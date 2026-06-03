أدانت دولة الكويت بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية المتواصلة بالصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المسيّرة، مؤكدة أن الهجوم الأخير الذي وقع فجر اليوم(الأربعاء) استهدف مجدداً منشآت مدنية وحيوية، وفي مقدمتها مطار الكويت الدولي، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة آخرين، إضافة إلى أضرار لحقت بمنشآت حيوية وبعثات دبلوماسية.

قتيل ومصابون وأضرار في منشآت حيوية

وقالت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان إن الاعتداءات الإيرانية استهدفت مرافق مدنية وحيوية داخل البلاد، متسببة في سقوط ضحية وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، فضلاً عن أضرار مادية طالت منشآت حيوية ومقار بعثات دبلوماسية.

وأكدت أن استهداف المنشآت المدنية يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وانتهاكاً واضحاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية.

الكويت: الاعتداءات ترفع التوتر وتهدد الاستقرار

وشددت الوزارة على رفض الكويت القاطع للهجمات الإيرانية، معتبرة أنها أعمال عدوانية سافرة تسهم في زيادة التصعيد ورفع مستوى التوتر في المنطقة، وتقوض أمنها واستقرارها.

وأضافت أن هذه الاعتداءات تشكل خرقاً فاضحاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026.

«أمن الكويت خط أحمر»

وأكدت الخارجية الكويتية أن أمن البلاد وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين «خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به»، مشيرة إلى أن تكرار هذه الهجمات يعكس نهجاً عدوانياً منظماً لن تتهاون الكويت في التعامل معه.

الاحتفاظ بحق الرد

وجددت الكويت تأكيدها احتفاظها بحقها الكامل والأصيل في اتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة للرد على الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة، بما يتوافق مع أحكام القانون الدولي، مؤكدة مواصلة اتخاذ كل ما يلزم لحماية أمنها الوطني والحفاظ على سلامة أراضيها ومؤسساتها الحيوية.