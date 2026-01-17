يسعى فريق ريال مدريد إلى تجاوز أحزانه ومصالحة جماهيره، عندما يستضيف نظيره ليفانتي، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
وتقام المواجهة في تمام الرابعة عصراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، في اختبار لا يقبل التعثر للميرنغي.
أسبوع كارثي للنادي الملكي
وعاش ريال مدريد أسبوعاً عصيباً، بعدما خسر نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2، في المباراة التي أقيمت بمدينة جدة الأحد الماضي.
وأعقبت تلك الخسارة قرارات مصيرية، تمثلت في إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً للفريق.
ولم ينجح أربيلوا في تجنب البداية الصعبة، إذ تلقى خسارته الأولى مع ريال مدريد، مساء الأربعاء، بخروج «الميرينغي» من بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من دور ثمن النهائي، عقب الهزيمة أمام ألباسيتي بالومبي، أحد أندية دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.
ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 45 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق 4 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر.
ليفانتي يطمح لتعميق جراح الريال
في المقابل، يطمح ليفانتي إلى تعميق جراح ريال مدريد، عبر تحقيق فوز ثمين ينعش آماله في البقاء في المسابقة الموسم القادمة، ويصعد به إلى المركز الثامن عشر.
ويحتل ليفانتي المركز التاسع عشر وقبل الأخير برصيد 14 نقطة، جمعها من 3 انتصارات و5 تعادلات، مقابل عشر هزائم.
The Real Madrid team is striving to overcome its sorrows and reconcile with its fans as it hosts its counterpart Levante today (Saturday) in the 20th round of the Spanish league competition "La Liga."
The match will take place at 4 PM Mecca time at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, in a test that the Merengues cannot afford to stumble in.
A Catastrophic Week for the Royal Club
Real Madrid has endured a difficult week after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to its traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3-2 in a match held in Jeddah last Sunday.
This loss was followed by decisive decisions, including the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as the team's head coach.
Arbeloa did not manage to avoid a tough start, as he suffered his first loss with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, with the "Merengues" exiting the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 after losing to Albacete Balompié, a second division team, with a score of three goals to two.
Real Madrid currently occupies second place in the Spanish league standings with 45 points, trailing by 4 points behind the leading Barcelona.
Levante Aims to Deepen Real's Wounds
On the other hand, Levante aims to deepen Real Madrid's wounds by achieving a precious victory that revitalizes its hopes of remaining in the competition next season, moving it up to 18th place.
Levante is currently in 19th place, second to last, with 14 points, gathered from 3 wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses.