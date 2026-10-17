قتل ثمانية مدنيين وأُصيب ستة آخرون، كحصيلة أولية، جراء قصف شنته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على قرية المقضي بمنطقة حِمير الجبل في مديرية مقبنة غرب تعز ولا يزال الضحايا تحت الأنقاض.


وأدانت السلطة المحلية بمحافظة تعز، في بيان، القصف الذي استهدف منازل المدنيين في المقضي، مؤكدة أن استهداف المنازل والأعيان المدنية جريمة حرب، وأن المليشيا تتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الانتهاكات وتداعياتها على السكان.


ودعت السلطة المحلية أبناء المحافظة إلى التكاتف ورفض التجنيد والتحشيد الحوثي، كما طالبت الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات المعنية بإدانة الجريمة وتوثيقها، والعمل على حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها.


وفي سياق متصل، أفاد مركز تعز الحقوقي بمقتل امرأة وإصابة طفلة جراء قصف حوثي استهدف منازل وقرى سكنية في منطقة الشقب بمديرية صبر الموادم، فيما أُصيب ثلاثة أشقاء بشظايا قذيفة سقطت على منزلهم في حي عقاقة غربي مدينة تعز.


كما وثّق المركز إصابة المواطنة رنا إبراهيم محمد إبراهيم (29 عاماً) برصاص قناص حوثي في منطقة كحلان بمديرية صبر الموادم، مطالباً بوقف القصف والقنص، وحماية المدنيين، ورفع الحصار عن المدينة، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات.


ميدانياً، كسر الجيش الوطني في تعز هجوماً حوثياً في المطار القديم ومدرات غرب مدينة تعز، وألحق خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة بالمليشيا، بحسب المركز الإعلامي لمحور تعز الذي قال إن الهجوم الحوثي على جبهات غربي تعز بالتزامن مع هجوم في جبهة الشقب جنوب تعز.