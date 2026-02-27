The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Farsin Agabkian Shaheen, on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Open-Ended Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the decisions of the Israeli occupation, held in Jeddah.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and the efforts being made regarding the situation.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah region, Farid bin Saad Al-Shahri.