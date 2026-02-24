وجه الجيش اللبناني اليوم (الثلاثاء) بتعزيز مواقع عسكرية تعرضت لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي والرد على مصادر النيران.


وكتب الجيش اللبناني على حسابه في «إكس»: قيادة الجيش أصدرت أوامر بتعزيز موقع عسكري تعرض لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي، والرد على مصادر النيران، موضحاً أن محيط نقطة مراقبة جديدة ‌على الحدود الجنوبية في منطقة سردة-مرجعيون تعرض لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي، ‌بالتزامن مع تحليق مسيرة إسرائيلية على علو ‌منخفض، وإطلاقها تهديدات بهدف دفع العناصر إلى المغادرة.


وشنّت إسرائيل، الجمعة، غارات تعد الأعنف منذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المُبرم في نوفمبر 2024، واستهدفت مناطق وادي البقاع شرق لبنان، ما أودى بحياة أكثر من 10 أشخاص وإصابة 30 آخرين، في حين قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه استهدف مواقع تابعة لـ«حزب الله» في منطقة ​بعلبك.


من جهة أخرى، تتزايد المخاوف اللبنانية من تصعيد في المنطقة قد يتدخل فيه حزب الله يؤدي إلى استهداف إسرائيل للبنية التحتية اللبنانية،


وقال وزير الخارجية اللبناني يوسف رجي: «هناك مؤشرات على أن الاسرائيليين قد يضربون بقوة في حال التصعيد، بما في ذلك ضربات محتملة على بنى تحتية إستراتيجية مثل المطار»، مضيفاً: «نقوم حالياً بمساعٍ دبلوماسية للمطالبة بعدم استهداف البنى التحتية المدنية اللبنانية، حتى في حال حصول ردّات فعل أو عمليات انتقامية».


وأشار رجي إلى أن أي تصعيد أو حرب لا تعني بلاده.