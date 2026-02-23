Hebrew media revealed the postponement of the scheduled visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel.



Hebrew media reported that Rubio is expected to arrive on Monday, March 2, instead of this weekend (Saturday, February 28, 2026) as previously planned.



The original plan was for Rubio to arrive on Saturday night and meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday.



According to the updated schedule as of this hour, he will arrive on Monday and meet with the Prime Minister on the same day. The media reports did not disclose the reason for this change in the schedule.



A U.S. State Department official mentioned to Reuters that Secretary Rubio plans to travel to Israel, but the schedule is subject to change.



The senior official at the State Department noted that Rubio still intends to visit Israel.



This visit comes amid regional developments and political and security discussions between Tel Aviv and Washington.



The possibility of President Donald Trump issuing a decision to launch an attack against Iran resurfaced over the weekend, a scenario that has been repeated since the beginning of the year.



Despite the rising tensions, the Israeli army has not imposed any exceptional restrictions or additional field measures, as part of a policy that keeps decisions subject to periodic assessments conducted by the General Staff during the upcoming phase.



The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the military intelligence branch of the Israeli army, "Aman," and the air force, which will lead any potential new confrontation with Iran following the military operation last June, have prepared plans to manage the state of tension without harming routine readiness or exhausting reserve forces.



The newspaper noted that it has already activated a plan to organize the service of reserve soldiers in operations rooms and control and command centers, giving them a margin of rest during the coming months.