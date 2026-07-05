عزّى محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن جلوي، والأمير فيصل بن بندر بن خالد، والأمير سعود بن خالد الفيصل، والأمير متعب بن فهد الفيصل، مدير عام مؤسسة «عكاظ» عبدالله بن سليمان الحسون في وفاة شقيقه أحمد بن سليمان الحسون (رحمه الله).


وعبّرا عن بالغ تعازيهما وصادق مواساتهما، سائلين الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأن يلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.


كما توافد لمقر العزاء عدد من المسؤولين والأعيان ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.


يذكر أن اليوم (الأحد) آخر أيام العزاء للرجال في حي البساتين بجوار مسجد ابن كثير، وللنساء في منزل والدة الفقيد بحي البساتين، شارع حميد النيابي في جدة.