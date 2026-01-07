أعلنت الوكالة الوطنية الإندونيسية لإدارة الكوارث «BNPB» اليوم حالة الطوارئ في إقليم «جزر سياو» و«تاجولاندانج» و«سيتارو» بمقاطعة «سولاويزي» الشمالية، عقب فيضانات مفاجئة أسفرت عن مصرع ما لا يقل عن 16 شخصاً وتشريد مئات السكان.
وقال رئيس قسم البيانات والاتصال في الوكالة عبدالمهاري للصحفيين في جاكرتا: «إن الحكومة المحلية أصدرت قراراً بإعلان حالة الاستجابة الطارئة للكوارث المناخية خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 18 يناير 2026، وذلك بموجب مرسوم رئيس إقليم سيتارو رقم 1 لسنة 2026».
وأوضح أن القرار يتيح للسلطات تسريع عمليات الاستجابة الطارئة وتكثيف الجهود في المناطق المتضررة، مشيراً إلى أن فرق الإنقاذ تواصل عمليات البحث، مع إعطاء الأولوية للمفقودين وتلبية الحاجات الأساسية للمتضررين.
وبحسب بيانات الوكالة، حتى ظهر أمس، أكدت السلطات وفاة 16 شخصاً، مع الإبلاغ عن 3 مفقودين وعدد من المصابين، إثر الفيضانات التي ضربت المنطقة فجر الإثنين.
وأشارت إلى إجلاء مئات السكان إلى مواقع أكثر أمانًا بإشراف فرق طوارئ مشتركة، بينما أظهرت التقارير الأولية نزوح 682 شخصاً، فيما تم التعرف رسمياً على هوية 5 من الضحايا، في حين لا تزال السلطات تعمل على التحقق من هويات بقية الضحايا.
