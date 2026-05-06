حقق أرسنال اﻹنجليزي إنجازاً تاريخياً بوصوله لأول مرة منذ 20 عامًا إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد اﻹسباني بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب اﻹمارات بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، في إياب نصف نهائي المسابقة.


وكان لقاء الذهاب في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد الأسبوع الماضي قد انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1، ليتأهل أرسنال بمجموع اللقاءين 2-1.


وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين مع أفضلية لأرسنال الذي تمكن من التقدم بالنتيجة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول عن طريق نجمه بوكايو ساكا (د:45)، فيما سيطر أتلتيكو مدريد على مجريات الشوط الثاني وحاول جاهداً إدراك التعادل، لكن يقظة دفاع أرسنال ومن خلفهم الحارس اﻹسباني دافيد رايا حالت دون ذلك، ليتأهل أرسنال رسمياً لنهائي دوري اﻷبطال.


وسيلاقي أرسنال في النهائي المتأهل من لقاء اليوم (اﻷربعاء) الذي سيجمع بايرن ميونيخ اﻷلماني وباريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي في لقاء اﻹياب، بعد فوز اﻷخير ذهاباً بنتيجة 5-4.