يُعد تناول الوجبات الخفيفة جزءاً شائعاً من الأنظمة الغذائية الصحية عند الالتزام بالكميات المناسبة، إذ غالباً ما تُعرّف الوجبة الخفيفة على أنها ثمرة فاكهة واحدة أو حفنة صغيرة من المكسرات أو سناك خفيف بين الوجبات الرئيسية. إلا أن الخطأ الشائع الذي يقع فيه بعض متبعي الحميات الغذائية يتمثل في الإفراط في تناول هذه الوجبات، اعتقاداً بأنها غير مؤثرة على الوزن طالما أنها تُصنّف ضمن الخيارات الصحية.
وتكمن المشكلة في أن الوجبات الخفيفة، رغم بساطتها، تحتوي على سعرات حرارية قد تتراكم سريعاً عند تجاوز الكمية الموصى بها، ما يؤدي إلى استهلاك سعرات تفوق الاحتياج اليومي للجسم. هذا الفائض من الطاقة يتحول مع الوقت إلى زيادة في الوزن، حتى وإن كانت مصادره فاكهة أو مكسرات أو سناكس خفيفة.
كما أن كثرة تناول الوجبات الخفيفة قد تؤثر سلباً على الإحساس بالجوع والشبع، وتُضعف الالتزام بمواعيد الوجبات الرئيسية، ما يخلّ بتوازن النظام الغذائي بشكل عام. لذلك يؤكد خبراء التغذية على أهمية الاعتدال والانتباه لحجم الحصة، واحتساب الوجبات الخفيفة ضمن إجمالي السعرات اليومية، لضمان تحقيق أهداف الدايت دون نتائج عكسية غير متوقعة.
Snacking is a common part of healthy diets when adhering to appropriate quantities, as a snack is often defined as a single piece of fruit, a small handful of nuts, or a light snack between main meals. However, a common mistake made by some dieters is overeating these snacks, believing that they do not affect weight as long as they are classified as healthy options.
The problem is that snacks, despite their simplicity, contain calories that can quickly accumulate when the recommended amount is exceeded, leading to calorie consumption that surpasses the body's daily needs. This excess energy gradually turns into weight gain, even if its sources are fruits, nuts, or light snacks.
Moreover, frequent snacking can negatively affect feelings of hunger and fullness, weakening adherence to main meal timings, which disrupts the overall balance of the diet. Therefore, nutrition experts emphasize the importance of moderation and paying attention to portion sizes, as well as counting snacks within the total daily calorie intake, to ensure achieving diet goals without unexpected adverse results.