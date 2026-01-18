Real Madrid defeated their guest Levante with a score of two goals to none in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, as part of the 20th round of the Spanish league "La Liga."

End of a Difficult Period

Real Madrid has overcome its tough period that began last Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, followed by the departure of coach Xabi Alonso, and then a surprising exit from the Copa del Rey after losing 3-2 to Albacete, a team in the second division, under the leadership of new coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Fan Anger

Real Madrid fans greeted the players with boos at the start of the match, and some chants targeted club president Florentino Pérez, expressing their anger over the recent results.

Two Goals in 7 Minutes

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a penalty kick, successfully converted by French striker Kylian Mbappé to give them the lead.

Just seven minutes later, the "Merengues" doubled their lead with a second goal from defender Asensio, who headed the ball into the net, taking advantage of a corner kick executed by Arda Güler in the 65th minute.

Team Standings

With this result, Real Madrid raised their points total to 48, sitting in second place in the Spanish league standings, just one point behind Barcelona, who will face Real Sociedad tomorrow (Sunday) in the same round.

On the other hand, Levante's points remain at 14, placing them in 19th position (second to last), after suffering their 11th defeat this season.