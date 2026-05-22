فيما تتوصل المساعي الباكستانية لحل الخلافات وتقليص الفجوات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، التقى وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي مجدداً وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في طهران.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الجانبين بحثا سبل دراسة مقترحات لحل الخلافات بين الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي.


وكان من المرتقب أن يزور قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير طهران أمس (الخميس) في حال التوصل إلى انفراجة، وهو ما لم يحصل حتى الآن.


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن الخلافات بين الجانبين لا تزال تتركز على مسألة نقل اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من الداخل الإيراني، والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز. إذ تتمسك واشنطن برفض إبقاء اليورانيوم داخل إيران أو فرض أي سيطرة إيرانية على هرمز، الذي تمر عبره خمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً.


وألمحت مصادر وتسريبات في وقت سابق إلى موافقة طهران على تفكيكه داخل البلاد وبإشراف الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية. وتحدثت عن إمكانية الموافقة على نقله إلى دولة ثالثة قد تكون الصين.


وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس على أن بلاده لن تقبل ببقاء اليورانيوم أو حيازة طهران لسلاح نووي.


وأفاد مصدران إيرانيان لرويترز بأن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي تمسك بإبقاء اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب داخل البلاد.


وذكر المصدران أن كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين يعتقدون أن نقل تلك المواد إلى الخارج سيجعل البلاد أكثر عرضة للهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في المستقبل.


وتحتفظ إيران بنحو 440 كيلوغرامًا من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%، كافية نظرياً لإنتاج نحو 6 إلى 10 قنابل نووية إذا تم رفع التخصيب إلى 90%، وفق تقديرات الوكالة الذرية للطاقة النووية.


يذكر أن جولة أولى من المفاوضات المباشرة كانت عقدت في إسلام آباد بين الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي إلا أنها لم تفض إلى نتائج. ومنذ ذلك الحين تواصل باكستان مساعيها من أجل تذليل العقبات والتوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب التي تفجرت يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى.