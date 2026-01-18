تغلب ريال مدريد على ضيفه ليفانتي بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

نهاية فترة صعبة

وتجاوز ريال مدريد فترته العصيبة التي بدأت الأحد الماضي بخسارته 3-2 أمام برشلونة في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، أعقبها رحيل المدرب تشابي ألونسو، ثم الخروج المفاجئ من كأس ملك إسبانيا بعد الخسارة 3-2 أمام ألباسيتي، المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثانية، تحت قيادة المدير الفني الجديد ألفارو أربيلوا.

غضب جماهيري

استقبلت جماهير ريال مدريد لاعبي الفريق بصيحات استهجان مع صافرة بداية المباراة، كما طالت بعض الهتافات رئيس النادي فلورنتينو بيريز، تعبيراً عن الغضب من النتائج الأخيرة.

هدفان في 7 دقائق

وافتتح ريال مدريد التسجيل في الدقيقة 58 من ركلة جزاء، ترجمها المهاجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي بنجاح إلى هدف التقدم.

وبعد سبع دقائق فقط، ضاعف «الميرنغي» النتيجة بهدف ثانٍ عن طريق المدافع أسينسيو، الذي ارتقى برأسه ليودع الكرة داخل الشباك، مستغلاً ركلة ركنية نفذها أردا غولر في الدقيقة 65.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 48 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن برشلونة، الذي يلتقي مع ريال سوسيداد غداً (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد ليفانتي عند 14 نقطة في المركز الـ19 (قبل الأخير)، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الـ11 هذا الموسم.