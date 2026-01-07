The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency "BNPB" announced today a state of emergency in the regions of "Siau Islands," "Tajulandang," and "Sitaro" in North Sulawesi province, following sudden floods that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people and the displacement of hundreds of residents.

The head of the data and communication department at the agency, Abdul Mahari, told reporters in Jakarta: "The local government has issued a decision to declare a state of emergency response to climate disasters from January 5 to January 18, 2026, under the decree of the head of the Sitaro region No. 1 of 2026."

He explained that the decision allows authorities to accelerate emergency response operations and intensify efforts in the affected areas, noting that rescue teams continue search operations, prioritizing the missing and addressing the basic needs of those affected.

According to the agency's data, as of yesterday afternoon, authorities confirmed the death of 16 people, with 3 reported missing and several injured, following the floods that struck the area early Monday.

It indicated that hundreds of residents were evacuated to safer locations under the supervision of joint emergency teams, while initial reports showed the displacement of 682 people, and the identities of 5 of the victims have been officially identified, while authorities are still working to verify the identities of the remaining victims.