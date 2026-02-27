عُقد أمس الاجتماع الاستثنائيللجنة التنفيذية مفتوح العضوية على مستوى وزراء خارجية دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، في جدة، لبحث قرارات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانونية الهادفة إلى تعزيز الاستيطان والضم ومحاولة فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية المزعومة على الضفة الغربية المحتلة بما فيها القدس الشريف وصدر عن الاجتماع بيان جاء فيه:
استنادًا إلى ميثاق منظمة التعاون الإسلامي وقراراتها، أكّد الاجتماع على مركزية القضية الفلسطينية ومدينة القدس الشريف للأمة الإسلامية بأسرها، وأعاد التأكيد على المسؤولية السياسية والقانونية والتاريخية والأخلاقية المتمثلة في التضامن الكامل مع الشعب الفلسطيني.
واسترشد الاجتماع بمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقراراتها التي تعارض الاستيلاء القسري على الأراضي، والطبيعة غير القانونية للاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فأكّد مجددًا التزامه الثابت ودعمه المستمر لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني غير القابلة للتصرف، بما في ذلك حقه في تقرير المصير، وحق العودة، وإقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وذات سيادة على حدود 4 يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.
وأدان الاجتماع بشدة ورفض رفضًا قاطعًا القرارات والتدابير والإجراءات غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، مؤخرًا بهدف فرض واقع غير قانوني، وتوسيع المستوطنات الاستعمارية، وفرض ما يسمى بالسيادة، وتعميق سياسات التهويد والضم والمصادرة بهدف تغيير وضع وطبيعة الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة في الضفة الغربية، بما في ذلك القدس الشريف، واعتبرها قرارات وإجراءات وتدابير لاغية وباطلة تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي وجرائم حربٍ تعرّض السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين للخطر.
إدانة التصريح المستفز للسفير الأمريكي في إسرائيل
كما أدان الاجتماع بشدة التصريح المستفز الأخير للسفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل، مايك هاكابي، وقرار السفارة الأمريكية المتعلق بتقديم خدمات قنصلية للمستوطنين الإسرائيليين في المستوطنات غير القانونية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والذي يشجع السيطرة الإسرائيلية غير القانونية على الأراضي الفلسطينية والعربية، مؤكدًا أن مثل هذه التصريحات والإجراءات لا يمكن أن تغير الوضع القانوني للأرض ولا أن تقوض الحقوق المشروعة للفلسطينيين، وتشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية ومساهمةً مباشرةً في ترسيخ مشروع الاستيطان غير القانوني.
ودعا الاجتماع إلى الالتزام بتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب، والانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، وإعمال وقف شامل ودائم لإطلاق النار، وتحقيق الانسحاب الكامل للقوات الإسرائيلية، وتيسير تقديم المساعدة الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة دون قيود.
وأعرب الاجتماع عن تأييده لدولة فلسطين في تحمل مسؤولياتها عن عملية التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، مع التأكيد بشكل قاطع على وحدة الأرض الفلسطينية، التي تشمل قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية بما في ذلك القدس الشريف، بصفتها وحدة جيوسياسية واحدة لا تتجزأ.
اتخاذ التدابير السياسية والقانونية للتصدي للسياسات الإسرائيلية
وقرر الاجتماع اتخاذ جميع التدابير السياسية والقانونية الممكنة للتصدي للسياسات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك اللجوء إلى مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة والجمعية العامة والمحاكم الدولية.
ووفقًا لذلك، دعا المجتمع الدولي إلى إجبار إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، على إنهاء احتلالها الاستعماري وتنفيذ سلام عادل وشامل، وحثه على اتخاذ تدابير عقابية ملموسة، بما في ذلك النظر في تعليق جميع العلاقات مع إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال.
ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى توفير الحماية الدولية للشعب الفلسطيني، وأكّد دعمه القوي لجهود دولة فلسطين الرامية إلى محاسبة إسرائيل على جرائمها، وأدان الإجراءات غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل ضد الأونروا، داعيًا إلى تقديم دعم سياسي وقانوني ومالي مستمر لهذه الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة.
وأكّد الاجتماع أن السلام العادل والشامل لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا من خلال إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانوني، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي المحتلة منذ عام 1967، وتنفيذ حلّ الدولتين، مشيرًا إلى دعمه لجهود اللجنة الوزارية العربية الإسلامية المعنية بفلسطين، برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية.
وأعرب الاجتماع كذلك عن قلقه البالغ إزاء تصاعد التوترات وتزايد حدة لغة المواجهة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك التهديدات الأخيرة باستخدام القوة ضد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والانتشار المستفز للقوات العسكرية الهجومية وتعزيزها.
كما أكد الاجتماع مجددًا أن هذه التطورات المقلقة تتعارض مع مبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومقاصده، لا سيما احترام سيادة جميع الدول وسلامتها الإقليمية واستقلالها السياسي، وأن أي تهديد باستخدام القوة أو استخدامها ضد دولة ذات سيادة يُعد انتهاكًا صريحًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك المادة 2 - 4 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
وجدد الاجتماع التأكيد على أهمية تعزيز التعددية، وصون مبدأ المساواة في السيادة بين الدول، ورفض التدابير القسرية الأحادية التي تقوض الاستقرار الإقليمي والسلم والأمن الدوليين، وأن السلام والأمن المستدامين لا يمكن تحقيقهما إلا من خلال الحوار، والدبلوماسية، والاحترام المتبادل، وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، وفض النزاعات بالطرق السلمية.
وحذّر من أن تصاعد التوترات العسكرية قد تكون له تداعيات خطيرة وغير متوقعة على السلم والأمن الإقليميين والعالميين، بما في ذلك آثار سلبية على الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وأمن الطاقة، وآفاق التنمية في الاقتصادات الناشئة. ودعا الاجتماع كافة الأطراف إلى تجنب الأعمال التي قد تزيد من تفاقم الوضع في بيئة أمنية إقليمية هشة أصلًا.
ورحّب الاجتماع بالجهود الدبلوماسية الأخيرة بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة، معربًا عن دعمه للخطوات البناءة التي اتُّخذت من أجل تخفيف التوترات، موكّدًا على أهمية الحفاظ على هذه العملية الدبلوماسية والمضي قدماً فيها باعتبارها وسيلة لدعم الاستقرار الإقليمي والمساهمة في الجهود الدولية الأوسع نطاقًا لتعزيز السلام.
وأعرب عن تقديره للدول التي يسّرت هذه العملية، بما في ذلك سلطنة عمان، والجمهورية التركية، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة العربية السعودية.
وأخيرًا، جدد الاجتماع التأكيد على التزام منظمة التعاون الإسلامي الجماعي بتعزيز الحوار السلمي، وحماية الاستقرار الإقليمي، والتمسك بالمبادئ التي توحد الأمة الإسلامية.
Yesterday, an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee with open membership at the level of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in Jeddah to discuss the illegal Israeli occupation decisions aimed at enhancing settlement and annexation and attempting to impose the alleged Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, including the holy city of Jerusalem. A statement was issued from the meeting, which stated:
Based on the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its resolutions, the meeting affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the holy city of Jerusalem to the entire Islamic nation, reiterating the political, legal, historical, and moral responsibility represented in full solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The meeting was guided by the principles of the United Nations Charter and its resolutions that oppose the forcible seizure of lands, and the illegal nature of the Israeli occupation, reaffirming its steadfast commitment and continuous support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, the right of return, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The meeting strongly condemned and categorically rejected the illegal decisions, measures, and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, recently aimed at imposing an illegal reality, expanding colonial settlements, imposing what is called sovereignty, and deepening policies of Judaization, annexation, and confiscation aimed at changing the status and nature of the occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank, including the holy city of Jerusalem. It considered these decisions, measures, and actions null and void, constituting a blatant violation of international law and war crimes that jeopardize regional and international peace and security.
Condemnation of the Provocative Statement by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel
The meeting also strongly condemned the recent provocative statement by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and the U.S. Embassy's decision to provide consular services to Israeli settlers in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, which encourages illegal Israeli control over Palestinian and Arab lands, affirming that such statements and actions cannot change the legal status of the land nor undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, and constitute a blatant violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and a direct contribution to entrenching the illegal settlement project.
The meeting called for adherence to implementing U.S. President Trump's plan, moving to the second phase, establishing a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, achieving the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and facilitating humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip without restrictions.
The meeting expressed its support for the State of Palestine in assuming its responsibilities for the recovery and reconstruction process, firmly emphasizing the unity of Palestinian land, which includes the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including the holy city of Jerusalem, as an indivisible geopolitical unit.
Taking Political and Legal Measures to Counter Israeli Policies
The meeting decided to take all possible political and legal measures to counter Israeli policies, including resorting to the United Nations Security Council, the General Assembly, and international courts.
Accordingly, it called on the international community to compel Israel, the occupying power, to end its colonial occupation and implement a just and comprehensive peace, urging it to take concrete punitive measures, including considering the suspension of all relations with Israel, the occupying power.
It called on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, reaffirming its strong support for the efforts of the State of Palestine to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, and condemned the illegal actions taken by Israel against UNRWA, calling for continued political, legal, and financial support for this United Nations agency.
The meeting affirmed that a just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved by ending the illegal Israeli occupation, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the territories occupied since 1967, and implementing the two-state solution, noting its support for the efforts of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee concerned with Palestine, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The meeting also expressed its grave concern over the escalating tensions and increasing confrontational rhetoric in the Middle East, including recent threats to use force against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the provocative deployment and enhancement of offensive military forces.
It reiterated that these troubling developments contradict the principles of the United Nations Charter and its purposes, particularly the respect for the sovereignty of all states, their territorial integrity, and political independence, and that any threat of or use of force against a sovereign state constitutes a blatant violation of international law, including Article 2 - 4 of the United Nations Charter.
The meeting renewed its emphasis on the importance of promoting multilateralism, upholding the principle of equality in sovereignty among states, and rejecting unilateral coercive measures that undermine regional stability and international peace and security, asserting that sustainable peace and security can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and resolving disputes peacefully.
It warned that the escalation of military tensions could have serious and unpredictable repercussions on regional and global peace and security, including negative impacts on economic stability, energy security, and development prospects in emerging economies. The meeting called on all parties to avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation in an already fragile regional security environment.
The meeting welcomed the recent diplomatic efforts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, expressing its support for the constructive steps taken to ease tensions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining this diplomatic process and advancing it as a means to support regional stability and contribute to broader international efforts to promote peace.
It expressed its appreciation to the countries that facilitated this process, including the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Finally, the meeting renewed its commitment to the collective commitment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to promote peaceful dialogue, protect regional stability, and uphold the principles that unite the Islamic nation.