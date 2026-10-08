The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, announced today (Thursday) the execution of 1,729 precise targeting operations against various military objectives belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen.



Al-Nazili clarified on his account on "X" that, as part of the ongoing "Fajr Yemen" operation, we present a glimpse of our armed forces' targeting of observation points, advanced command and control centers, weapon storage facilities, supply points, reinforcements, and military sites belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia, indicating that the Yemeni army used modern qualitative weapons in executing the operation.



Al-Nazili stated: "Our forces carried out 1,729 precise targeting operations against various military objectives belonging to the militia across all fronts, resulting in the neutralization of 1,370 militia elements and the destruction and damage of 300 vehicles, equipment, and supplies, in addition to military sites."



Today, warplanes targeted Houthi positions in "Kasma" in Al-Raimah Governorate, Bani Matar in Sana'a Governorate, Al-Sayani and Yareem in Ibb Governorate, and Al-Hudaydah Airport.



On another note, Yemeni activists reported that the Houthis today buried 40 bodies of their militia members, including leaders, in the Bani Matar district west of Sana'a.