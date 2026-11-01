The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Jalawi, along with several officials and dignitaries, offered condolences to the family of Dr. Zuhair bin Hamid Faiz, who passed away to the mercy of God last Wednesday, after a distinguished career filled with contributions and achievements in the fields of architecture, engineering, and engineering consultancy.

The deceased is the father of Dr., Amr, Badr, Ahmad, Abdullah, and Mariam, and his wife is Samira Mohammed Niazi Mohammed Murad.

It is worth mentioning that today (Sunday) is the last day of mourning at the home of Sheikh Saleh Kamel (may God have mercy on him) for men, and at the home of Dr. Zuhair Faiz (may God have mercy on him) for women, in the Al-Shate' neighborhood, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Street in Jeddah.