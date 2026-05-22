شهدت إحدى قاعات محاكم القاهرة جلسة مشحونة بالتوتر والدراما، انتهت بحكم قضائي صادم أعاد القضية إلى صدارة مواقع التواصل، بعدما أيدت محكمة جنح مستأنف حدائق القبة حبس المحامي علي أيوب لمدة 3 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بتهمة سب وقذف وزيرة الثقافة المصرية الدكتورة جيهان زكي.

القضية التي حبست الأنفاس حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، فجرت مواجهة قضائية شرسة وسط حضور أمني مكثف وتواجد لافت للمحامين وأعضاء النقابة داخل القاعة.

اتهامات ثقيلة وتقارير من «الداخلية»

وفقاً لأوراق القضية الرسمية، واجه المحامي اتهامات حاسمة تضمنت:

  • تجاوز خطوط النقد: نشر تدوينات اعتبرت مسيئة لكرامة الوزيرة عبر الفضاء الإلكتروني.
  • ترويج شائعات: بث معلومات تمس الحياة الخاصة وتكدر السلم العام.
  • تقرير الاتصالات: استندت التحقيقات إلى تقرير فني صادر عن إدارة تكنولوجيا المعلومات بوزارة الداخلية، أكد أن الحساب يُدار مباشرة من الهاتف الشخصي للمتهم.

دفاع المتهم يطالب بمخاطبة سفارات أجنبية!

المنعطف الأكثر إثارة للجدل في الجلسة تجسد في الدفوع التي قدمها فريق الدفاع، والتي حاولت قلب مسار القضية عبر طلبات غير متوقعة صدمت الحضور، حيث طالب الدفاع رسمياً بـ:

  • مخاطبة سفارتي فرنسا وإيطاليا: للتحقق من معلومات تتعلق بحصول الوزيرة أو بناتها على جنسيات أجنبية!
  • فحص هاتف المتهم: عبر لجنة فنية للتأكد من عدم تعرض حسابه للاختراق أو التلاعب.

ودفع المحامون بأن التدوينات تندرج تحت بند «النقد المباح» وحق الرقابة الشعبية على المسؤولين، دون أي نية للتشهير الشخصي.

لكن المحكمة من جانبها رفضت هذه الدفوع، وأيدت الحكم النهائي بالحبس 3 سنوات، مستندة إلى اعتراف علي أيوب بملكيته للحساب ونشره التدوينات بنفسه، رغم نفيه نية الإساءة وقوله إنه اعتمد على نتائج بحث عبر «قوقل».

وعقب صدور القرار، أعلن فريق الدفاع حالة الطوارئ وعزمهم التوجه سريعاً إلى محكمة النقض للطعن على الحكم بدعوى وجود «قصور في التسبيب وإخلال بحق الدفاع»، لتتحول القضية من مجرد نزاع قانوني إلى واحدة من أكثر المعارك إثارة للجدل حول حدود حرية النقد في عصر «السوشيال ميديا».