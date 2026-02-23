كشفت وسائل إعلام عبرية عن تأجيل الزيارة المقررة لوزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى إسرائيل.
وأفاد الإعلام العبري بأن من المتوقع أن يصل روبيو يوم الاثنين 2 مارس وليس في نهاية هذا الأسبوع (السبت 28 فبراير 2026) كما كان مخططاً له سابقاً.
وكانت الخطة الأصلية أن يصل روبيو ليلة السبت وأن يلتقي برئيس الوزراء نتنياهو يوم الأحد.
وبحسب الجدول الزمني المُحدث حتى هذه الساعة، سيصل يوم الاثنين وسيلتقي برئيس الوزراء في اليوم نفسه. ولم تكشف التقارير الإعلامية عن سبب هذا التغيير في الجدول الزمني.
وكان مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية ذكر لوكالة «رويترز» أن الوزير روبيو يخطط للسفر إلى إسرائيل لكن الجدول الزمني قابل للتغيير.
ولفت المسؤول الكبير في الخارجية إلى أن روبيو لا يزال يعتزم زيارة إسرائيل.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في ظل التطورات الإقليمية والمباحثات السياسية والأمنية بين تل أبيب وواشنطن.
وعادت احتمالات إصدار الرئيس دونالد ترمب قراراً بشن هجوم ضد إيران إلى الواجهة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وهي تقديرات تكررت منذ بداية العام.
ورغم التوترات المتصاعدة، لم يفرض الجيش الإسرائيلي أي قيود استثنائية أو إجراءات ميدانية إضافية، في إطار سياسة تبقي القرارات خاضعة لتقييمات دورية تعقدها هيئة الأركان العامة خلال المرحلة القادمة.
وذكرت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» العبرية، أن شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية في الجيش الإسرائيلي «أمان» وسلاح الجو اللذان سيقودان أي مواجهة جديدة محتملة مع إيران بعد العملية العسكرية في يونيو الماضي، أعدا خططاً لإدارة حالة التوتر دون الإضرار بالجاهزية الروتينية أو إنهاك قوات الاحتياط.
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أنه قد فعّلت بالفعل خطة لتنظيم خدمة جنود الاحتياط في غرف العمليات ومراكز التحكم والقيادة، مما يمنحهم هامش استراحة خلال الأشهر القادمة.
