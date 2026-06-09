كشف مصدر باكستاني، أن إسلام أباد تدفع باتجاه التوصل إلى تفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأسبوع الحالي، وأفاد بأن بلاده تجري اتصالات مع كل الأطراف للتوصل إلى تفاهم هذا الأسبوع.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أعلن، أمس، أن الهدف النهائي في مفاوضات السلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة «على وشك التحقق».
وقبل ساعات، جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأكيد أن إيران لن تحصل على سلاح نووي، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق مع طهران بات في مراحله النهائية.
وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين من مطار جون كينيدي في نيويورك، اليوم الثلاثاء: «قد تكون لدي فكرة بشأن الاتفاق مع إيران خلال أيام قليلة». وأعرب عن أمله بالتوصل إلى صفقة «رائعة» مع إيران، وفق تعبيره، مشدداً على أن «الاقتصاد الإيراني يعاني»، مردفاً هم بحاجة للتوصل لاتفاق.
وكانت إسرائيل وإيران أعلنتا، أمس الإثنين، وقف إطلاق النار بعد هجمات متبادلة شكّلت تهديداً للتفاوض الجاري بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني منذ أشهر عبر الوسيط الباكستاني.
وكانت إسرائيل وإيران تبادلتا الهجمات خلال ليل الأحد وحتى صباح الإثنين، في أخطر تصعيد بين الجانبين منذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في أبريل الماضي. وأطلقت القوات الإيرانية صواريخ على إسرائيل، مساء الأحد، فيما وصفته بأنه رد على الضربات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، ما دفع القوات الإسرائيلية إلى شن هجمات على أهداف في أنحاء مختلفة من إيران.
وأفاد الجيش الإيراني ، اليوم بمقتل اثنين من أفراد قوات الدفاع الجوي في الهجوم الإسرائيلي.
A Pakistani source revealed that Islamabad is pushing for an understanding between the United States and Iran during this week, stating that his country is in contact with all parties to reach an understanding this week.
The Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced yesterday that the ultimate goal in the peace negotiations between Iran and the United States is "on the verge of being realized."
Hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon, noting that the agreement with Tehran is in its final stages.
Trump stated in remarks to reporters at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York today, Tuesday: "I may have an idea about the agreement with Iran in a few days." He expressed hope for reaching a "great" deal with Iran, as he put it, emphasizing that "the Iranian economy is suffering," adding that they need to reach an agreement.
Israel and Iran announced yesterday, Monday, a ceasefire after mutual attacks that posed a threat to the ongoing negotiations between the American and Iranian sides for months through the Pakistani mediator.
Israel and Iran exchanged attacks from Sunday night until Monday morning, in the most serious escalation between the two sides since the ceasefire came into effect last April. Iranian forces launched missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, describing it as a response to Israeli strikes that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, prompting Israeli forces to carry out attacks on various targets in Iran.
The Iranian army reported today the death of two members of the air defense forces in the Israeli attack.