The children of the late – God willing – Aida bin Miftah bin Abdulaziz Al-Kathiri celebrated the wedding of Fahd Talal bin Aida bin Miftah Al-Kathiri to the daughter of Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Afy Al-Abid, on the evening of Wednesday, 6 Shawwal 1447 AH, in one of the wedding halls in the city of Jeddah.

The ceremony was attended by a number of relatives and friends who shared in the groom's joy, offering him congratulations and best wishes, asking God Almighty to grant him success and blessings, and to bless him with a happy married life.