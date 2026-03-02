أفصحت شبكة «NBC News» عن مشادة كلامية حادة بين بين وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي والمبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، خلال محادثات مغلقة سبقت اندلاع المواجهة العسكرية، في مؤشر إلى تعثر المسار الدبلوماسي.


تحفّظ من الجانب الإيراني


وكشف مسؤولون في الإدارة الأمريكية، أن الوفد الأمريكي أبلغ نظيره الإيراني بضرورة الامتناع عن خطوات اعتُبرت أساسية لتطوير سلاح نووي، وعلى رأسها تخصيب اليورانيوم خلال السنوات الـ10 القادمة، إلا أن هذا الطرح قوبل بتحفظ واضح من الجانب الإيراني.


وجدد عراقجي خلال المحادثات، التأكيد على أن بلاده تمتلك «حقاً غير قابل للتصرف في تخصيب اليورانيوم»، ليرد ويتكوف بقوله إن الولايات المتحدة تملك بدورها «حقاً غير قابل للتصرف في منع ذلك».


غير أن معطيات إضافية نشرتها «ABC News» أظهرت أن الأيام الأخيرة قبل العملية شهدت اتصالات مكثفة وتقييمات استخباراتية حاسمة أسهمت في اتخاذ القرار.


مكالمة حاسمة مع ترمب


وتحدثت مصادر متعددة، عن أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع مبعوثيه ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، (الخميس) الذي سبق العملية، وأبلغه المبعوثان خلال المكالمة بأن طهران لم تُظهر جدية في إنهاء أو تفكيك برنامجها لتخصيب اليورانيوم، لكن لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من البيت الأبيض على هذه المعلومات.


تصريحات علنية مختلفة


وقال ترمب في اتصال هاتفي مع «ABC News» إن المحادثات مع إيران كانت تسير «بشكل جيد للغاية»، مضيفاً أن الإدارة الأمريكية لم تكن تعتقد أن الإيرانيين سيصلون إلى مرحلة تقديم تنازلات حقيقية، محذراً من أنهم كانوا «سيملكون في فترة وجيزة قدرة نووية كبيرة» وهو ما اعتبره أمراً غير مقبول.


ونقلت الشبكة عن مصدر مطلع، أن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية كانت تراقب تحركات المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي لأشهر، بما في ذلك جدول تنقلاته اليومي. وعندما تبيّن وجود اجتماع مرتقب لكبار القادة معه (السبت) تقرر تعديل توقيت الهجوم بما يتناسب مع المعطيات الجديدة.