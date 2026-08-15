Clashes have continued between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in North Kordofan state, central Sudan.



Military sources confirmed today (Saturday) that the Sudanese army's air defenses shot down a strategic drone belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the skies over the city of "Jabra al-Sheikh" in North Kordofan.



The city has witnessed intense clashes over the past two days, following a wide-scale attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces, which was repelled by army units in the area.



It is noteworthy that fierce battles erupted last night (Friday) in the western axis of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, in the areas of "Um Arda" and "Jabal al-Hushaba," after a force from the Rapid Support Forces advanced into the area located 25 kilometers southwest of the city.



Military sources reported that the army regained full control over these areas after repelling the attacking forces and conducted extensive sweeping operations in the western axis to secure the surroundings of Al-Obeid.



For its part, the "Emergency Lawyers" group condemned the attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces on the "Um Arda" area, which resulted in the death of more than 14 civilians and injured dozens. The human rights group noted that the area is witnessing a massive wave of civilian displacement fleeing the fighting, amid fears and a severe deterioration in the humanitarian conditions of those affected by the attack.



The Sudanese army had controlled central, eastern, and northern parts of the country and made significant progress last month, managing to push the Rapid Support Forces westward and secure the highway linking Omdurman and Al-Obeid, the largest city in the Kordofan region, which the Rapid Support Forces had been trying to completely encircle for months.



Fighting has intensified for control over areas in South Kordofan state along the southeastern border with Ethiopia.



Since April 2023, a war has been raging in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in the deaths of more than 200,000 people according to estimates from relief workers, and the displacement of over 12 million Sudanese, in what the United Nations describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.