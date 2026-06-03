Kuwait condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, affirming that the recent attack that occurred early today (Wednesday) once again targeted civilian and vital facilities, primarily Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to others, in addition to damage to vital facilities and diplomatic missions.

Casualties and Damage to Vital Facilities

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that the Iranian assaults targeted civilian and vital facilities within the country, causing one casualty and injuries to several individuals, as well as material damage affecting vital facilities and the premises of diplomatic missions.

It emphasized that targeting civilian facilities represents a serious escalation and a clear violation of international laws and norms.

Kuwait: The Attacks Increase Tension and Threaten Stability

The ministry stressed Kuwait's firm rejection of the Iranian attacks, considering them blatant acts of aggression that contribute to escalating tensions in the region and undermine its security and stability.

It added that these assaults constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026.

"Kuwait's Security is a Red Line"

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry affirmed that the security of the country, its sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents is a "red line that cannot be compromised," noting that the recurrence of these attacks reflects an organized aggressive approach that Kuwait will not tolerate.

Retention of the Right to Respond

Kuwait reiterated its full and inherent right to take appropriate measures to respond to the repeated Iranian assaults, in accordance with the provisions of international law, affirming its commitment to take all necessary actions to protect its national security and maintain the safety of its territory and vital institutions.