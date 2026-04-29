اتهامات جنائية لمدير «FBI» السابق بسبب منشور غامض

The U.S. Department of Justice announced new criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey, following a post on Instagram that was considered a threat to President Donald Trump.

A Beach Photo Turns into a Case

The case stems from a photo Comey posted during his vacation last year, which showed seashells arranged in the shape of the numbers (86 and 47).

The authorities interpreted the number (86) as a colloquial expression meaning "to get rid of something," while the number (47) refers to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

Following the controversy, Comey deleted the post and issued an apology, stating that he was unaware of any potential violent implications and that he rejects violence in all its forms.

Details of the Charges

According to the indictment revealed in a federal court in North Carolina, the post could be understood by a reasonable person as a serious expression of intent to harm the president.

Comey was charged with two criminal counts: making a threat against the President of the United States and transmitting that threat via social media across state lines, with each charge potentially carrying a penalty of up to 5 years in prison along with financial fines.

Reactions

For his part, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that threatening anyone's life is a serious matter, emphasizing that threats against the President of the United States will not be tolerated.

In contrast, Comey firmly denied the charges, and his attorney Patrick Fitzgerald stated that his client would challenge the case in court, while emphasizing the protection of free speech under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

I Am Innocent and Not Afraid

Comey later posted a video on his personal platform, affirming his innocence, stating that this case would not be the last, but he still trusts in the independence of the federal judiciary.

Tension in Relations

This case comes amid a long-standing tension between Comey and Trump, particularly since the investigations into Russian interference in the U.S. elections, and the new charges are viewed as part of a broader political struggle, given the Justice Department's actions against figures linked to Trump's opponents.

The case is expected to witness a sharp legal confrontation, especially with Comey maintaining his innocence and his defense team considering the charges to be an infringement on free speech.