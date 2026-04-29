أعلنت وزارة العدل الأمريكية توجيه اتهامات جنائية جديدة إلى المدير السابق لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي جيمس كومي، على خلفية منشور عبر «إنستغرام» اعتُبر تهديداً للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

اتهامات جنائية لمدير «FBI» السابق بسبب منشور غامض

صورة على الشاطئ تتحول إلى قضية

تعود القضية إلى صورة نشرها كومي خلال إجازته العام الماضي، أظهرت أصدافاً بحرية مرتبة على شكل الرقمين (86 و47).

وفسرت السلطات الرقم (86) على أنه تعبير عامي يعني «التخلص من شيء»، بينما يشير الرقم (47) إلى ترمب باعتباره الرئيس الـ47 للولايات المتحدة.

وعقب الجدل، حذف كومي المنشور وقدم اعتذاراً، مؤكداً أنه لم يكن على علم بأي دلالات عنيفة محتملة، وأنه يرفض العنف بكل أشكاله.

تفاصيل الاتهامات

وبحسب لائحة الاتهام التي كُشف عنها في محكمة فيدرالية بولاية نورث كارولاينا، فإن المنشور يمكن أن يُفهم من قبل شخص عاقل على أنه تعبير جدي عن نية إلحاق الأذى بالرئيس.

ووجهت إلى كومي تهمتان جنائيتان وهما توجيه تهديد ضد رئيس الولايات المتحدة، ونقل هذا التهديد عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بين الولايات، وقد تصل العقوبة في كل تهمة إلى السجن لمدة 5 سنوات إضافة إلى غرامات مالية.

ردود الفعل

من جانبه، قال القائم بأعمال وزير العدل، تود بلانش، إن تهديد حياة أي شخص يُعد أمراً خطيراً، مؤكداً أن تهديد رئيس الولايات المتحدة لن يتم التسامح معه.

في المقابل، نفى كومي الاتهامات بشكل قاطع، وقال محاميه باتريك فيتزجيرالد إن موكله سيطعن في القضية داخل المحكمة، مع التأكيد على حماية حرية التعبير بموجب التعديل الأول للدستور.

أنا بريء ولا أخاف

ونشر كومي لاحقاً مقطع فيديو عبر منصته الشخصية، أكد فيه براءته، قائلاً إن القضية لن تكون الأخيرة، لكنه لا يزال يثق في استقلال القضاء الفيدرالي.

توتر العلاقات

تأتي هذه القضية في سياق توتر طويل بين كومي وترمب، خصوصاً منذ تحقيقات تدخل روسيا في الانتخابات الأمريكية، ويُنظر إلى الاتهامات الجديدة على أنها جزء من صراع سياسي أوسع، في ظل تحركات وزارة العدل ضد شخصيات مرتبطة بخصوم ترمب.

ومن المتوقع أن تشهد القضية مواجهة قانونية حادة، خصوصاً في ظل تمسك كومي ببراءته، واعتبار فريق دفاعه أن الاتهامات تمس حرية التعبير.