تُختتم مساء اليوم (الأحد) مواجهات الجولة الـ16 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة ثلاثة لقاءات مثيرة، إذ يحل متصدر الدوري فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق نيوم (8:30م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته، يلتقي التعاون بضيفه الرياض، كما يستضيف الحزم نظيره القادسية عند الساعة 6:15م.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام مضيفه نيوم بحثاً عن الفوز ومواصلة الانفراد بالصدارة التي يعتليها برصيد 38 نقطة حصدها من 12 فوزاً وتعادلين، ولم يتعرض للخسارة إلى الآن، وأحرز هجومه 38 هدفاً، فيما تلقت شباكه 13 هدفاً فقط، فيما يسعى فريق نيوم لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للعودة لطريق الانتصارات بعد تعرضه للخسارة في الجولتين الماضيتين ليتراجع للمركز العاشر برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من ستة انتصارات ومثلها خسائر وتعادلين، وله من الأهداف 20 وعليه 23، ويُعد لقاء الليلة هو اللقاء التاريخي الأول الذي يجمع الفريقين في دوري المحترفين.

وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، يسعى فريق التعاون للعودة لطريق الانتصارات والمنافسة على صدارة الدوري بعد تعثره في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل سكري القصيم المركز الثالث برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وحيد وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 30 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن فوز طال انتظاره، إذ إن آخر انتصار له في دوري المحترفين لهذا الموسم كان في الجولة السادسة، ويحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الـ16 برصيد تسع نقاط فقط حصدها من انتصارين وثلاثة تعادلات وتسع خسائر، وله من الأهداف 13 وعليه 31 هدفاً.

وسبق أن التقى الفريقان أربع مرات في دوري المحترفين، وانتصر الرياض في لقاءين، فيما انتصر التعاون في لقاء وتعادلا في لقاء، وأحرز هجوم الرياض خمسة أهداف فيما سجل هجوم التعاون أربعة أهداف.

وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يطمح فريق القادسية لمواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته والمنافسة على مراكز القمة، إذ يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من تسعة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 31 وعليه 13 هدفاً، فيما فريق الحزم يستغل عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الانتصار الثاني على التوالي وتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 16 نقطة حصدها من أربعة انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات وست خسائر، وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 22 هدفاً.

وسبق أن التقى الفريقان ست مرات في دوري المحترفين، انتصر القادسية في لقاءين، فيما انتصر الحزم في لقاء وتعادلا في ثلاثة لقاءات، وأحرز هجوم القادسية 10 أهداف، فيما أحرز هجوم الحزم ثمانية أهداف.