احتفل محمد بن أحمد المطلق بزواجه من هيا ابنة حسام بن عبدالله الحقيّل، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بالرياض، وسط حضور عدد من المسؤولين والأعيان والأهل والأصدقاء.

«عكاظ» تتقدم بخالص التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، وتتمنى لهما التوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.