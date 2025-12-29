Snacking is a common part of healthy diets when adhering to appropriate quantities, as a snack is often defined as a single piece of fruit, a small handful of nuts, or a light snack between main meals. However, a common mistake made by some dieters is overeating these snacks, believing that they do not affect weight as long as they are classified as healthy options.

The problem is that snacks, despite their simplicity, contain calories that can quickly accumulate when the recommended amount is exceeded, leading to calorie consumption that surpasses the body's daily needs. This excess energy gradually turns into weight gain, even if its sources are fruits, nuts, or light snacks.

Moreover, frequent snacking can negatively affect feelings of hunger and fullness, weakening adherence to main meal timings, which disrupts the overall balance of the diet. Therefore, nutrition experts emphasize the importance of moderation and paying attention to portion sizes, as well as counting snacks within the total daily calorie intake, to ensure achieving diet goals without unexpected adverse results.