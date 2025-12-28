في الوقت الذي لا تزال علاجات السرطان التقليدية تواجه تحديات كبيرة تتعلق بالسمّية ومقاومة الأورام، يفتح اكتشاف علمي جديد نافذة غير متوقعة للأمل. فقد قاد البحث في أسرار كائنات نادراً ما تُصاب بالسرطان إلى نهج علاجي مبتكر، يعتمد على بكتيريا تعيش في أمعاء ضفدع صغير، لكنها تمتلك قدرات مذهلة في مواجهة أحد أعقد أمراض العصر.

ووفقاً لما نشرته مجلة Gut Microbes، جاء هذا الاكتشاف انطلاقاً من ملاحظة علمية طالما حيّرت الباحثين، مفادها أن البرمائيات والزواحف نادراً ما تُصاب بالأورام السرطانية، ما أثار تساؤلات حول الدور المحتمل لميكروباتها المعوية في هذه الظاهرة.

ودفع ذلك فريقاً بحثياً من المعهد الياباني المتقدم للعلوم والتكنولوجيا إلى دراسة تأثير نقل بكتيريا الأمعاء من هذه الكائنات إلى نماذج حيوانية، بهدف تقييم خصائصها المضادة للأورام.

واختبر الباحثون 45 سلالة بكتيرية جُمعت من ضفادع وسمندل وسحالي، وأظهرت تسع منها نشاطاً ملحوظاً في مقاومة الأورام. غير أن السلالة الأكثر إثارة للاهتمام كانت بكتيريا تُعرف باسم Ewingella americana، المستخلصة من ضفادع الشجر.

وأفادت الورقة العلمية بأن جرعة واحدة فقط من هذه البكتيريا لم تُسهم في تقليص حجم الأورام فحسب، بل أدت إلى اختفائها تماماً. والأكثر لفتاً للانتباه أن إعادة حقن الخلايا السرطانية بعد 30 يوماً لم تتسبب في عودة الأورام خلال فترة المتابعة اللاحقة.

وكشفت التحليلات أن E. americana تعمل عبر آليتين متزامنتين؛ إذ تهاجم الخلايا السرطانية مباشرة، وفي الوقت نفسه تعزز الاستجابة المناعية للجسم من خلال تنشيط الخلايا التائية والبائية والعدلات، وهي مكونات أساسية في منظومة الدفاع المناعي.

ويرجّح الباحثون أن هذه الفاعلية تعود إلى قدرة البكتيريا على التكيّف مع البيئات منخفضة الأكسجين، وهي ظروف شائعة داخل الأورام السرطانية، إذ غالباً ما تتراجع كفاءة الخلايا المناعية وتضعف فاعلية العلاجات الكيميائية التقليدية.

وبحسب النتائج الأولية على الحيوانات، بدت E. americana آمنة إلى حد كبير، إذ تمكن جسم الفئران من التخلص منها سريعاً، دون تسجيل سمّية طويلة الأمد أو أضرار بالأعضاء السليمة.

كما أظهرت البكتيريا فاعلية أعلى في تقليص الأورام مقارنة ببعض العلاجات المستخدمة حالياً، بما في ذلك دواء دوكسوروبيسين الشائع في العلاج الكيميائي.

وأكد الباحثون أن هذه النتائج تضع E. americana ضمن قائمة المرشحين العلاجيين الواعدين بملف أمان أولي مشجع، ما يمهد الطريق لتطويرها سريرياً ودراسة إمكاناتها مستقبلاً في علاج السرطان.