عُقد أمس الاجتماع الاستثنائيللجنة التنفيذية مفتوح العضوية على مستوى وزراء خارجية دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، في جدة، لبحث قرارات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانونية الهادفة إلى تعزيز الاستيطان والضم ومحاولة فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية المزعومة على الضفة الغربية المحتلة بما فيها القدس الشريف وصدر عن الاجتماع بيان جاء فيه:

استنادًا إلى ميثاق منظمة التعاون الإسلامي وقراراتها، أكّد الاجتماع على مركزية القضية الفلسطينية ومدينة القدس الشريف للأمة الإسلامية بأسرها، وأعاد التأكيد على المسؤولية السياسية والقانونية والتاريخية والأخلاقية المتمثلة في التضامن الكامل مع الشعب الفلسطيني.

واسترشد الاجتماع بمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقراراتها التي تعارض الاستيلاء القسري على الأراضي، والطبيعة غير القانونية للاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فأكّد مجددًا التزامه الثابت ودعمه المستمر لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني غير القابلة للتصرف، بما في ذلك حقه في تقرير المصير، وحق العودة، وإقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وذات سيادة على حدود 4 يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.

وأدان الاجتماع بشدة ورفض رفضًا قاطعًا القرارات والتدابير والإجراءات غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، مؤخرًا بهدف فرض واقع غير قانوني، وتوسيع المستوطنات الاستعمارية، وفرض ما يسمى بالسيادة، وتعميق سياسات التهويد والضم والمصادرة بهدف تغيير وضع وطبيعة الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة في الضفة الغربية، بما في ذلك القدس الشريف، واعتبرها قرارات وإجراءات وتدابير لاغية وباطلة تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي وجرائم حربٍ تعرّض السلم والأمن الإقليميين والدوليين للخطر.

إدانة التصريح المستفز للسفير الأمريكي في إسرائيل

كما أدان الاجتماع بشدة التصريح المستفز الأخير للسفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل، مايك هاكابي، وقرار السفارة الأمريكية المتعلق بتقديم خدمات قنصلية للمستوطنين الإسرائيليين في المستوطنات غير القانونية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والذي يشجع السيطرة الإسرائيلية غير القانونية على الأراضي الفلسطينية والعربية، مؤكدًا أن مثل هذه التصريحات والإجراءات لا يمكن أن تغير الوضع القانوني للأرض ولا أن تقوض الحقوق المشروعة للفلسطينيين، وتشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية ومساهمةً مباشرةً في ترسيخ مشروع الاستيطان غير القانوني.

ودعا الاجتماع إلى الالتزام بتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب، والانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، وإعمال وقف شامل ودائم لإطلاق النار، وتحقيق الانسحاب الكامل للقوات الإسرائيلية، وتيسير تقديم المساعدة الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة دون قيود.

وأعرب الاجتماع عن تأييده لدولة فلسطين في تحمل مسؤولياتها عن عملية التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، مع التأكيد بشكل قاطع على وحدة الأرض الفلسطينية، التي تشمل قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية بما في ذلك القدس الشريف، بصفتها وحدة جيوسياسية واحدة لا تتجزأ.

اتخاذ التدابير السياسية والقانونية للتصدي للسياسات الإسرائيلية

وقرر الاجتماع اتخاذ جميع التدابير السياسية والقانونية الممكنة للتصدي للسياسات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك اللجوء إلى مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة والجمعية العامة والمحاكم الدولية.

ووفقًا لذلك، دعا المجتمع الدولي إلى إجبار إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال، على إنهاء احتلالها الاستعماري وتنفيذ سلام عادل وشامل، وحثه على اتخاذ تدابير عقابية ملموسة، بما في ذلك النظر في تعليق جميع العلاقات مع إسرائيل، السلطة القائمة بالاحتلال.

وعقد الاجتماع العزم على اتخاذ جميع التدابير السياسية والقانونية الممكنة للتصدي للسياسات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك اللجوء إلى مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة والجمعية العامة والمحاكم الدولية.

ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى توفير الحماية الدولية للشعب الفلسطيني، وأكّد دعمه القوي لجهود دولة فلسطين الرامية إلى محاسبة إسرائيل على جرائمها، وأدان الإجراءات غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل ضد الأونروا، داعيًا إلى تقديم دعم سياسي وقانوني ومالي مستمر لهذه الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة.

وأكّد الاجتماع أن السلام العادل والشامل لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا من خلال إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانوني، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي المحتلة منذ عام 1967، وتنفيذ حلّ الدولتين، مشيرًا إلى دعمه لجهود اللجنة الوزارية العربية الإسلامية المعنية بفلسطين، برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية.

وأعرب الاجتماع كذلك عن قلقه البالغ إزاء تصاعد التوترات وتزايد حدة لغة المواجهة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك التهديدات الأخيرة باستخدام القوة ضد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والانتشار المستفز للقوات العسكرية الهجومية وتعزيزها.

كما أكد الاجتماع مجددًا أن هذه التطورات المقلقة تتعارض مع مبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومقاصده، لا سيما احترام سيادة جميع الدول وسلامتها الإقليمية واستقلالها السياسي، وأن أي تهديد باستخدام القوة أو استخدامها ضد دولة ذات سيادة يُعد انتهاكًا صريحًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك المادة 2 - 4 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وجدد الاجتماع التأكيد على أهمية تعزيز التعددية، وصون مبدأ المساواة في السيادة بين الدول، ورفض التدابير القسرية الأحادية التي تقوض الاستقرار الإقليمي والسلم والأمن الدوليين، وأن السلام والأمن المستدامين لا يمكن تحقيقهما إلا من خلال الحوار، والدبلوماسية، والاحترام المتبادل، وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، وفض النزاعات بالطرق السلمية.

وحذّر من أن تصاعد التوترات العسكرية قد تكون له تداعيات خطيرة وغير متوقعة على السلم والأمن الإقليميين والعالميين، بما في ذلك آثار سلبية على الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وأمن الطاقة، وآفاق التنمية في الاقتصادات الناشئة. ودعا الاجتماع كافة الأطراف إلى تجنب الأعمال التي قد تزيد من تفاقم الوضع في بيئة أمنية إقليمية هشة أصلًا.

ورحّب الاجتماع بالجهود الدبلوماسية الأخيرة بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة، معربًا عن دعمه للخطوات البناءة التي اتُّخذت من أجل تخفيف التوترات، موكّدًا على أهمية الحفاظ على هذه العملية الدبلوماسية والمضي قدماً فيها باعتبارها وسيلة لدعم الاستقرار الإقليمي والمساهمة في الجهود الدولية الأوسع نطاقًا لتعزيز السلام.

وأعرب عن تقديره للدول التي يسّرت هذه العملية، بما في ذلك سلطنة عمان، والجمهورية التركية، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة العربية السعودية.

وأخيرًا، جدد الاجتماع التأكيد على التزام منظمة التعاون الإسلامي الجماعي بتعزيز الحوار السلمي، وحماية الاستقرار الإقليمي، والتمسك بالمبادئ التي توحد الأمة الإسلامية.