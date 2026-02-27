التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي اليوم وزيرة الخارجية والمغتربين في دولة فلسطين الدكتورة فارسين أغابكيان شاهين، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الاستثنائي للجنة التنفيذية مفتوحة العضوية على مستوى وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي لبحث قرارات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، المنعقد في جدة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث العلاقات الثنائية، ومستجدات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء مدير عام فرع وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فريد بن سعد الشهري.