحيد لهما في ظل ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة والرعاية الصحية.
وقالت بريندا في تصريحات مؤثرة: «عندما تتجاوز منتصف السبعينيات، لن تجد طوابير من الشركات تنتظر توظيفك».
متأثرة بما شاهدته، قررت بريتاني سميث إطلاق حملة تبرعات عبر الإنترنت لمساعدة الزوجين على التوقف عن العمل والعودة إلى حياة التقاعد.
وخلال أيام قليلة فقط، تدفقت التبرعات من آلاف الأشخاص حول العالم، لترتفع الحصيلة إلى نحو 500 ألف دولار.
وعندما التقى الزوجان بالمرأة التي نشرت الفيديو في أحد المطاعم المحلية، لم يتمكنا من إخفاء دهشتهما من حجم الدعم الذي تلقياه.
وقال ريتشارد متأثراً: «من الصعب تصديق أن هذا العدد من الأشخاص يريد مساعدتنا رغم أنهم لا يعرفوننا».
أما بريندا فأعربت عن امتنانها العميق لبريتاني سميث، مؤكدة أن ما فعلته غيّر حياتهما بالكامل.
القصة تحولت سريعاً إلى واحدة من أكثر القصص تداولاً على الإنترنت، في تذكير مؤثر بأن مقطع فيديو واحدا قد يكشف معاناة خفية، ويغير حياة إنسان بالكامل.
A short video captured by a doorbell camera in Manchester turned into a human story that shook social media around the world, after it showed an elderly man struggling to deliver a coffee order. Within just a few days, the story ended with donations nearing $500,000 to help him and his wife retire with dignity.
The story began when Brittany Smith posted a clip on TikTok showing delivery worker Richard Boley (78 years old) walking very slowly through her hallway carrying a coffee order from Starbucks.
The scene was simple but moving, showing an elderly man carefully bending down to place the order in front of the door, clearly exhausted after just a few steps. That short clip was enough to ignite a wave of sympathy online.
After the video went viral, thousands of users tried to identify the man in it. It was soon revealed that he is Richard Boley, who works with his wife Brenda Boley in delivery services through the DoorDash platform.
The story revealed that the couple, married for 56 years, had to work in delivery after Brenda lost her job, making this work their only source of income amid rising living and healthcare costs.
Brenda said in emotional statements: "When you’re past your mid-seventies, you won’t find lines of companies waiting to hire you."
Moved by what she saw, Brittany Smith decided to launch an online fundraising campaign to help the couple stop working and return to retirement life.
Within just a few days, donations poured in from thousands of people around the world, raising the total to nearly $500,000.
When the couple met the woman who posted the video at a local restaurant, they could not hide their astonishment at the level of support they received.
Richard said, visibly touched: "It’s hard to believe that this many people want to help us even though they don’t know us."
As for Brenda, she expressed her deep gratitude to Brittany Smith, affirming that what she did changed their lives completely.
The story quickly turned into one of the most shared stories online, serving as a poignant reminder that a single video can reveal hidden struggles and completely change a person's life.