U.S. President Donald Trump erupted in anger during a television interview with the "60 Minutes" program on CBS, describing host Nora O'Donnell as a "shame" and demanding that she feel ashamed, after she asked him about the content of a note written by the suspect in the assassination attempt that occurred during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

During the interview, O'Donnell asked President Trump about phrases in the note sent by the suspect, Cole Thomas Allen, to his family just minutes before the incident, which included accusations of "rape," "sexual assault," "treason," and "child molestation," without explicitly mentioning Trump's name.

Trump responded forcefully, saying: "I am not a rapist. I have not raped anyone. I am not a child molester," adding: "Read this filthy language written by a sick person," and continued attacking the host: "You should be ashamed of yourself... you are a disgrace."

Tensions escalated during the interview, as Trump continued to defend himself vigorously before abruptly requesting to end the interview, deeming the question inappropriate and "offensive."

The interview came just one day after the security incident that occurred at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where the suspect, a young American named Cole Thomas Allen, attempted to get too close to President Trump, prompting security personnel to shoot him and arrest him.

In previous statements, Trump described the attacker as "a very sick and lonely person," noting that the note shows his intense hatred for Christians.

This incident marks the third of its kind targeting President Trump in recent years, following two previous assassination attempts in 2024 in Pennsylvania and Florida.

The latest attempt has raised new concerns about the level of security protection for the president, especially at major media events, which is expected to lead to a comprehensive review of security procedures for the U.S. president.