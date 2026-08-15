تواصلت المواجهات بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في ولاية شمال كردفان، وسط السودان.


وأكدت مصادر عسكرية، اليوم (السبت)، أن المضادات الجوية للجيش السوداني أسقطت طائرة مسيرة إستراتيجية تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع في سماء مدينة «جبرة الشيخ» بشمال كردفان.


وكانت المدينة شهدت اشتباكات عنيفة خلال اليومين الماضيين، إثر هجوم واسع شنته قوات الدعم السريع، وتصدت له وحدات الجيش في المنطقة.


يذكر أن معارك ضارية، نشبت مساء أمس (الجمعة) في المحور الغربي لمدينة الأبيّض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان في منطقتي «أم عردة» و«جبال الهشابة»، عقب توغل قوة من الدعم السريع في المنطقة الواقعة على بعد 25 كيلومتراً جنوب غربي المدينة.


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية بأن الجيش استعاد السيطرة الكاملة على هذه المناطق بعد دحر القوات المهاجمة، ونفذ عمليات تمشيط واسعة النطاق في المحور الغربي لتأمين محيط الأبيّض.


من جانبها، أدانت مجموعة «محامو الطوارئ» الهجوم الذي نفذته قوات الدعم السريع على منطقة «أم عردة»، وأسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 14 مدنياً وإصابة العشرات. وأشارت المجموعة الحقوقية إلى أن المنطقة تشهد موجة نزوح واسعة للمدنيين فراراً من القتال، وسط مخاوف وتردٍ حاد في الأوضاع الإنسانية للمتأثرين بالهجوم.


وكان الجيش السوداني سيطر على وسط البلاد وشرقها وشمالها، وحقق تقدماً كبيراً الشهر الماضي، إذ تمكن من إبعاد قوات الدعم السريع إلى الغرب، والسيطرة على الطريق السريع الرابط بين أم درمان والأبيّض، أكبر مدن منطقة كردفان التي كانت قوات الدعم السريع تسعى منذ أشهر لتطويقها بصورة كاملة.


واشتدت المعارك للسيطرة على مناطق في ولاية جنوب كردفان على طول الحدود الجنوبية الشرقية مع إثيوبيا.


ومنذ أبريل 2023، تدور حرب في السودان بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع، أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 200 ألف شخص حسب تقديرات عاملين في مجال الإغاثة، وتشريد أكثر من 12 مليون سوداني، في أسوأ أزمة إنسانية في العالم، وفق الأمم المتحدة.