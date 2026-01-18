تُختتم مساء اليوم (الأحد) مواجهات الجولة الـ16 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة ثلاثة لقاءات مثيرة، إذ يحل متصدر الدوري فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على فريق نيوم (8:30م)، وفي التوقيت ذاته، يلتقي التعاون بضيفه الرياض، كما يستضيف الحزم نظيره القادسية عند الساعة 6:15م.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام مضيفه نيوم بحثاً عن الفوز ومواصلة الانفراد بالصدارة التي يعتليها برصيد 38 نقطة حصدها من 12 فوزاً وتعادلين، ولم يتعرض للخسارة إلى الآن، وأحرز هجومه 38 هدفاً، فيما تلقت شباكه 13 هدفاً فقط، فيما يسعى فريق نيوم لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للعودة لطريق الانتصارات بعد تعرضه للخسارة في الجولتين الماضيتين ليتراجع للمركز العاشر برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من ستة انتصارات ومثلها خسائر وتعادلين، وله من الأهداف 20 وعليه 23، ويُعد لقاء الليلة هو اللقاء التاريخي الأول الذي يجمع الفريقين في دوري المحترفين.
وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، يسعى فريق التعاون للعودة لطريق الانتصارات والمنافسة على صدارة الدوري بعد تعثره في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل سكري القصيم المركز الثالث برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وحيد وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 30 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الرياض هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن فوز طال انتظاره، إذ إن آخر انتصار له في دوري المحترفين لهذا الموسم كان في الجولة السادسة، ويحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الـ16 برصيد تسع نقاط فقط حصدها من انتصارين وثلاثة تعادلات وتسع خسائر، وله من الأهداف 13 وعليه 31 هدفاً.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان أربع مرات في دوري المحترفين، وانتصر الرياض في لقاءين، فيما انتصر التعاون في لقاء وتعادلا في لقاء، وأحرز هجوم الرياض خمسة أهداف فيما سجل هجوم التعاون أربعة أهداف.
وعلى استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ببريدة، يطمح فريق القادسية لمواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته والمنافسة على مراكز القمة، إذ يحتل المركز الخامس برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من تسعة انتصارات وثلاثة تعادلات وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 31 وعليه 13 هدفاً، فيما فريق الحزم يستغل عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الانتصار الثاني على التوالي وتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ11 برصيد 16 نقطة حصدها من أربعة انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات وست خسائر، وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 22 هدفاً.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان ست مرات في دوري المحترفين، انتصر القادسية في لقاءين، فيما انتصر الحزم في لقاء وتعادلا في ثلاثة لقاءات، وأحرز هجوم القادسية 10 أهداف، فيما أحرز هجوم الحزم ثمانية أهداف.
The 16th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League concludes this evening (Sunday) with three exciting matches. The league leader, Al-Hilal, will be a heavy guest against Neom (8:30 PM), while at the same time, Al-Taawoun will meet its guest, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Hazm will host Al-Qadisiyah at 6:15 PM.
At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Al-Hilal enters its match against Neom seeking victory and to maintain its lead at the top of the table with 38 points from 12 wins and 2 draws, having not suffered any losses so far. Their attack has scored 38 goals, while their defense has conceded only 13 goals. Meanwhile, Neom aims to leverage the home advantage and the support of its fans to return to winning ways after suffering losses in the last two rounds, dropping to 10th place with 20 points from six wins, six losses, and two draws, having scored 20 goals and conceded 23. Tonight's match marks the first historical encounter between the two teams in the professional league.
At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Taawoun seeks to return to winning ways and compete for the top of the league after stumbling in the last round. Al-Qassim's team currently occupies third place with 31 points from 10 wins, one draw, and three losses, scoring 30 goals and conceding 16. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh enters this match in search of a long-awaited victory, as their last win in the professional league this season was in the sixth round. The team currently sits in 16th place with only nine points from two wins, three draws, and nine losses, having scored 13 goals and conceded 31.
The two teams have previously met four times in the professional league, with Al-Riyadh winning two matches, Al-Taawoun winning one, and one match ending in a draw. Al-Riyadh's attack has scored five goals, while Al-Taawoun's attack has netted four goals.
At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Qadisiyah aims to continue its winning streak and compete for the top positions, currently sitting in fifth place with 30 points from nine wins, three draws, and two losses, having scored 31 goals and conceded 13. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm seeks to take advantage of the home ground and the support of its fans to achieve its second consecutive victory and improve its position in the standings, currently in 11th place with 16 points from four wins, four draws, and six losses, having scored 14 goals and conceded 22.
The two teams have previously met six times in the professional league, with Al-Qadisiyah winning two matches, Al-Hazm winning one, and three matches ending in draws. Al-Qadisiyah's attack has scored 10 goals, while Al-Hazm's attack has netted eight goals.