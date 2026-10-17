Eight civilians were killed and six others were injured, as an initial toll, due to shelling carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia on the village of Al-Maqdi in the Hamir Mountain area of the Maqbana district west of Taiz, and the victims are still under the rubble.



The local authority in Taiz Governorate condemned, in a statement, the shelling that targeted civilian homes in Al-Maqdi, affirming that targeting homes and civilian objects is a war crime, and that the militia bears full responsibility for these violations and their repercussions on the residents.



The local authority called on the people of the governorate to unite and reject Houthi recruitment and mobilization, and urged the United Nations and relevant organizations to condemn and document the crime, work to protect civilians, and hold those responsible accountable.



In a related context, the Taiz Human Rights Center reported the killing of a woman and the injury of a girl due to Houthi shelling that targeted homes and residential villages in the Al-Shuqab area of the Sabir Al-Mawadim district, while three brothers were injured by shrapnel from a shell that fell on their house in the Aqaqa neighborhood west of Taiz city.



The center also documented the injury of citizen Rana Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim (29 years old) by Houthi sniper fire in the Kahlān area of the Sabir Al-Mawadim district, calling for an end to the shelling and sniping, protection of civilians, lifting the siege on the city, and holding those responsible for the violations accountable.



Militarily, the national army in Taiz repelled a Houthi attack at the old airport and Madarat west of Taiz city, inflicting significant human and material losses on the militia, according to the media center of the Taiz axis, which stated that the Houthi attack on the western fronts of Taiz coincided with an attack on the Al-Shuqab front south of Taiz.