The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, today (Monday) denied the validity of reports discussing the possibility of reaching a temporary agreement with the United States during the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.



Baqaei stated at a press conference: “Media reports regarding a temporary agreement with the United States are baseless,” clarifying that his country is following the diplomatic path.



He added: “We are in the stage of formulating ideas, and this is not the first time we see contradictory positions from Washington,” indicating that they “are currently working on drafting our vision, and Iran's position in the negotiations is clear regarding the nuclear issue and lifting sanctions.”



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that his country rejects imposing demands on the other party, saying: “Any negotiations based on imposing demands and dictates will not lead to a result.”



He expressed hope for reaching a conclusion during the negotiations, emphasizing: “Any diplomatic path is a joint effort and can achieve results if there is goodwill from both sides.”



He pointed out that Iran “does not know the meaning of surrender and considers it contrary to international laws,” clarifying that Tehran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency under the safeguards agreement with it.



In contrast, the New York Times reported that advisors to President Donald Trump said that the president informed them he is considering launching a comprehensive attack to overthrow the Iranian regime if the negotiations fail or if a limited attack fails to compel Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.



The advisors added: “Trump is inclined to launch a preemptive strike within days to force Iranian leaders to abandon their ability to produce a nuclear weapon,” and according to the newspaper, there are doubts within the Trump administration about the possibility of forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear program through airstrikes alone, and it is unclear whether Tehran or Washington would accept a very limited nuclear enrichment program.