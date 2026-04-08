The Irish coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Brendan Rodgers, confirmed his team's determination to win against Damak, seize the three points, and return to the path of victories after his team's loss to Al-Ettifaq by three goals to two in the last round of the Roshan League. He emphasized his confidence in the team's style and the quality of its players, noting that the collective spirit compensates for absences and provides opportunities for substitute players to prove their abilities, and he assured that the focus is on achieving victory and continuing strong performance until the end of the season.



The team has completed its preparations for the match against Damak, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The team conducted its final training session at the club's stadium in Khobar, which began with fitness exercises with the ball, followed by the implementation of several tactical aspects in a limited area of the pitch, before concluding the session with technical drills that focused on organization on the field.



After the training session, the team delegation departed for the airport heading to Abha city, in preparation for tomorrow's match against Damak.