كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الأحد) هوية مطلق النار قرب البيت الأبيض، مؤكدة أنه شاب لديه سوابق وادعى أنه أسامة بن لادن.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن ثلاثة مصادر قولها إن مطلق النار في محيط البيت الأبيض شاب يُدعى ناصر بيست (21 عاماً). وبحسب مصدر أمني تحدث للشبكة، فإن الشاب لديه سوابق، وكان جهاز الخدمة السرية قد ألقى القبض عليه في حادثة وقعت في يونيو 2025، بعد تسببه بإغلاق أحد مداخل البيت الأبيض مدعياً أنه «الرب»، ما دفع السلطات إلى احتجازه وإخضاعه لتقييم نفسي في معهد بواشنطن.


وأفاد المصدر بأنه لم يمضِ شهر حتى أُلقي القبض على بيست مجدداً في محاولة اقتحام أخرى، انتهت بصدور أمر قضائي يمنعه نهائياً من الاقتراب من المجمع الرئاسي، مبيناً أن التحقيقات أظهرت نشاطه على منصات التواصل بميول عدوانية.


وبحسب شبكة «سي إن إن»، فإن بيست ادعى في منشورات له أنه زعيم تنظيم القاعدة الراحل أسامة بن لادن، مع إبداء رغبة صريحة في استهداف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

ناصر بيست

ناصر بيست

ودوى وابل من الرصاص مزق هدوء محيط البيت الأبيض، ما دفع عناصر الأمن إلى إخلاء الساحة الشمالية خلال دقائق. وأوضح جهاز الخدمة السرية، في بيان، أن الحادث وقع عند الساعة السادسة مساء بالتوقيت المحلي (العاشرة مساء بتوقيت غرينتش)، وأدى إلى مقتل المهاجم برصاص الأمن وإصابة أحد المارة.


وأوضح البيان أن شاباً اقترب من نقطة تفتيش تابعة لجهاز الخدمة السرية عند تقاطع شارع 17 وشارع بنسلفانيا، قرب البيت الأبيض في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ولم يثر الريبة في البداية، لكنه توقف فجأة وأخرج سلاحاً نارياً كان يخفيه في حقيبته وفتح النار باتجاه عناصر الأمن.


وأثار إطلاق النار الكثيف الذعر بين المارة وعدد من الصحفيين في البيت الأبيض، فيما علق ترمب بالقول إنه كان في المكتب البيضاوي يمارس مهماته عندما وقع الهجوم، موضحاً أن المهاجم لديه سجل من العنف وهوس بالبيت الأبيض.