أكد مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التزامه القوي بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقلاله وسلامة أراضيه، ودعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومة اليمن.


وأكد المجلس في بيان، أن التصعيد المستمر، بما في ذلك التطورات الأخيرة في اليمن، لا يسهم في إحراز تقدم، داعياً إلى خفض التصعيد.


دعم التسوية السياسية


وطالب مجلس الأمن الدولي بتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية، مشدداً على دعمه المستمر والقوي للجهود الرامية إلى التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية، ووضع حد لمعاناة الشعب اليمني.


وجدد أعضاء المجلس في بيان دعمهم جهود المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، والتزامهم بالعمل من أجل تحقيق سلام دائم وازدهار للشعب اليمني.


وأعرب أعضاء مجلس الأمن عن إدانتهم بأشد العبارات عمليات الاحتجاز المستمرة التي تقوم بها جماعة الحوثي بحق موظفين تابعين لمنظومة الأمم المتحدة، والمنظمات غير الحكومية الوطنية والدولية، ومنظمات المجتمع المدني، والبعثات الدبلوماسية، مبدين قلقهم العميق إزاء سلامة ورفاهية المحتجزين منذ 2021 وحتى 18 ديسمبر الجاري.


التهديدات الحوثية غير مقبولة


وطالب أعضاء المجلس بالإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عن جميع المحتجزين لدى الحوثي، مؤكدين أن جميع التهديدات التي تستهدف العاملين في مجال تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية غير مقبولة، وتؤدي إلى تفاقم الوضع الإنساني المتردي.


وكان مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان، فولكر تورك، قد دعا في وقت سابق اليوم الحوثيين لإطلاق سراح العشرات من موظفي الأمم المتحدة الذين اعتقلوهم «فوراً ومن دون شروط»، منتقداً حملات الاعتقالات الحوثية ضد الأمم المتحدة ومنظماتها.


وكتب تورك على حسابه في منصة «X»: «ما زال زملائي في اليمن معتقلين تعسفياً، أحدهم منذ نوفمبر 2021 ويتعرض لسوء المعاملة ويواجه تهماً مفبركة بالتجسس على خلفية عمله في مجال حقوق الإنسان»، مشدداً على ضرورة إطلاق سراح العاملين في مجال حقوق الإنسان والمجال الإنساني فوراً ومن دون شروط.