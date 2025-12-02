The 2025 Padel League kicked off yesterday in its first edition, which will continue until December 6, with the participation of 26 clubs competing in an exciting atmosphere on the "Padel Rush" courts in Boulevard Riyadh City.



The league features 16 men's teams and 10 women's teams, with an average of 15 players per team. The matches are held on 6 courts designated for hosting the event, ensuring a comprehensive competitive experience for participants and the audience.



The tournament began with a group stage format during the first three days, while the last three days are reserved for the final rounds. The competitions will conclude on Saturday, December 6, with a champions' award ceremony amidst expected audience attendance and extensive media coverage.