انفجر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب غضباً خلال مقابلة تلفزيونية مع برنامج «60 Minutes» على شبكة CBS، ووصف المذيعة نورا أودونيل بأنها «عار» وطالبها بالشعور بالخجل، بعد أن سألته عن محتوى مذكرة كتبها المشتبه به في محاولة الاغتيال التي وقعت خلال حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض مساء السبت.

وخلال المقابلة سألت أودونيل الرئيس ترمب عن عبارات وردت في المذكرة التي أرسلها المشتبه به كول توماس ألين إلى عائلته قبل دقائق من الحادث، والتي تضمنت اتهامات بـ«الاغتصاب» و«الاعتداء الجنسي» و«الخيانة» و«الاعتداء على الأطفال»، دون أن تذكر اسم ترامب صراحة.

ورد ترامب بقوة قائلاً: «أنا لست مغتصباً. لم أغتصب أحداً. أنا لست متحرشاً بأطفال»، مضيفاً: «اقرأي هذا الكلام القذر الذي كتبه شخص مريض»، وتابع مهاجماً المذيعة: «يجب أن تشعري بالخجل من نفسك.. أنت عار».

وتفاقم التوتر خلال المقابلة، حيث استمر ترمب في الدفاع عن نفسه بشدة، قبل أن يطلب إنهاء المقابلة بشكل مفاجئ، معتبراً السؤال غير مناسب و«مسيئاً».

وجاءت المقابلة بعد يوم واحد فقط من الحادث الأمني الذي وقع في حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، حيث حاول المشتبه به وهو شاب أمريكي يُدعى كول توماس ألين الاقتراب بسرعة كبيرة من الرئيس ترامب، مما دفع عناصر الأمن إلى إطلاق النار عليه واعتقاله.

ووصف ترمب في تصريحات سابقة المهاجم بأنه «شخص مريض جداً ووحيد»، مشيراً إلى أن المذكرة تظهر كرهه الشديد للمسيحيين.

ويُعد هذا الحادث الثالث من نوعه الذي يستهدف الرئيس ترمب خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بعد محاولتي اغتيال سابقة في 2024 في بنسلفانيا وفلوريدا.

وأثارت المحاولة الأخيرة مخاوف جديدة حول مستوى الحماية الأمنية للرئيس، خصوصا في الفعاليات الإعلامية الكبرى، حيث من المتوقع أن تؤدي إلى مراجعة شاملة للإجراءات الأمنية للرئيس الأمريكي.