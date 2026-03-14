A short video captured by a doorbell camera in Manchester turned into a human story that shook social media around the world, after it showed an elderly man struggling to deliver a coffee order. Within just a few days, the story ended with donations nearing $500,000 to help him and his wife retire with dignity.

The story began when Brittany Smith posted a clip on TikTok showing delivery worker Richard Boley (78 years old) walking very slowly through her hallway carrying a coffee order from Starbucks.

The scene was simple but moving, showing an elderly man carefully bending down to place the order in front of the door, clearly exhausted after just a few steps. That short clip was enough to ignite a wave of sympathy online.

After the video went viral, thousands of users tried to identify the man in it. It was soon revealed that he is Richard Boley, who works with his wife Brenda Boley in delivery services through the DoorDash platform.

The story revealed that the couple, married for 56 years, had to work in delivery after Brenda lost her job, making this work their only source of income amid rising living and healthcare costs.

Brenda said in emotional statements: "When you’re past your mid-seventies, you won’t find lines of companies waiting to hire you."

Moved by what she saw, Brittany Smith decided to launch an online fundraising campaign to help the couple stop working and return to retirement life.

Within just a few days, donations poured in from thousands of people around the world, raising the total to nearly $500,000.

When the couple met the woman who posted the video at a local restaurant, they could not hide their astonishment at the level of support they received.

Richard said, visibly touched: "It’s hard to believe that this many people want to help us even though they don’t know us."

As for Brenda, she expressed her deep gratitude to Brittany Smith, affirming that what she did changed their lives completely.

The story quickly turned into one of the most shared stories online, serving as a poignant reminder that a single video can reveal hidden struggles and completely change a person's life.