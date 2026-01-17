يسعى فريق ريال مدريد إلى تجاوز أحزانه ومصالحة جماهيره، عندما يستضيف نظيره ليفانتي، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

وتقام المواجهة في تمام الرابعة عصراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، في اختبار لا يقبل التعثر للميرنغي.

أسبوع كارثي للنادي الملكي

وعاش ريال مدريد أسبوعاً عصيباً، بعدما خسر نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2، في المباراة التي أقيمت بمدينة جدة الأحد الماضي.

وأعقبت تلك الخسارة قرارات مصيرية، تمثلت في إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً للفريق.

ولم ينجح أربيلوا في تجنب البداية الصعبة، إذ تلقى خسارته الأولى مع ريال مدريد، مساء الأربعاء، بخروج «الميرينغي» من بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من دور ثمن النهائي، عقب الهزيمة أمام ألباسيتي بالومبي، أحد أندية دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.

ويحتل ريال مدريد المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 45 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق 4 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر.

ليفانتي يطمح لتعميق جراح الريال

في المقابل، يطمح ليفانتي إلى تعميق جراح ريال مدريد، عبر تحقيق فوز ثمين ينعش آماله في البقاء في المسابقة الموسم القادمة، ويصعد به إلى المركز الثامن عشر.

ويحتل ليفانتي المركز التاسع عشر وقبل الأخير برصيد 14 نقطة، جمعها من 3 انتصارات و5 تعادلات، مقابل عشر هزائم.