One of the courtrooms in Cairo witnessed a session filled with tension and drama, ending with a shocking judicial ruling that brought the case back to the forefront of social media, after the Court of Appeals for Misdemeanors in Hadayek al-Quba upheld the imprisonment of lawyer Ali Ayoub for 3 years with hard labor, on charges of defaming and slandering the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Jihan Zaki.

The case, which held breath until the last moments, sparked a fierce legal confrontation amidst heavy security presence and a notable turnout of lawyers and union members inside the courtroom.

Serious Charges and Reports from the "Interior"

According to the official case documents, the lawyer faced decisive charges that included:

Crossing the lines of criticism: Posting tweets deemed offensive to the minister's dignity via the electronic space.

Spreading rumors: Disseminating information that invades personal life and disrupts public peace.

Telecommunications report: The investigations relied on a technical report issued by the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Interior, which confirmed that the account is managed directly from the defendant's personal phone.

The Defendant's Defense Calls for Contacting Foreign Embassies!

The most controversial turn in the session was manifested in the defenses presented by the defense team, which attempted to shift the course of the case through unexpected requests that shocked the attendees, as the defense officially demanded:

Contacting the embassies of France and Italy: To verify information regarding whether the minister or her daughters hold foreign nationalities!

Examining the defendant's phone: Through a technical committee to ensure that his account was not hacked or manipulated.

The lawyers argued that the tweets fall under the category of "permissible criticism" and the right to public oversight of officials, without any intention of personal defamation.

However, the court rejected these defenses and upheld the final ruling of 3 years imprisonment, relying on Ali Ayoub's admission of ownership of the account and that he posted the tweets himself, despite his denial of any intention to offend and his claim that he relied on search results via "Google".

Following the issuance of the decision, the defense team declared a state of emergency and their intention to quickly approach the Court of Cassation to appeal the ruling on the grounds of "insufficiency in reasoning and violation of the right to defense," turning the case from merely a legal dispute into one of the most controversial battles regarding the limits of freedom of criticism in the age of "social media".