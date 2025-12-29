يُعد تناول الوجبات الخفيفة جزءاً شائعاً من الأنظمة الغذائية الصحية عند الالتزام بالكميات المناسبة، إذ غالباً ما تُعرّف الوجبة الخفيفة على أنها ثمرة فاكهة واحدة أو حفنة صغيرة من المكسرات أو سناك خفيف بين الوجبات الرئيسية. إلا أن الخطأ الشائع الذي يقع فيه بعض متبعي الحميات الغذائية يتمثل في الإفراط في تناول هذه الوجبات، اعتقاداً بأنها غير مؤثرة على الوزن طالما أنها تُصنّف ضمن الخيارات الصحية.

وتكمن المشكلة في أن الوجبات الخفيفة، رغم بساطتها، تحتوي على سعرات حرارية قد تتراكم سريعاً عند تجاوز الكمية الموصى بها، ما يؤدي إلى استهلاك سعرات تفوق الاحتياج اليومي للجسم. هذا الفائض من الطاقة يتحول مع الوقت إلى زيادة في الوزن، حتى وإن كانت مصادره فاكهة أو مكسرات أو سناكس خفيفة.

كما أن كثرة تناول الوجبات الخفيفة قد تؤثر سلباً على الإحساس بالجوع والشبع، وتُضعف الالتزام بمواعيد الوجبات الرئيسية، ما يخلّ بتوازن النظام الغذائي بشكل عام. لذلك يؤكد خبراء التغذية على أهمية الاعتدال والانتباه لحجم الحصة، واحتساب الوجبات الخفيفة ضمن إجمالي السعرات اليومية، لضمان تحقيق أهداف الدايت دون نتائج عكسية غير متوقعة.