ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر، أمس (الأحد)، قضاء نور داغي التابع لولاية غازي عنتاب جنوبي تركيا.

وأفادت رئاسة إدارة الكوارث والطوارئ التركية (أفاد)، أن مركز الزلزال كان في قضاء نور داغي، وعلى عمق 7.82 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض.

ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.