احتفل أبناء المرحوم – بإذن الله – عيضة بن مفتاح بن عبدالعزيز الكثيري بزواج فهد طلال بن عيضة بن مفتاح الكثيري، على كريمة أحمد بن عبدالله بن عفي بالعبيد، وذلك مساء يوم الأربعاء 6 شوال 1447هـ، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة جدة.

وشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العريس فرحته، وقدموا له التهاني والتبريكات، سائلين الله تعالى له التوفيق والبركة، وأن يرزقه حياة زوجية سعيدة.