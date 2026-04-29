شيعت جموع من الأهل والأصدقاء في محافظة الطائف، بعد ظهر اليوم (الأربعاء)، جثمان صالح كمال مهنا (رحمه الله)، إلى مقبرة الجفالي حيث ووري الثرى.


واستذكر المشيعون مناقب الراحل «أبو كمال»، مؤكدين أنه كان نموذجاً فريداً في الحكمة والأخلاق، وصاحب مسيرة عملية ملهمة اتسمت بالعصامية والصدق في التعامل.


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