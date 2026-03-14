تحول مقطع فيديو قصير التقطته كاميرا جرس منزلية في مانشستر إلى قصة إنسانية هزّت مواقع التواصل حول العالم، بعدما أظهر رجلاً مسناً يكافح بصعوبة لتوصيل طلب قهوة. وخلال أيام قليلة فقط، انتهت القصة بتبرعات قاربت 500 ألف دولار لمساعدته وزوجته على التقاعد بكرامة.

بدأت القصة عندما نشرت بريتاني سميث مقطعاً عبر تطبيق TikTok يظهر فيه عامل التوصيل ريتشارد بولي (78 عاماً) وهو يسير ببطء شديد عبر ممر منزلها حاملاً طلب قهوة من Starbucks.

المشهد كان بسيطاً لكنه مؤثر، يظهر فيه رجل مسن ينحني بحذر شديد ليضع الطلب أمام الباب، ويبدو عليه التعب الواضح بعد خطوات قليلة فقط. ذلك المقطع القصير كان كافياً ليشعل موجة تعاطف واسعة على الإنترنت.

وبعد انتشار الفيديو، حاول آلاف المستخدمين التعرف على الرجل الذي ظهر فيه. وسرعان ما تم تحديد هويته: إنه ريتشارد بولي الذي يعمل مع زوجته بريندا بولي في خدمات التوصيل عبر منصة DoorDash.

وكشفت القصة أن الزوجين، المتزوجين منذ 56 عاماً، اضطرا للعمل في التوصيل بعد أن فقدت بريندا وظيفتها، ليصبح هذا العمل مصدر الدخل الوحيد لهما في ظل ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة والرعاية الصحية.

وقالت بريندا في تصريحات مؤثرة: «عندما تتجاوز منتصف السبعينيات، لن تجد طوابير من الشركات تنتظر توظيفك».

متأثرة بما شاهدته، قررت بريتاني سميث إطلاق حملة تبرعات عبر الإنترنت لمساعدة الزوجين على التوقف عن العمل والعودة إلى حياة التقاعد.

وخلال أيام قليلة فقط، تدفقت التبرعات من آلاف الأشخاص حول العالم، لترتفع الحصيلة إلى نحو 500 ألف دولار.

وعندما التقى الزوجان بالمرأة التي نشرت الفيديو في أحد المطاعم المحلية، لم يتمكنا من إخفاء دهشتهما من حجم الدعم الذي تلقياه.

وقال ريتشارد متأثراً: «من الصعب تصديق أن هذا العدد من الأشخاص يريد مساعدتنا رغم أنهم لا يعرفوننا».

أما بريندا فأعربت عن امتنانها العميق لبريتاني سميث، مؤكدة أن ما فعلته غيّر حياتهما بالكامل.

القصة تحولت سريعاً إلى واحدة من أكثر القصص تداولاً على الإنترنت، في تذكير مؤثر بأن مقطع فيديو واحدا قد يكشف معاناة خفية، ويغير حياة إنسان بالكامل.