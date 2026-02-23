نفى المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي اليوم (الاثنين) صحة تقارير تحدثت عن إمكانية عقد اتفاق مؤقت مع الولايات المتحدة خلال المفاوضات الجارية بين الجانبين.


وقال بقائي في مؤتمر صحفي: «التقارير الإعلامية بشأن اتفاق مؤقت مع الولايات المتحدة لا أساس لها من الصحة»، موضحاً أن بلاده تتابع المسار الدبلوماسي.


وأضاف: «نحن في مرحلة صياغة الأفكار، وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي نرى فيها مواقف متناقضة من واشنطن»، مبيناً أنهم «يعملون حالياً على تدوين رؤيتنا، وموقف إيران في المفاوضات واضح حول المسألة النووية ورفع العقوبات».


وأعلن المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية رفض بلاده فرض مطالب على الطرف الآخر قائلاً: «أي مفاوضات قائمة على فرض المطالب والإملاءات لن تؤدي لتحقيق نتيجة».


وأعرب عن أمله في التوصل إلى نتيجة خلال المفاوضات، مشدداً بالقول: «أي مسار دبلوماسي هو عمل مشترك ويمكن أن يحقق نتيجة إذا كان هناك حسن نية من الجانبين».


ولفت إلى أن إيران «لا تعرف معنى الاستسلام وتعتبره مخالفاً للقوانين الدولية»، موضحاً أن طهران تتعاون مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ضمن اتفاق الضمانات معها.


بالمقابل، نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مستشارين للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قولهم إن الرئيس أبلغهم بأنه يدرس شن هجوم شامل للإطاحة بالنظام الإيراني، في حال انتهت المفاوضات بالفشل أو فشل الهجوم المحدود في إجبار طهران على التخلي عن برنامجها النووي.


وأضاف المستشارون: «ترمب يميل لشن ضربة استباقية خلال أيام لإجبار القادة الإيرانيين على التخلي عن قدرتهم على صنع سلاح نووي»، وبحسب الصحيفة فإن هناك شكوكاً داخل إدارة ترمب حول إمكانية إجبار إيران على التخلي عن برنامجها النووي عبر الحملة الجوية وحدها، ومن غير الواضح إن كانت طهران أو واشنطن ستقبل ببرنامج تخصيب نووي محدود للغاية.