انفجر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب غضباً خلال مقابلة تلفزيونية مع برنامج «60 Minutes» على شبكة CBS، ووصف المذيعة نورا أودونيل بأنها «عار» وطالبها بالشعور بالخجل، بعد أن سألته عن محتوى مذكرة كتبها المشتبه به في محاولة الاغتيال التي وقعت خلال حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض مساء السبت.
وخلال المقابلة سألت أودونيل الرئيس ترمب عن عبارات وردت في المذكرة التي أرسلها المشتبه به كول توماس ألين إلى عائلته قبل دقائق من الحادث، والتي تضمنت اتهامات بـ«الاغتصاب» و«الاعتداء الجنسي» و«الخيانة» و«الاعتداء على الأطفال»، دون أن تذكر اسم ترامب صراحة.
ورد ترامب بقوة قائلاً: «أنا لست مغتصباً. لم أغتصب أحداً. أنا لست متحرشاً بأطفال»، مضيفاً: «اقرأي هذا الكلام القذر الذي كتبه شخص مريض»، وتابع مهاجماً المذيعة: «يجب أن تشعري بالخجل من نفسك.. أنت عار».
وتفاقم التوتر خلال المقابلة، حيث استمر ترمب في الدفاع عن نفسه بشدة، قبل أن يطلب إنهاء المقابلة بشكل مفاجئ، معتبراً السؤال غير مناسب و«مسيئاً».
وجاءت المقابلة بعد يوم واحد فقط من الحادث الأمني الذي وقع في حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، حيث حاول المشتبه به وهو شاب أمريكي يُدعى كول توماس ألين الاقتراب بسرعة كبيرة من الرئيس ترامب، مما دفع عناصر الأمن إلى إطلاق النار عليه واعتقاله.
ووصف ترمب في تصريحات سابقة المهاجم بأنه «شخص مريض جداً ووحيد»، مشيراً إلى أن المذكرة تظهر كرهه الشديد للمسيحيين.
ويُعد هذا الحادث الثالث من نوعه الذي يستهدف الرئيس ترمب خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بعد محاولتي اغتيال سابقة في 2024 في بنسلفانيا وفلوريدا.
وأثارت المحاولة الأخيرة مخاوف جديدة حول مستوى الحماية الأمنية للرئيس، خصوصا في الفعاليات الإعلامية الكبرى، حيث من المتوقع أن تؤدي إلى مراجعة شاملة للإجراءات الأمنية للرئيس الأمريكي.
U.S. President Donald Trump erupted in anger during a television interview with the "60 Minutes" program on CBS, describing host Nora O'Donnell as a "shame" and demanding that she feel ashamed, after she asked him about the content of a note written by the suspect in the assassination attempt that occurred during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
During the interview, O'Donnell asked President Trump about phrases in the note sent by the suspect, Cole Thomas Allen, to his family just minutes before the incident, which included accusations of "rape," "sexual assault," "treason," and "child molestation," without explicitly mentioning Trump's name.
Trump responded forcefully, saying: "I am not a rapist. I have not raped anyone. I am not a child molester," adding: "Read this filthy language written by a sick person," and continued attacking the host: "You should be ashamed of yourself... you are a disgrace."
Tensions escalated during the interview, as Trump continued to defend himself vigorously before abruptly requesting to end the interview, deeming the question inappropriate and "offensive."
The interview came just one day after the security incident that occurred at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where the suspect, a young American named Cole Thomas Allen, attempted to get too close to President Trump, prompting security personnel to shoot him and arrest him.
In previous statements, Trump described the attacker as "a very sick and lonely person," noting that the note shows his intense hatred for Christians.
This incident marks the third of its kind targeting President Trump in recent years, following two previous assassination attempts in 2024 in Pennsylvania and Florida.
The latest attempt has raised new concerns about the level of security protection for the president, especially at major media events, which is expected to lead to a comprehensive review of security procedures for the U.S. president.