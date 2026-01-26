ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 4.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر، أمس (الأحد)، قضاء نور داغي التابع لولاية غازي عنتاب جنوبي تركيا.
وأفادت رئاسة إدارة الكوارث والطوارئ التركية (أفاد)، أن مركز الزلزال كان في قضاء نور داغي، وعلى عمق 7.82 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض.
ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck yesterday (Sunday) in the Nurdağı district of Gaziantep province in southern Turkey.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Nurdağı district, at a depth of 7.82 kilometers below the surface.
No reports of casualties or material damage have been received as a result of the earthquake.