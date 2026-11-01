واسى محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن جلوي والأمير عبدالرحمن بن تركي بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من المسؤولين والأعيان، أسرة الدكتور زهير بن حامد فايز، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله (الأربعاء) الماضي، بعد مسيرةٍ حافلةٍ بالعطاء والإنجازات في مجالات العمارة والهندسة والاستشارات الهندسية.

والفقيد والد كل من در، وعمرو، وبدر، وأحمد، وعبدالله، ومريم، وزوجته سميرة محمد نيازي محمد مراد.

يذكر أن اليوم (الأحد) آخرُ أيام العزاء بمنزل الشيخ صالح كامل (رحمه الله) للرجال، ومنزل الدكتور زهير فايز (رحمه الله) للسيدات، بحي الشاطئ، شارع الأمير فيصل بن في جدة.