A Pakistani source revealed that Islamabad is pushing for an understanding between the United States and Iran during this week, stating that his country is in contact with all parties to reach an understanding this week.



The Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced yesterday that the ultimate goal in the peace negotiations between Iran and the United States is "on the verge of being realized."



Hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon, noting that the agreement with Tehran is in its final stages.



Trump stated in remarks to reporters at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York today, Tuesday: "I may have an idea about the agreement with Iran in a few days." He expressed hope for reaching a "great" deal with Iran, as he put it, emphasizing that "the Iranian economy is suffering," adding that they need to reach an agreement.



Israel and Iran announced yesterday, Monday, a ceasefire after mutual attacks that posed a threat to the ongoing negotiations between the American and Iranian sides for months through the Pakistani mediator.



Israel and Iran exchanged attacks from Sunday night until Monday morning, in the most serious escalation between the two sides since the ceasefire came into effect last April. Iranian forces launched missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, describing it as a response to Israeli strikes that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, prompting Israeli forces to carry out attacks on various targets in Iran.



The Iranian army reported today the death of two members of the air defense forces in the Israeli attack.