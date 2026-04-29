A large crowd of family and friends in the Taif province bid farewell today (Wednesday) to the body of Saleh Kamal Mahna (may God have mercy on him), as he was laid to rest in the Al-Jafali cemetery.



The mourners recalled the virtues of the late "Abu Kamal," affirming that he was a unique model of wisdom and ethics, and that he had an inspiring career characterized by self-reliance and honesty in dealings.



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