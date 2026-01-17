The Real Madrid team is striving to overcome its sorrows and reconcile with its fans as it hosts its counterpart Levante today (Saturday) in the 20th round of the Spanish league competition "La Liga."

The match will take place at 4 PM Mecca time at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, in a test that the Merengues cannot afford to stumble in.

A Catastrophic Week for the Royal Club

Real Madrid has endured a difficult week after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to its traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3-2 in a match held in Jeddah last Sunday.

This loss was followed by decisive decisions, including the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as the team's head coach.

Arbeloa did not manage to avoid a tough start, as he suffered his first loss with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, with the "Merengues" exiting the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 after losing to Albacete Balompié, a second division team, with a score of three goals to two.

Real Madrid currently occupies second place in the Spanish league standings with 45 points, trailing by 4 points behind the leading Barcelona.

Levante Aims to Deepen Real's Wounds

On the other hand, Levante aims to deepen Real Madrid's wounds by achieving a precious victory that revitalizes its hopes of remaining in the competition next season, moving it up to 18th place.

Levante is currently in 19th place, second to last, with 14 points, gathered from 3 wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses.