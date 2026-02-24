وجه الجيش اللبناني اليوم (الثلاثاء) بتعزيز مواقع عسكرية تعرضت لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي والرد على مصادر النيران.
وكتب الجيش اللبناني على حسابه في «إكس»: قيادة الجيش أصدرت أوامر بتعزيز موقع عسكري تعرض لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي، والرد على مصادر النيران، موضحاً أن محيط نقطة مراقبة جديدة على الحدود الجنوبية في منطقة سردة-مرجعيون تعرض لإطلاق نار من الجانب الإسرائيلي، بالتزامن مع تحليق مسيرة إسرائيلية على علو منخفض، وإطلاقها تهديدات بهدف دفع العناصر إلى المغادرة.
وشنّت إسرائيل، الجمعة، غارات تعد الأعنف منذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المُبرم في نوفمبر 2024، واستهدفت مناطق وادي البقاع شرق لبنان، ما أودى بحياة أكثر من 10 أشخاص وإصابة 30 آخرين، في حين قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه استهدف مواقع تابعة لـ«حزب الله» في منطقة بعلبك.
من جهة أخرى، تتزايد المخاوف اللبنانية من تصعيد في المنطقة قد يتدخل فيه حزب الله يؤدي إلى استهداف إسرائيل للبنية التحتية اللبنانية،
وقال وزير الخارجية اللبناني يوسف رجي: «هناك مؤشرات على أن الاسرائيليين قد يضربون بقوة في حال التصعيد، بما في ذلك ضربات محتملة على بنى تحتية إستراتيجية مثل المطار»، مضيفاً: «نقوم حالياً بمساعٍ دبلوماسية للمطالبة بعدم استهداف البنى التحتية المدنية اللبنانية، حتى في حال حصول ردّات فعل أو عمليات انتقامية».
وأشار رجي إلى أن أي تصعيد أو حرب لا تعني بلاده.
The Lebanese army today (Tuesday) ordered the reinforcement of military positions that were subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side and to respond to the sources of the fire.
The Lebanese army wrote on its account on "X": The army command issued orders to reinforce a military position that was subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side and to respond to the sources of the fire, clarifying that the vicinity of a new observation point on the southern border in the Sarada-Marjeyoun area was fired upon from the Israeli side, coinciding with the flight of an Israeli drone at a low altitude, which issued threats aimed at pushing the personnel to leave.
Israel launched airstrikes on Friday, which are considered the most intense since the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, targeting areas in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of more than 10 people and injuring 30 others, while the Israeli army stated that it targeted positions belonging to "Hezbollah" in the Baalbek area.
On another note, Lebanese fears are increasing regarding an escalation in the region that may involve Hezbollah, leading to Israel targeting Lebanese infrastructure.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji stated: "There are indications that the Israelis may strike hard in the event of escalation, including potential strikes on strategic infrastructure such as the airport," adding: "We are currently engaged in diplomatic efforts to demand that Lebanese civilian infrastructure not be targeted, even in the event of retaliatory actions or revenge operations."
Raji pointed out that any escalation or war does not concern his country.