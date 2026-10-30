The Russian and Ukrainian authorities began today (Friday) the evacuation of residents trapped in the destroyed Ukrainian city of Oleshky, located on the front line and under Russian control, as part of a ceasefire agreement reached through U.S. mediation.



A 6-Day Truce



Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia announced via social media that evacuation operations and the distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. He added that the ceasefire for six days is still in effect, according to the head of the parliamentary faction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



For her part, Russian human rights official Yana Lantratova posted a video showing groups of people waiting to board buses.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Korotky stated that 527 people will be transferred to areas in Ukraine under Kyiv's control, while Lantratova indicated that an unspecified number would head to Russia.



Transfer of Information about Military Facilities



On another note, the Russian Federal Security Service announced today the arrest of a resident from the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, on charges of treason and transferring information about Russian military facilities to Ukrainian intelligence.



The agency stated in a press release that it thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 2006 on the territory of Crimea and charged him with treason. It added that investigations revealed that the accused had established contact with representatives of an organization considered by Russia to be a terrorist organization and that he transferred information about military facilities belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense in the peninsula to what the statement referred to as the enemy, based on instructions from a coordinator.



The statement clarified that the search operation resulted in the seizure of a phone belonging to the accused containing correspondence with a Ukrainian operator, in addition to components of an improvised explosive device that the agency said he had extracted from a hideout in Sevastopol. The agency did not disclose the identity of the accused or details about the facilities he allegedly transferred information about.



The Investigative Committee of the Federal Security Service in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol opened a criminal case against the accused under several articles, including Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code related to high treason.



Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move not recognized by the international community, while Kyiv demands its return, according to Reuters. Sevastopol houses the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and has been subjected to drone attacks since the outbreak of the war, including an explosion of a drone at the fleet's command headquarters in July 2022 that resulted in six injuries, according to the Associated Press.