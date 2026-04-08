أكد مدرب القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، عزم فريقه على الفوز في مباراة ضمك، وخطف النقاط الثلاث والعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات مرة أخرى بعد خسارة فريقه أمام الاتفاق بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين في الجولة الماضية من دوري روشن، وشدد على ثقته في أسلوب الفريق وجودة لاعبيه، مشيراً إلى أن الروح الجماعية تعوّض الغيابات وتمنح الفرصة للعناصر البديلة لإثبات قدراتها، ومؤكداً أن التركيز منصب على تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة الأداء القوي حتى نهاية الموسم


وأنهى الفريق استعداداته لمواجهة ضمك، المقررة غداً (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين


وأجرى الفريق حصته التدريبية الأخيرة على ملعب النادي بالخبر، وبدأت بتمارين لياقية بالكرة، أعقبها تطبيق عدد من الجوانب التكتيكية على مساحة محدودة من الملعب، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة بتدريبات فنية ركّزت على التنظيم داخل الملعب.


وعقب نهاية المران، غادرت بعثة الفريق إلى المطار متجهة إلى مدينة أبها، استعداداً لخوض لقاء الغد أمام ضمك.