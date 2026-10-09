كشف المدرب الروماني إدوارد يوردانيسكو عن تلقيه اتصالات من ناديين في دوري روشن السعودي، لبحث إمكانية توليه تدريب أحدهما خلال الفترة المقبلة، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق واضح حتى الآن.

وقال يوردانيسكو في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «تلقيت اتصالات من ناديين في دوري روشن السعودي؛ الأول تواصل معي قبل 3 أسابيع، والثاني خلال الفترة الأخيرة، لكن لا شيء واضحًا حتى الآن. والحفاظ على السرية مسألة احترام واحترافية والتزام بالأصول المهنية تجاه جميع الأطراف المعنية».

يوردانيسكو لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت اتصالات من أندية دوري روشن.. وهذا موقفي

اهتمام متجدد بكرة القدم السعودية

وأكد المدرب الروماني معرفته الجيدة بكرة القدم السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أنه تابع تطورها عن كثب على مدى سنوات، وأن اسمه ارتبط سابقًا بعدد من الفرص التدريبية، بعضها وصل إلى مراحل جادة، لكنها لم تكتمل لأسباب مختلفة، من بينها ارتباطه بالتزامات مهنية أخرى في ذلك الوقت.

إشادة بتطور دوري روشن

وأبدى يوردانيسكو إعجابه بالتطور الذي شهدته كرة القدم السعودية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وقال: «ما حدث في كرة القدم السعودية لافت للغاية، فقد تطور الدوري بشكل كبير، ليس فقط على مستوى الاستثمارات والحضور الدولي، بل أيضًا من حيث التنافسية والطموح وثقافة كرة القدم عمومًا. إنها بطولة تتمتع بمستوى تنافسي مرتفع وطموحات متزايدة».

يوردانيسكو لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت اتصالات من أندية دوري روشن.. وهذا موقفي

«الدوري السعودي وجهة تجذبني»

وأوضح يوردانيسكو أن العمل في دوري روشن يمثل خيارًا جذابًا له على الصعيدين المهني والشخصي، مؤكدًا استعداده لخوض تجربة تدريبية في السعودية خلال الفترة المقبلة.

وأضاف: «أنا أثق في خبرتي ومنهجية عملي والجهاز المعاون لي، وأؤمن بقدرتنا على بناء فريق تنافسي وتحقيق نتائج مهمة متى توافرت البيئة المناسبة».

واختتم المدرب الروماني حديثه بالتعبير عن أمله في الحصول على فرصة للعمل في كرة القدم السعودية قريبًا، والمساهمة في مسيرة تطورها ومشروعاتها الطموحة.