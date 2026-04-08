أكد مدرب القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، عزم فريقه على الفوز في مباراة ضمك، وخطف النقاط الثلاث والعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات مرة أخرى بعد خسارة فريقه أمام الاتفاق بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين في الجولة الماضية من دوري روشن، وشدد على ثقته في أسلوب الفريق وجودة لاعبيه، مشيراً إلى أن الروح الجماعية تعوّض الغيابات وتمنح الفرصة للعناصر البديلة لإثبات قدراتها، ومؤكداً أن التركيز منصب على تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة الأداء القوي حتى نهاية الموسم
وأنهى الفريق استعداداته لمواجهة ضمك، المقررة غداً (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين
وأجرى الفريق حصته التدريبية الأخيرة على ملعب النادي بالخبر، وبدأت بتمارين لياقية بالكرة، أعقبها تطبيق عدد من الجوانب التكتيكية على مساحة محدودة من الملعب، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة بتدريبات فنية ركّزت على التنظيم داخل الملعب.
وعقب نهاية المران، غادرت بعثة الفريق إلى المطار متجهة إلى مدينة أبها، استعداداً لخوض لقاء الغد أمام ضمك.
The Irish coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Brendan Rodgers, confirmed his team's determination to win against Damak, seize the three points, and return to the path of victories after his team's loss to Al-Ettifaq by three goals to two in the last round of the Roshan League. He emphasized his confidence in the team's style and the quality of its players, noting that the collective spirit compensates for absences and provides opportunities for substitute players to prove their abilities, and he assured that the focus is on achieving victory and continuing strong performance until the end of the season.
The team has completed its preparations for the match against Damak, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The team conducted its final training session at the club's stadium in Khobar, which began with fitness exercises with the ball, followed by the implementation of several tactical aspects in a limited area of the pitch, before concluding the session with technical drills that focused on organization on the field.
After the training session, the team delegation departed for the airport heading to Abha city, in preparation for tomorrow's match against Damak.