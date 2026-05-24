American media revealed today (Sunday) the identity of the shooter near the White House, confirming that he is a young man with a criminal record who claimed to be Osama bin Laden.



According to CNN, three sources reported that the shooter in the vicinity of the White House is a young man named Nasser Best (21 years old). According to a security source who spoke to the network, the young man has a criminal history and was arrested by the Secret Service in an incident that occurred in June 2025, after he caused one of the entrances to the White House to be closed, claiming to be "God," which led authorities to detain him and subject him to a psychological evaluation at a facility in Washington.



The source indicated that it was not long before Best was arrested again in another attempted breach, which resulted in a court order permanently prohibiting him from approaching the presidential complex, noting that investigations revealed his activity on social media with aggressive tendencies.



According to CNN, Best claimed in his posts that he was the late leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, expressing a clear desire to target President Donald Trump.



A barrage of gunfire shattered the tranquility around the White House, prompting security personnel to evacuate the northern plaza within minutes. The Secret Service clarified in a statement that the incident occurred at 6 PM local time (10 PM GMT), resulting in the attacker being shot dead by security and one passerby being injured.



The statement explained that a young man approached a checkpoint operated by the Secret Service at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House in Washington, D.C., and did not raise suspicion at first, but suddenly stopped, pulled out a firearm he had concealed in his bag, and opened fire towards security personnel.



The heavy gunfire caused panic among passersby and several journalists at the White House, while Trump commented that he was in the Oval Office carrying out his duties when the attack occurred, explaining that the attacker had a history of violence and an obsession with the White House.