كشف مصدر باكستاني، أن إسلام أباد تدفع باتجاه التوصل إلى تفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأسبوع الحالي، وأفاد بأن بلاده تجري اتصالات مع كل الأطراف للتوصل إلى تفاهم هذا الأسبوع.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أعلن، أمس، أن الهدف النهائي في مفاوضات السلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة «على وشك التحقق».


وقبل ساعات، جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأكيد أن إيران لن تحصل على سلاح نووي، لافتاً إلى أن الاتفاق مع طهران بات في مراحله النهائية.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين من مطار جون كينيدي في نيويورك، اليوم الثلاثاء: «قد تكون لدي فكرة بشأن الاتفاق مع إيران خلال أيام قليلة». وأعرب عن أمله بالتوصل إلى صفقة «رائعة» مع إيران، وفق تعبيره، مشدداً على أن «الاقتصاد الإيراني يعاني»، مردفاً هم بحاجة للتوصل لاتفاق.


وكانت إسرائيل وإيران أعلنتا، أمس الإثنين، وقف إطلاق النار بعد هجمات متبادلة شكّلت تهديداً للتفاوض الجاري بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني منذ أشهر عبر الوسيط الباكستاني.


وكانت إسرائيل وإيران تبادلتا الهجمات خلال ليل الأحد وحتى صباح الإثنين، في أخطر تصعيد بين الجانبين منذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في أبريل الماضي. وأطلقت القوات الإيرانية صواريخ على إسرائيل، مساء الأحد، فيما وصفته بأنه رد على الضربات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، ما دفع القوات الإسرائيلية إلى شن هجمات على أهداف في أنحاء مختلفة من إيران.


وأفاد الجيش ​الإيراني ⁠، اليوم بمقتل اثنين ​من ​أفراد ‌قوات الدفاع الجوي ⁠في ​الهجوم ⁠الإسرائيلي.