احتفل محمد بن أحمد المطلق بزواجه من هيا ابنة حسام بن عبدالله الحقيّل، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بالرياض، وسط حضور عدد من المسؤولين والأعيان والأهل والأصدقاء.
«عكاظ» تتقدم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، وتتمنى لهما التوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mutlaq celebrated his marriage to Haya, daughter of Hussam bin Abdullah Al-Haqeel, in one of the wedding halls in Riyadh, with the presence of a number of officials, dignitaries, family, and friends.
“Okaz” extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, wishing them success and happiness in their future life together.