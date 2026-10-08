أعلن المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ 1729 عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد الأهداف العسكرية المختلفة التابعة للمليشيا الحوثية في اليمن.


وأوضح النزيلي على حسابه في «إكس»، أنه وضمن عملية «فجر اليمن» المستمرة، نستعرض جانباً من استهدافات قواتنا المسلحة لنقاط مراقبة، ومراكز قيادة وسيطرة متقدمة، ومخازن أسلحة ونقاط إمداد وتعزيزات ومواقع عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، مبيناً أن قوات الجيش اليمني استخدمت في تنفيذ العملية أسلحة نوعية حديثة.


وقال النزيلي: «نفذت قواتنا 1729 عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد الأهداف العسكرية المختلفة التابعة للمليشيا، في جميع المحاور والجبهات، نتج عنها تحييد 1370 من عناصر المليشيا وتدمير وإعطاب 300 من العربات والوسائل والمعدات والعتاد بالإضافة للمواقع العسكرية».


وكانت مقاتلات حربية قد قصفت اليوم أهدافاً للحوثيين في «كسمه» بمحافظة ريمة، وبني مطر بمحافظة صنعاء، والسياني ويريم بمحافظة إب، ومطار الحديدة.


من جانب آخر، قال ناشطون يمنيون إن الحوثي شيع اليوم في مديرية بني مطر غرب صنعاء 40 جثة لمليشياته بينهم قيادات.