يوردانيسكو لـ«عكاظ»: تلقيت اتصالات من أندية دوري روشن.. وهذا موقفي

The Romanian coach Edward Yordanescu revealed that he has received calls from two clubs in the Saudi Roshan League to discuss the possibility of taking over as coach of one of them in the near future, without reaching a clear agreement so far.

Yordanescu said in exclusive statements to "Okaz": "I received calls from two clubs in the Saudi Roshan League; the first contacted me three weeks ago, and the second recently, but nothing is clear yet. Maintaining confidentiality is a matter of respect, professionalism, and commitment to the professional standards towards all parties involved."

Renewed Interest in Saudi Football

The Romanian coach confirmed his good knowledge of Saudi football, pointing out that he has closely followed its development over the years, and that his name has previously been associated with several coaching opportunities, some of which reached serious stages, but they did not materialize for various reasons, including his commitments to other professional obligations at that time.

Praise for the Development of the Roshan League

Yordanescu expressed his admiration for the development that Saudi football has witnessed in recent years, saying: "What has happened in Saudi football is very striking; the league has developed significantly, not only in terms of investments and international presence but also in terms of competitiveness, ambition, and the culture of football in general. It is a championship that enjoys a high level of competitiveness and increasing ambitions."

"The Saudi League is an Attractive Destination for Me"

Yordanescu explained that working in the Roshan League represents an attractive option for him both professionally and personally, confirming his readiness to embark on a coaching experience in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

He added: "I trust my experience, my methodology, and my support staff, and I believe in our ability to build a competitive team and achieve important results whenever the right environment is provided."

The Romanian coach concluded his remarks by expressing his hope to get an opportunity to work in Saudi football soon and to contribute to its development journey and ambitious projects.