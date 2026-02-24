The Lebanese army today (Tuesday) ordered the reinforcement of military positions that were subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side and to respond to the sources of the fire.



The Lebanese army wrote on its account on "X": The army command issued orders to reinforce a military position that was subjected to gunfire from the Israeli side and to respond to the sources of the fire, clarifying that the vicinity of a new observation point on the southern border in the Sarada-Marjeyoun area was fired upon from the Israeli side, coinciding with the flight of an Israeli drone at a low altitude, which issued threats aimed at pushing the personnel to leave.



Israel launched airstrikes on Friday, which are considered the most intense since the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, targeting areas in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of more than 10 people and injuring 30 others, while the Israeli army stated that it targeted positions belonging to "Hezbollah" in the Baalbek area.



On another note, Lebanese fears are increasing regarding an escalation in the region that may involve Hezbollah, leading to Israel targeting Lebanese infrastructure.



Lebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji stated: "There are indications that the Israelis may strike hard in the event of escalation, including potential strikes on strategic infrastructure such as the airport," adding: "We are currently engaged in diplomatic efforts to demand that Lebanese civilian infrastructure not be targeted, even in the event of retaliatory actions or revenge operations."



Raji pointed out that any escalation or war does not concern his country.