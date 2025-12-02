انطلقت أمس، منافسات دوري البادل 2025 في نسخته الأولى، الذي يستمر حتى السادس من ديسمبر القادم، بمشاركة 26 ناديًا يتنافسون في أجواء حماسية على ملاعب «بادل رش» في بوليفارد رياض سيتي.


ويشهد الدوري مشاركة 16 فريقًا للرجال و10 فرق للسيدات، بمعدل 15 لاعبًا لكل فريق، حيث تُقام المواجهات على 6 ملاعب خُصصت لاستضافة الحدث بما يضمن تجربة تنافسية متكاملة للمشاركين والجمهور.


وانطلقت البطولة بنظام دور المجموعات خلال الأيام الثلاثة الأولى، على أن تُخصص الأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة للأدوار النهائية، فيما تُختتم المنافسات يوم السبت 6 ديسمبر بحفل تتويج الأبطال وسط حضور جماهيري متوقع وتغطية إعلامية واسعة.