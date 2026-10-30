شرعت السلطات الروسية والأوكرانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، في عمليات إجلاء السكان العالقين في مدينة أوليشكي الأوكرانية المدمرة الواقعة على خط المواجهة والخاضعة لسيطرة روسيا، في إطار اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار جرى التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية.


هدنة لمدة 6 أيام


وأعلن المفاوض الأوكراني ديفيد أراخاميا عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن عمليات الإجلاء وتوزيع المساعدات الإنسانية قد بدأت. وأضاف رئيس الكتلة البرلمانية للرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن وقف إطلاق النار لمدة ستة أيام لا يزال سارياً.


من جهتها، نشرت المسؤولة الروسية المعنية بحقوق الإنسان يانا لانتاراتوفا مقطع فيديو يظهر مجموعات من الأشخاص وهم ينتظرون الصعود إلى حافلات.


وقال رئيس الوزراء الأوكراني سيرغي كوريتسكي إن 527 شخصاً سيُنقلون إلى مناطق في أوكرانيا تخضع لسيطرة كييف، بينما أشارت لانتاراتوفا إلى أن عدداً آخر لم تحدده سيتوجهون إلى روسيا.


نقل معلومات عن منشآت عسكرية


من جهة أخرى، أعلن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي، اليوم، اعتقال المتهم من سكان مدينة سيفاستوبول في شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها روسيا عام 2014، بتهمة الخيانة ونقل معلومات عن منشآت عسكرية روسية إلى الاستخبارات الأوكرانية.


وقال الجهاز في بيان لمركز العلاقات العامة التابع له إنه أحبط الأنشطة غير القانونية لمواطن روسي من مواليد عام 2006 على أراضي القرم، ووجه إليه تهمة الخيانة. وأضاف أن التحقيقات أثبتت أن المتهم أقام اتصالاً بممثلين عن منظمة أوكرانية تعتبرها روسيا منظمة إرهابية، وأنه نقل بناءً على تعليمات منسق معلومات عن منشآت عسكرية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع الروسية في شبه الجزيرة إلى ما وصفه البيان بالعدو.


وأوضح البيان أن عملية التفتيش أسفرت عن ضبط هاتف بحوزة المتهم يحتوي على مراسلات مع مشغل أوكراني، إضافة إلى مكونات عبوة ناسفة محلية الصنع قال الجهاز إنه استخرجها من مخبأ في سيفاستوبول. ولم يعلن الجهاز هوية المتهم ولا تفاصيل المنشآت التي زعم أنه نقل معلومات عنها.


وفتحت لجنة التحقيقات التابعة لجهاز الأمن الفيدرالي في القرم ومدينة سيفاستوبول قضية جنائية ضد المتهم بموجب عدة مواد، من بينها المادة 275 من القانون الجنائي الروسي المتعلقة بالخيانة العظمى.


وضمت روسيا شبه جزيرة القرم عام 2014 في خطوة لا يعترف بها المجتمع الدولي، فيما تطالب كييف بإعادتها، وفق رويترز. وتضم سيفاستوبول مقر أسطول البحر الأسود الروسي، وتعرضت المدينة لهجمات بطائرات مسيرة منذ اندلاع الحرب، من بينها انفجار طائرة مسيرة في مقر قيادة الأسطول في يوليو (تموز) 2022 أسفر عن إصابة ستة أشخاص بحسب أسوشييتد برس.