The United Nations Security Council confirmed today (Tuesday) its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as its support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government of Yemen.



The Council stated in a statement that the ongoing escalation, including recent developments in Yemen, does not contribute to progress, calling for a de-escalation.



Support for Political Settlement



The United Nations Security Council called for enhancing diplomatic efforts, emphasizing its ongoing and strong support for efforts aimed at reaching a political settlement and putting an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.



Council members reiterated their support for the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen and their commitment to working towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity for the Yemeni people.



Members of the Security Council expressed their strongest condemnation of the ongoing detention operations carried out by the Houthi group against employees of the United Nations system, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions, expressing deep concern for the safety and well-being of those detained since 2021 until December 18 of this year.



Houthi Threats Are Unacceptable



Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees held by the Houthis, affirming that all threats targeting humanitarian aid workers are unacceptable and exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian situation.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, had earlier today called on the Houthis to release dozens of United Nations staff they have detained "immediately and unconditionally," criticizing the Houthi campaigns of arrests against the United Nations and its organizations.



Turk wrote on his account on the platform "X": "My colleagues in Yemen are still arbitrarily detained, one of them since November 2021, facing mistreatment and fabricated charges of espionage related to his work in the field of human rights," stressing the need for the immediate and unconditional release of human rights and humanitarian workers.