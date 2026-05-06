Arsenal achieved a historic milestone by reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years, after a hard-fought victory over Spanish guests Atlético Madrid with a score of 1-0, in the match held at the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London, in the second leg of the semi-final of the competition.



The first leg in the Spanish capital, Madrid, last week ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing Arsenal to qualify with an aggregate score of 2-1.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, with Arsenal having the upper hand, managing to take the lead before the end of the first half through their star Bukayo Saka (45th minute). Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid dominated the second half and tried hard to equalize, but the vigilance of Arsenal's defense and their Spanish goalkeeper David Raya prevented that, allowing Arsenal to officially qualify for the Champions League final.



Arsenal will face the winner of today's (Wednesday) match between German Bayern Munich and French Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg, after the latter won the first leg with a score of 5-4.