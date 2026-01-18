The 16th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League concludes this evening (Sunday) with three exciting matches. The league leader, Al-Hilal, will be a heavy guest against Neom (8:30 PM), while at the same time, Al-Taawoun will meet its guest, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Hazm will host Al-Qadisiyah at 6:15 PM.

At King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Al-Hilal enters its match against Neom seeking victory and to maintain its lead at the top of the table with 38 points from 12 wins and 2 draws, having not suffered any losses so far. Their attack has scored 38 goals, while their defense has conceded only 13 goals. Meanwhile, Neom aims to leverage the home advantage and the support of its fans to return to winning ways after suffering losses in the last two rounds, dropping to 10th place with 20 points from six wins, six losses, and two draws, having scored 20 goals and conceded 23. Tonight's match marks the first historical encounter between the two teams in the professional league.

At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Al-Taawoun seeks to return to winning ways and compete for the top of the league after stumbling in the last round. Al-Qassim's team currently occupies third place with 31 points from 10 wins, one draw, and three losses, scoring 30 goals and conceding 16. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh enters this match in search of a long-awaited victory, as their last win in the professional league this season was in the sixth round. The team currently sits in 16th place with only nine points from two wins, three draws, and nine losses, having scored 13 goals and conceded 31.

The two teams have previously met four times in the professional league, with Al-Riyadh winning two matches, Al-Taawoun winning one, and one match ending in a draw. Al-Riyadh's attack has scored five goals, while Al-Taawoun's attack has netted four goals.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Qadisiyah aims to continue its winning streak and compete for the top positions, currently sitting in fifth place with 30 points from nine wins, three draws, and two losses, having scored 31 goals and conceded 13. Meanwhile, Al-Hazm seeks to take advantage of the home ground and the support of its fans to achieve its second consecutive victory and improve its position in the standings, currently in 11th place with 16 points from four wins, four draws, and six losses, having scored 14 goals and conceded 22.

The two teams have previously met six times in the professional league, with Al-Qadisiyah winning two matches, Al-Hazm winning one, and three matches ending in draws. Al-Qadisiyah's attack has scored 10 goals, while Al-Hazm's attack has netted eight goals.