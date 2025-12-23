أكد مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التزامه القوي بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقلاله وسلامة أراضيه، ودعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومة اليمن.
وأكد المجلس في بيان، أن التصعيد المستمر، بما في ذلك التطورات الأخيرة في اليمن، لا يسهم في إحراز تقدم، داعياً إلى خفض التصعيد.
دعم التسوية السياسية
وطالب مجلس الأمن الدولي بتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية، مشدداً على دعمه المستمر والقوي للجهود الرامية إلى التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية، ووضع حد لمعاناة الشعب اليمني.
وجدد أعضاء المجلس في بيان دعمهم جهود المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، والتزامهم بالعمل من أجل تحقيق سلام دائم وازدهار للشعب اليمني.
وأعرب أعضاء مجلس الأمن عن إدانتهم بأشد العبارات عمليات الاحتجاز المستمرة التي تقوم بها جماعة الحوثي بحق موظفين تابعين لمنظومة الأمم المتحدة، والمنظمات غير الحكومية الوطنية والدولية، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني، والبعثات الدبلوماسية، مبدين قلقهم العميق إزاء سلامة ورفاهية المحتجزين منذ 2021 وحتى 18 ديسمبر الجاري.
التهديدات الحوثية غير مقبولة
وطالب أعضاء المجلس بالإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عن جميع المحتجزين لدى الحوثي، مؤكدين أن جميع التهديدات التي تستهدف العاملين في مجال تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية غير مقبولة، وتؤدي إلى تفاقم الوضع الإنساني المتردي.
وكان مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان، فولكر تورك، قد دعا في وقت سابق اليوم الحوثيين لإطلاق سراح العشرات من موظفي الأمم المتحدة الذين اعتقلوهم «فوراً ومن دون شروط»، منتقداً حملات الاعتقالات الحوثية ضد الأمم المتحدة ومنظماتها.
وكتب تورك على حسابه في منصة «X»: «ما زال زملائي في اليمن معتقلين تعسفياً، أحدهم منذ نوفمبر 2021 ويتعرض لسوء المعاملة ويواجه تهماً مفبركة بالتجسس على خلفية عمله في مجال حقوق الإنسان»، مشدداً على ضرورة إطلاق سراح العاملين في مجال حقوق الإنسان والمجال الإنساني فوراً ومن دون شروط.
The United Nations Security Council confirmed today (Tuesday) its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as its support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government of Yemen.
The Council stated in a statement that the ongoing escalation, including recent developments in Yemen, does not contribute to progress, calling for a de-escalation.
Support for Political Settlement
The United Nations Security Council called for enhancing diplomatic efforts, emphasizing its ongoing and strong support for efforts aimed at reaching a political settlement and putting an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Council members reiterated their support for the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen and their commitment to working towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity for the Yemeni people.
Members of the Security Council expressed their strongest condemnation of the ongoing detention operations carried out by the Houthi group against employees of the United Nations system, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions, expressing deep concern for the safety and well-being of those detained since 2021 until December 18 of this year.
Houthi Threats Are Unacceptable
Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees held by the Houthis, affirming that all threats targeting humanitarian aid workers are unacceptable and exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, had earlier today called on the Houthis to release dozens of United Nations staff they have detained "immediately and unconditionally," criticizing the Houthi campaigns of arrests against the United Nations and its organizations.
Turk wrote on his account on the platform "X": "My colleagues in Yemen are still arbitrarily detained, one of them since November 2021, facing mistreatment and fabricated charges of espionage related to his work in the field of human rights," stressing the need for the immediate and unconditional release of human rights and humanitarian workers.