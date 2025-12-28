At a time when traditional cancer treatments still face significant challenges related to toxicity and tumor resistance, a new scientific discovery opens an unexpected window of hope. Research into the secrets of organisms that rarely develop cancer has led to an innovative therapeutic approach, based on bacteria that live in the intestines of a small frog, which possess remarkable abilities to combat one of the most complex diseases of our time.

According to what was published in the journal Gut Microbes, this discovery stemmed from a scientific observation that has long puzzled researchers: amphibians and reptiles rarely develop cancerous tumors, raising questions about the potential role of their gut microbes in this phenomenon.

This prompted a research team from the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Japan to study the effect of transferring gut bacteria from these organisms to animal models, aiming to evaluate their anti-tumor properties.

The researchers tested 45 bacterial strains collected from frogs, salamanders, and lizards, and nine of them showed significant activity in resisting tumors. However, the most interesting strain was a bacterium known as Ewingella americana, extracted from tree frogs.

The scientific paper reported that a single dose of this bacterium not only contributed to reducing tumor size but also led to their complete disappearance. Most notably, re-injecting cancer cells after 30 days did not cause the tumors to return during the subsequent follow-up period.

Analyses revealed that E. americana operates through two concurrent mechanisms; it directly attacks cancer cells while simultaneously enhancing the body's immune response by activating T cells, B cells, and neutrophils, which are essential components of the immune defense system.

Researchers speculate that this effectiveness is due to the bacterium's ability to adapt to low-oxygen environments, which are common within cancerous tumors, where the efficiency of immune cells often declines and the effectiveness of traditional chemotherapy treatments weakens.

According to preliminary results in animals, E. americana appeared to be largely safe, as the mice's bodies were able to eliminate it quickly, with no recorded long-term toxicity or damage to healthy organs.

The bacteria also demonstrated greater effectiveness in reducing tumors compared to some currently used treatments, including the commonly used chemotherapy drug doxorubicin.

The researchers confirmed that these results place E. americana among the promising therapeutic candidates with encouraging preliminary safety profiles, paving the way for its clinical development and future exploration of its potential in cancer treatment.