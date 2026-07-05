The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Jalawi, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal, the Director General of the "Okaz" Foundation, Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Hassoun, expressed their condolences on the passing of his brother, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Hassoun (may God have mercy on him).



They conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.



A number of officials, dignitaries, and a gathering of family and friends also visited the mourning location.



It is noted that today (Sunday) is the last day of mourning for men in Al-Basatin neighborhood next to Ibn Kathir Mosque, and for women at the home of the deceased's mother in Al-Basatin, Hamid Al-Niyabi Street in Jeddah.